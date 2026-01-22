Independent Bank Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings Of $0.89 Per Diluted Share; Board Authorizes 5% Stock Repurchase Plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported fourth quarter 2025 net income of $18.6 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, versus net income of $18.5 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported net income of $68.5 million, or $3.27 per diluted share, compared to net income of $66.8 million, or $3.16 per diluted share, in 2024.

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2025 include:

  • An increase in net interest income of $1.0 million (2.2%) over the third quarter of 2025;
  • A net interest margin of 3.62% (eight basis point increase from the linked quarter);
  • A return on average assets and a return on average equity of 1.35% and 14.75%, respectively;
  • Net growth in loans of $78.0 million (or 7.4% annualized) from September 30, 2025;
  • Net growth in total deposits, less brokered deposits of $57.1 million (or 4.8% annualized) from September 30, 2025;
  • An increase in the tangible common equity ratio to 8.65%; and
  • The payment of a 26 cent per share dividend on common stock on November 14, 2025.

“Our fourth-quarter performance marked the culmination of another remarkable year, with our organization excelling on all fundamentals,” said William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer. “Over the past year, we increased tangible book value by 13.3% and delivered near record earnings. Meanwhile, our dividend payout ratio was 32% for the year as we continue to recognize the value of returns to our shareholders. During the fourth quarter, we realized continued net interest margin expansion, strong loan growth and increased non-interest income despite the third quarter reflecting elevated revenue from an annual incentive payment related to our debit card program. In addition, our credit quality metrics remain positive, with watch credits and non-performing assets below historic averages. In anticipation of continued strong earnings, we repurchased shares and executed a tax credit transfer agreement during the fourth quarter which is expected to reduce tax obligations and enhance earnings per share. Looking ahead to 2026, our confidence is bolstered by a robust commercial loan pipeline and our on going strategic initiative to attract and integrate talented bankers into our organization.”

Significant items impacting comparable 2025 and 2024 results include the following:

  • Net interest margin improved to 3.56% for the year ended December 31, 2025 from 3.38% the previous year.
  • Income tax expense included a $1.8 million benefit ($0.09 per share) resulting from the execution of a tax credit transfer agreement (TCTA) related to the purchase of $22.9 million of energy tax credits during the three-month and full year ended December 31, 2025, compared to no such benefit in the prior year.
  • Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Changes”) of $0.2 million ($0.01 per diluted share, after taxes) and $(2.2) million ($(0.08) per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month and full-year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, as compared to $6.5 million ($0.24 per diluted share, after taxes) and $4.5 million ($0.17 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-months and full-year ended December 31, 2024, respectively.
  • The provision for credit losses was $6.1 million ($0.23 per diluted share, after tax) for the full year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $4.5 million ($0.17 per diluted share, after tax) for the full year ended December 31, 2024.

Operating Results

The Company’s net interest income totaled $46.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $3.5 million, or 8.2% from the year-ago period, and up $1.0 million, or 2.2%, from the third quarter of 2025. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.62% during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 3.45% in the year-ago period, and 3.54% in the third quarter of 2025. The year-over-year quarterly increase in net interest income was due to an increase in the net interest margin and an increase in average earnings assets. Average interest-earning assets were $5.16 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $5.01 billion in the year ago quarter and $5.16 billion in the third quarter of 2025.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, net interest income totaled $180.0 million, an increase of $13.8 million, or 8.3% from the prior year ended December 31, 2024. The Company’s net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2025 was 3.56% compared to 3.38% in 2024. The increase in net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to 2024 reflects an increase in average interest- earning assets as well as an increase in the net interest margin.

Non-interest income totaled $12.0 million and $45.6 million, respectively, for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, compared to $19.1 million and $56.4 million in the respective, comparable year ago periods. These changes were primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues. The full year period of 2025 also included a decrease in gains on equity securities at fair value.

Net gains on mortgage loans in the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, were approximately $1.4 million and $1.7 million, respectively. The decrease in net gains on mortgage loans was due primarily to a decrease in the volume of mortgage loans sold. For the full year of 2025, net gains on mortgage loans totaled $6.8 million compared to $6.6 million in 2024. The increase in net gains on mortgage loans was due to a higher loan sale margin on mortgage loan sales that was partially offset by a decrease in the volume of mortgage loans sold.

Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated gains of $0.9 million and $7.8 million in the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. For the full year of 2025 and 2024, mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income of $0.8 million and $9.4 million, respectively. The significant variance in mortgage loan servicing, net is primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights associated with changes in interest rates and the expected future prepayment levels and expected float rates as well as a decline in servicing revenue. The decline in servicing revenue is attributed to the sale of approximately $931 million of mortgage servicing rights on January 31, 2025. Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights totaled $31.5 million and $46.8 million at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:

 Three months ended Twelve months ended
 12/31/2025 12/31/2024 12/31/2025 12/31/2024
 (In thousands)
Mortgage loan servicing, net:       
Revenue, net$1,656  $2,233  $6,801  $8,914 
Fair value change due to price 160   6,519   (2,168)  4,540 
Fair value change due to pay-downs (917)  (991)  (3,573)  (4,007)
Loss on sale of originated servicing rights       (233)   
Total$899  $7,761  $827  $9,447 


Non-interest expenses totaled $36.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $37.0 million in the year-ago period. For the full year of 2025, non-interest expenses totaled $138.2 million versus $135.1 million in 2024. The decrease during the quarterly period is primarily due to lower incentive based compensation attributed to lower expected payout levels, lower data processing expenses and lower advertising expense.

The Company recorded an income tax expense of $1.7 million and $12.8 million in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, respectively. This compares to an income tax expense of $4.3 million and $16.3 million in the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, respectively. As discussed previously, the 2025 fourth quarter and full year income tax expense includes a $1.8 million benefit resulting from the execution of the TCTA, compared to no such benefit in the prior year.

Asset Quality

A breakdown of non-performing loans by loan type is as follows:

 12/31/2025 12/31/2024 12/31/2023
Loan Type(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial$23,531  $54  $28 
Mortgage 8,683   7,005   6,425 
Installment 860   733   970 
Sub total 33,074   7,792   7,423 
Less - government guaranteed loans 9,947   1,790   2,191 
Total non-performing loans$23,127  $6,002  $5,232 
Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans 0.54%  0.15%  0.14%
Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets 0.44%  0.13%  0.11%
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans 274.33%  989.32%  1044.69%


The provision for credit losses was $1.9 million and $2.2 million in the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The provision for credit losses was $6.1 million and $4.5 million in the full year of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The provision for credit losses in 2025 was primarily impacted by the growth in commercial loans, a decrease in prepayment speeds on retail loans and increases in unfunded lending commitments. The Company recorded loan net charge-offs of $0.4 million and $0.3 million in the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. At December 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses totaled $63.4 million, or 1.48% of total portfolio loans compared to $59.4 million, or 1.47% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2024.

The increase in non-performing commercial loans year-over-year is primarily due to one commercial relationship where the borrower is experiencing financial difficulties.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital

Total assets were $5.51 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $167.6 million from December 31, 2024. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $4.28 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $4.04 billion at December 31, 2024. This increase is primarily due to growth in commercial loans. Deposits totaled $4.76 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $107.6 million from December 31, 2024. This increase is primarily due to growth in savings and interest-bearing checking, reciprocal, and time deposit account balances that were partially offset by decreases in non-interest bearing and brokered time deposits.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $138.4 million at December 31, 2025, versus $119.9 million at December 31, 2024. Securities available for sale (“AFS”) totaled $495.9 million at December 31, 2025, versus $559.2 million at December 31, 2024.

Total shareholders’ equity was $503.0 million at December 31, 2025, or 9.14% of total assets compared to $454.7 million or 8.52% at December 31, 2024. Tangible common equity totaled $473.7 million at December 31, 2025, or $23.05 per share compared to $424.9 million or $20.33 per share at December 31, 2024. The increase in shareholder equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of earnings retention and a reduction in the accumulated other comprehensive loss.

