Coding and Marking Solutions Market Report 2026-2031: Migration to Fiber-Laser Systems Accelerates as Environmental Regulations Tighten

The coding and marking solutions market size is projected to reach USD 9.15 billion in 2026, up from USD 8.62 billion in 2025, with expectations to hit USD 12.31 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.12% from 2026 to 2031. This growth is fueled by the increasing demand for unique product identifiers, comprehensive traceability, and stricter regulatory compliance within manufacturing. The transition from solvent-based inks to fiber-laser systems is gaining momentum, driven by tightening environmental regulations, while the rise of software-centric platforms is reshaping customer value through remote analytics and predictive maintenance capabilities.

Pharmaceutical serialization deadlines, the spread of 2D barcodes, and the implementation of GS1 Digital Link standards necessitate mandatory investments through 2030. Meanwhile, semiconductor shortages have led to the redesign of printer controls and consumables, adding cost pressures but also creating opportunities for suppliers with diverse sourcing strategies. The Asia-Pacific region, with its extensive manufacturing scale and policy alignment, remains a leader in capacity expansions and equipment advancements in the coding and marking solutions market.

Expansion of Production and Packaging Industry

Emerging markets are experiencing capacity expansion, driving demand for integrated identification systems. The rapid rise of flexible packaging and shorter product life cycles are pushing manufacturers toward adaptable printers. For instance, Coca-Cola's refillable bottle program, enabled by GS1 Digital Link QR codes, significantly impacts sales in specific Latin American markets. The need for high-throughput continuous inkjet units and sturdy laser coders is emphasized by sustainability directives and the rise of reusable packaging, resulting in increased demand for date, batch, and deposit-refund information printing.

Demand for End-to-End Traceability

The success of pharmaceutical serialization models is influencing other sectors like food, beverages, and cosmetics, aiming to prove product authenticity and recall mitigation. Woolworths' use of GS1 DataMatrix codes led to a 40% reduction in food waste, showcasing the operational benefits of increased inventory visibility. Blockchain pilots linking on-pack identifiers with distributed ledgers are providing real-time custody records, helping brands monetize traceability data services. Vendors are embedding cloud connectors and open APIs into coding hardware, evolving from standalone machine suppliers to data enablers.

High Capital and Running Costs

The costs associated with fiber-laser units and continuous inkjet models are significant, with smaller contract packers often deferring upgrades. However, managed service contracts and leasing schemes offer a shift from capital expenditure to predictable operating expenses, although uptake is limited among micro-enterprises.

Segment Analysis

Equipment led the 2025 revenue, fueled by multi-line installations and a market size of USD 4.99 billion for hardware. Services and software, on the other hand, are poised to surpass USD 2.18 billion by 2031, driven by analytics subscriptions and remote-monitoring dashboards. Predictive-maintenance modules in VideojetConnect systems cut downtime significantly. Cloud-hosted code-management suites are reflecting the growing SKU complexity, necessitating centralized governance of print rules.

Continuous inkjet technology dominated with a market share of 43.78% in 2025, praised for its versatility in high-speed bottling and canning lines. Laser coders are gaining traction as brands adopt solvent-free, permanent marks. Thermal inkjet and drop-on-demand systems continue to serve specific niche applications.

Geography Analysis

In 2025, Asia-Pacific accounted for 33.55% of global revenue, maintaining high growth rates due to large-scale FMCG plants in China and retrofitting initiatives in India. Government smart-factory incentives and local distributor partnerships are advancing hardware and software adoption. North America, while stable, is preparing for a complete 2D barcode transition by 2027, with high-speed printer adoption. Europe, particularly Germany, showcases steady replacement demand for compliant coding systems amidst circular-economy objectives.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Investments Analysis

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE, USD)

5.1 By Solution

5.2 By Equipment Technology

5.3 By Application

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.5 By Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet Need Analysis



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Videojet Technologies Inc.

Domino Printing Sciences plc

Markem-Imaje Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

REA Elektronik GmbH

Linx Printing Technologies Ltd.

Matthews International Corporation

Keyence Corporation

Paul Leibinger GmbH & Co. KG

Koenig & Bauer Coding GmbH

Control Print Limited

ITW FoxJet

United Barcode Systems S.L.

KGK Jet Group

ID Technology, LLC (ProMach)

SATO Holdings Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Squid Ink Manufacturing, Inc.

Guangzhou EC-JET Technology Co., Ltd.

Diagraph Corporation (ITW)

