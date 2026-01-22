Indonesia Used Car Market Report 2026-2031: Odometer Fraud Persists, Highlighting Need for AI Inspections in Indonesia's Used Car Sector

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Used Car - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indonesia used car market is on a growth trajectory, projected to expand from USD 71.80 billion in 2025 to USD 105.5 billion by 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.62% from 2026 to 2031. This trend is driven by a structural shift towards pre-owned vehicles amid tighter credit conditions and reduced purchasing power, causing consumers to opt for used cars over new ones without delaying their mobility goals. Interestingly, used-car financing surpassed new-car loans for the first time in 2024.

The market report is detailed by vehicle type, fuel type, price segment, sales channel, vendor type, vehicle age, financing providers, and province, providing estimates in USD.

Market Trends and Insights:

Growing Online Presence: Digital platforms enhance consumer ability to compare prices and streamline transactions. These platforms integrate services like inspection, financing, and documentation, especially benefiting cities with low dealer density. Companies like SEVA demonstrated the model's viability with significant gross transaction value in 2024. Astra's acquisition of OLX led to a seamless stack of services, supporting the market's online penetration.

Shift in Banking Products: Major banks such as BCA are offering tailored vehicle loans with a greater focus on used cars due to higher yields. These loans now use comprehensive criteria, including projected resale value and inspection grades, which allow for near-instant pre-approvals on online marketplaces. This shift has increased liquidity and created dynamic opportunities in the market.

Fraud Challenges: Mileage and accident-history fraud remain issues due to disconnected provincial registration systems, impacting first-time buyers and online shoppers, as well as raising financing risk premiums until widespread adoption of AI inspection tools.

Segment Analysis

SUVs lead the market with a 37.62% share in 2025, attributed to their high-ground clearance and safety. MPVs are growing at 7.05% CAGR, favored by families for their flexible seating. Sedans appeal to commuters, and hatchbacks target first-time owners. Electric and hybrid models are rising at 12.34% CAGR, pushed by tax incentives, though electric models still hold a smaller market share.

Vehicles priced between USD 11,000 and 21,999 represent the largest revenue share, expanding at 7.33% CAGR and aligning with median household affordability. Entry-level cars dominate tier-3 cities, while premium models cater to urbanites.