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:

Regulatory Capital Ratios12/31/2025 12/31/2024 Well
Capitalized
Minimum
      
Tier 1 capital to average total assets9.36% 9.58% 5.00%
Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets11.24% 11.74% 6.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets11.24% 11.74% 8.00%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets12.49% 12.99% 10.00%


At December 31, 2025, in addition to liquidity available from our normal operating, funding, and investing activities, we had unused credit lines with the FHLB and FRB of approximately $774.2 million and $1.24 billion, respectively. We also had approximately $456.3 million in fair value of unpledged securities AFS and HTM at December 31, 2025 which could be pledged for an estimated additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB and FRB of approximately $428.3 million.

Share Repurchase Plan

On December 16, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2026 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2026 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2026. For the full year of 2025, the Company repurchased 407,113 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $12.4 million.

Earnings Conference Call

Brad Kessel, President and CEO, Gavin A. Mohr, CFO and Joel Rahn, EVP – Commercial Banking will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 11:00 am ET on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of $5.5 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit our Web site at: IndependentBank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are any statements or information that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements include statements about our anticipated future revenue and expenses and our future plans and prospects.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For example, deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to us, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. Our results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of our loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of our investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; the outcome of litigation proceedings to which we are or may become subject; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; and management’s ability to effectively manage the multitude of risks facing our business. Key risk factors that could affect our future results are described in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the other reports we file with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of our future results.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
  December 31,
   2025   2024 
  (unaudited)
  (In thousands, except share
amounts)
Assets    
Cash and due from banks $52,235  $56,984 
Interest bearing deposits  86,152   62,898 
Cash and Cash Equivalents  138,387   119,882 
Securities available for sale  495,909   559,182 
Securities held to maturity (fair value of $282,830 at December 31, 2025 and $301,860 at December 31, 2024)  309,523   339,436 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost  18,102   16,099 
Loans held for sale, carried at fair value  9,031   7,643 
Loans    
Commercial  2,213,557   1,937,364 
Mortgage  1,524,821   1,516,726 
Installment  537,907   584,735 
Total Loans  4,276,285   4,038,825 
Allowance for credit losses  (63,445)  (59,379)
Net Loans  4,212,840   3,979,446 
Other real estate and repossessed assets, net  896   938 
Property and equipment, net  38,972   37,492 
Bank-owned life insurance  53,750   53,855 
Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value  31,493   46,796 
Other intangibles, net  1,001   1,488 
Goodwill  28,300   28,300 
Accrued income and other assets  167,516   147,547 
Total Assets $5,505,720  $5,338,104 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity    
Deposits    
Non-interest bearing $991,984  $1,013,647 
Savings and interest-bearing checking  2,113,260   1,995,314 
Reciprocal  974,921   907,031 
Time  662,858   628,285 
Brokered time  18,659   109,811 
Total Deposits  4,761,682   4,654,088 
Other borrowings  77,003   45,009 
Subordinated debt     39,586 
Subordinated debentures  39,864   39,796 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  124,220   104,939 
Total Liabilities  5,002,769   4,883,418 
Shareholders’ Equity    
Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding      
Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 20,548,893 shares at December 31, 2025 and 20,895,714 shares at December 31, 2024  307,845   318,777 
Retained earnings  252,794   205,853 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (57,688)  (69,944)
Total Shareholders’ Equity  502,951   454,686 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $5,505,720  $5,338,104 



INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended  
 December 31,
2025
 September 30, 2025

