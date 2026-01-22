DIRTT Reports Strong December Commercial Activity Aligned with Accelerated Industry Execution

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT”, the “Company”, “we”, “our”, “us” or “ours”) (TSX: DRT; OTCQX: DRTTF), a leader in industrialized construction, saw continued momentum heading into year-end, with commercial activity reflecting customers moving from planning to execution. Engagement during the month spanned healthcare, public sector, and workplace environments.

Broader planning indicators improved in late 2025, with the Dodge Momentum Index rising 7.0% in December. Planning timelines also shortened towards year-end, with projects moving through the planning process in approximately 16 months compared to 18 months earlier in the year, supporting improved visibility into near-term project conversion.

DIRTT’s recent activity reflected this shift, highlighted by a major $7 million-plus project with U-Haul, and multiple engagements with notable clients including Google Toronto, Merit Energy, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Wealth Distribution Strategies. DIRTT continues to see customers prioritize flexibility, speed, and execution certainty as planning transitions into actionable project phases.

"Customers are approaching projects with greater clarity as market conditions evolve,” said Benjamin Urban, CEO of DIRTT. “Our focus is helping them translate that clarity into efficient execution and moving projects forward with confidence.”

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT’s system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. DIRTT’s interior construction solutions are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, enabling organizations to easily reconfigure their spaces as their needs evolve. Headquartered in Calgary, AB Canada, DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT” and on the OTCQX under the symbol "DRTTF".

Certain statements contained in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements including statements regarding anticipated annual savings in connection with the termination of the Rock Hill lease and DIRTT’s ability to optimize its business. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “can,” "plan," the negatives thereof, variations thereon and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain estimates, beliefs, expectations, and assumptions made in light of management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that may be appropriate. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Due to the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions inherent in forward-looking information, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects include, but are not limited to, risks described under the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and also in the Company’s other continuous disclosure filings available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of our future results. You should not rely on any forward-looking statements, which represent our beliefs, assumptions and estimates only as of the dates on which they were made, as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even though circumstances may change in the future, except as required under applicable securities laws. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT ir@dirtt.com