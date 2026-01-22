Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market (2026-2031) by Service Type, Product Type, Packaging Format, Contract Manufacturing Model and Region

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Care Contract Manufacturing - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The personal care contract manufacturing market is poised for significant growth, with an estimated size of USD 27.03 billion in 2026, projected to reach USD 40.09 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 8.21% from 2026 to 2031. This growth is driven by evolving regulatory frameworks, increased focus on sustainability, and a strategic shift towards outsourcing among global and indie brands. Outsourcing mitigates capital risks amid inflation and volatility in raw material costs.

The market is characterized by contract manufacturers evolving into comprehensive partners, offering services that include GMP production, regulatory filing, digital batch tracking, and sustainability consulting. These enhanced capabilities allow beauty companies to focus on brand development and channel strategy.

As geopolitical tensions, container shortages, and high freight costs impact the industry, there is a trend towards localizing manufacturing for cost and lead-time efficiencies. New investments in countries like the United States, Poland, and Mexico are facilitating regional production that meets local regulatory standards, offers inventory reduction, and ensures supply chain resilience.

By December 2025, the full enforcement of MoCRA will require all cosmetics facilities shipping to the U.S. to comply with strict registration and reporting requirements, increasing demand for capable contract manufacturers who can navigate these regulations effectively.

The market is segmented by service type, product type, packaging format, and geographic region. Manufacturing services are a significant segment, meeting brands' needs for resilient, scalable, and compliant production lines. R&D and formulation services, though smaller in revenue, play a critical role in securing early-stage engagements that transform into larger manufacturing contracts as products scale.

Skin care maintains a lead with a 35.05% market share, driven by complex formulations that require advanced manufacturing capabilities. Meanwhile, hair care is rapidly expanding, driven by new formulations supporting scalp health and diverse hair textures.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific leads with a 37.92% market share in 2025, driven by cost-effective manufacturing ecosystems in China, South Korea, and Thailand. North America remains vital due to its regulatory advantages and sustainability appeal, while Europe focuses on advancements in sustainable packaging and biotechnology.

Other key players in the market include major companies like Fareva Group, KDC/ONE, Intercos S.p.A, Kolmar Korea Co., Ltd., and McBride PLC, among others. Additional benefits of this market report include access to detailed market estimates and three months of analyst support to help organizations navigate the complexities of the personal care contract manufacturing landscape.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Service Type

5.2 By Product Type

5.3 By Packaging Format

5.4 By Contract Manufacturing Model

5.5 By Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Fareva Group

KDC/ONE (Knowlton Development Corp.)

Intercos S.p.A.

Kolmar Korea Co., Ltd.

McBride plc

Albea Services S.A.S.

PLZ Corp.

Voyant Beauty LLC

Maesa

Cosmetic Solutions LLC

Colep Consumer Products

Powerpack Cosmetics

H.S.A. S.p.A.

Clarion Cosmetics

CoValence Laboratories

Ancorotti Cosmetics

Tropical Products Inc.

Virospack

HCT Group

Vistta Cosmetics