 December 31,
2024
 December 31,  
     2025   2024   
  (unaudited)  
INTEREST INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts)  
Interest and fees on loans $60,205  $61,325  $58,346  $238,833  $228,585   
Interest on securities            
Taxable  3,513   3,660   4,417   15,005   18,883   
Tax-exempt  2,633   2,767   2,905   10,943   13,100   
Other investments  1,074   1,538   1,310   4,956   6,208   
Total Interest Income  67,425   69,290   66,978   269,737   266,776   
INTEREST EXPENSE            
Deposits  20,109   21,972   22,546   83,498   92,694   
Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures  962   1,957   1,581   6,224   7,834   
Total Interest Expense  21,071   23,929   24,127   89,722   100,528   
Net Interest Income  46,354   45,361   42,851   180,015   166,248   
Provision for credit losses  1,923   1,991   2,217   6,135   4,468   
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses  44,431   43,370   40,634   173,880   161,780   
NON-INTEREST INCOME            
Interchange income  3,186   4,157   3,294   13,860   13,992   
Service charges on deposit accounts  3,096   3,131   2,976   12,022   11,870   
Net gains (losses) on assets            
Mortgage loans  1,372   1,474   1,705   6,780   6,579   
Equity securities at fair value              2,685   
Securities available for sale  (15)  (36)  (14)  (370)  (428)  
Mortgage loan servicing, net  899   74   7,761   827   9,447   
Other  3,420   3,137   3,399   12,525   12,217   
Total Non-interest Income  11,958   11,937   19,121   45,644   56,362   
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE            
Compensation and employee benefits  22,563   21,125   22,886   85,194   84,955   
Data processing  3,428   3,784   3,688   14,788   13,579   
Occupancy, net  2,171   2,127   1,953   8,567   7,806   
Interchange expense  1,165   1,180   1,131   4,641   4,504   
Furniture, fixtures and equipment  897   892   928   3,467   3,762   
Advertising  991   526   1,198   3,211   3,058   
FDIC deposit insurance  861   615   729   2,824   2,870   
Loan and collection  589   618   606   2,737   2,474   
Legal and professional  787   682   849   2,448   2,566   
Communications  471   465   462   1,997   2,095   
Other  2,155   2,117   2,557   8,359   7,427   
Total Non-interest Expense  36,078   34,131   36,987   138,233   135,096   
Income Before Income Tax  20,311   21,176   22,768   81,291   83,046   
Income tax expense  1,739   3,674   4,307   12,750   16,256   
Net Income $18,572  $17,502  $18,461  $68,541  $66,790   
Net income per common share            
Basic $0.90  $0.85  $0.88  $3.30  $3.20   
Diluted $0.89  $0.84  $0.87  $3.27  $3.16   



INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data

 December 31,
2025		 September 30, 2025 June 30,
2025		 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
 (unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended         
Net interest income$46,354  $45,361  $44,615  $43,685  $42,851 
Provision for credit losses 1,923   1,991   1,500   721   2,217 
Non-interest income 11,958   11,937   11,325   10,424   19,121 
Non-interest expense 36,078   34,131   33,762   34,262   36,987 
Income before income tax 20,311   21,176   20,678   19,126   22,768 
Income tax expense 1,739   3,674   3,801   3,536   4,307 
Net income$18,572  $17,502  $16,877  $15,590  $18,461 
          
Basic earnings per share$0.90  $0.85  $0.81  $0.74  $0.88 
Diluted earnings per share 0.89   0.84   0.81   0.74   0.87 
Cash dividend per share 0.26   0.26   0.26   0.26   0.24 
          
Average shares outstanding 20,639,758   20,702,235   20,749,925   20,943,094   20,893,820 
Average diluted shares outstanding 20,848,634   20,904,857   20,945,522   21,150,550   21,122,096 
          
Performance Ratios         
Return on average assets 1.35%  1.27%  1.27%  1.18%  1.39%
Return on average equity 14.75   14.57   14.66   13.71   16.31 
Efficiency ratio (1) 61.18   58.86   59.67   62.20   59.09 
          
As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1)         
Interest income 5.24%  5.38%  5.35%  5.28%  5.37%
Interest expense 1.62   1.84   1.77   1.79   1.92 
Net interest income 3.62   3.54   3.58   3.49   3.45 
          
Average Balances         
Loans$4,249,389  $4,201,557  $4,128,771  $4,060,941  $3,994,661 
Securities 815,269   826,362   846,052   883,676   912,073 
Total earning assets 5,162,381   5,159,681   5,036,090   5,078,596   5,007,566 
Total assets 5,449,518   5,451,922   5,324,959   5,378,022   5,300,368 
Deposits 4,774,179   4,786,408   4,646,639   4,715,331   4,655,091 
Interest bearing liabilities 3,846,367   3,862,024   3,763,477   3,799,852   3,717,483 
Shareholders' equity 499,445   476,422   461,720   461,291   450,214 

(1)   Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.



INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data (continued)


 December 31,
2025		 September 30, 2025 June 30,
2025		 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
 (unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
End of Period         
Capital         
Tangible common equity ratio 8.65%  8.44%  8.16%  8.26%  8.00%
Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss 9.51   9.35   9.24   9.31   9.10 
Average equity to average assets 9.16   8.74   8.67   8.58   8.49 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 13.60   13.67   14.20   14.51   14.22 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 12.35   12.42   12.23   12.34   12.06 
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 11.50   11.55   11.36   11.45   11.17 
Tier 1 capital to average assets (2) 10.27   10.07   10.07   9.89   9.85 
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock$24.48  $23.72  $22.65  $22.28  $21.76 
Tangible common equity per share of common stock 23.05   22.29   21.23   20.87   20.33 
Total shares outstanding 20,548,893   20,691,604   20,715,650   20,970,115   20,895,714 
          
Selected Balances         
Loans$4,276,285  $4,198,283  $4,164,367  $4,072,691  $4,038,825 
Securities 805,432   824,033   838,813   866,604   898,618 
Total earning assets 5,195,002   5,204,380   5,105,579   5,031,975   5,024,083 
Total assets 5,505,720   5,493,113   5,418,519   5,328,428   5,338,104 
Deposits 4,761,682   4,859,155   4,659,359   4,633,931   4,654,088 
Interest bearing liabilities 3,886,565   3,897,487   3,832,845   3,768,435   3,764,832 
Shareholders' equity 502,951   490,742   469,250   467,277   454,686 

(2)   December 31, 2025 are Preliminary.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends.  Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
 (Dollars in thousands)
Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE")       
        
Net interest income$46,354  $42,851  $180,015  $166,248 
Add:  taxable equivalent adjustment 446   389   1,785   902 
Net interest income - taxable equivalent$46,800  $43,240  $181,800  $167,150 
Net interest margin (GAAP) (1) 3.58%  3.42%  3.52%  3.36%
Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.62%  3.45%  3.56%  3.38%
        

(1)   Quarter to date are Annualized.


Tangible Common Equity Ratio
 December 31,
2025		 September 30, 2025 June 30,
2025		 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
 (Dollars in thousands)
Common shareholders' equity$502,951  $490,742  $469,250  $467,277  $454,686 
Less:         
Goodwill 28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300 
Other intangibles, net 1,001   1,123   1,244   1,366   1,488 
Tangible common equity 473,650   461,319   439,706   437,611   424,898 
Addition:         
Accumulated other comprehensive loss for regulatory purposes 51,891   54,833   64,089   61,285   64,146 
Tangible common equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss adjustments$525,541  $516,152  $503,795  $498,896  $489,044 
          
Total assets$5,505,720  $5,493,113  $5,418,519  $5,328,428  $5,338,104 
Less:         
Goodwill 28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300 
Other intangibles, net 1,001   1,123   1,244   1,366   1,488 
Tangible assets 5,476,419   5,463,690   5,388,975   5,298,762   5,308,316 
Addition:         
Net unrealized losses on available for sale securities and derivatives, net of tax 51,891   54,833   64,089   61,285   64,146 
Tangible assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss adjustments$5,528,310  $5,518,523  $5,453,064  $5,360,047  $5,372,462 
          
Common equity ratio 9.14%  8.93%  8.66%  8.77%  8.52%
Tangible common equity ratio 8.65%  8.44%  8.16%  8.26%  8.00%
Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss 9.51%  9.35%  9.24%  9.31%  9.10%
          
Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock:
          
Common shareholders' equity$502,951  $490,742  $469,250  $467,277  $454,686 
Tangible common equity$473,650  $461,319  $439,706  $437,611  $424,898 
Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands) 20,549   20,692   20,716   20,970   20,896 
          
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock$24.48  $23.72  $22.65  $22.28  $21.76 
Tangible common equity per share of common stock$23.05  $22.29  $21.23  $20.87  $20.33 


The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets.  Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.

Contact:William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933
Gavin A. Mohr, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3929



