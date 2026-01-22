CareCloud’s Wellsoft Ranked #1 EHR by Black Book 2026 for Emergency Medicine

SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO) (“CareCloud” or the “Company”), a leader in healthcare technology and AI-powered solutions, today announced that Black Book Research has recognized the Company’s Wellsoft Emergency Department Information System (“EDIS”) in its 2026 Emergency Medicine specialty ranking as the top-rated EHR for Emergency Medicine. The recognition highlights Wellsoft’s ED-ready workflow speed, throughput visibility, and operational reliability in high-acuity care environments.

“Wellsoft was purpose-built for emergency medicine, where speed, visibility, and reliability are not optional,” said Chris Langehaug, Senior Vice President of Sales and Growth at CareCloud. “Being recognized by Black Book as the top-rated EHR for Emergency Medicine reinforces what emergency departments rely on every day, a platform designed to support fast-moving clinical workflows, real-time throughput awareness, and dependable performance under constant operational pressure.”

Black Book's 2026 EHR rankings are based on independent surveys of 33,178 physician practices and ambulatory facilities conducted over nine months, with performance evaluations focused on real-world clinical and operational outcomes. The recognition reflects Wellsoft's consistent performance in environments where rapid patient flow, situational awareness, and system reliability are critical to care delivery.

Wellsoft became part of the CareCloud portfolio through the Company’s acquisition of Medsphere, adding a proven, emergency-grade clinical documentation platform to CareCloud’s broader ecosystem of AI-driven clinical, financial, and operational solutions. In addition to the 2026 Black Book recognition, Wellsoft has previously been recognized by KLAS Research more than ten times as the top Emergency Department Information System, underscoring its long-standing leadership and credibility in emergency medicine.

The Black Book recognition reinforces CareCloud's expanding presence in urgent care, where emergency-grade clinical technology is increasingly critical to delivering higher-acuity care. The Company recently announced that Affinity Urgent Care, a multi-site provider operating across the Houston-Galveston region in Texas, selected Wellsoft EDIS to support its clinics—bringing CareCloud's emergency-grade documentation platform into one of the fastest-growing segments in U.S. outpatient care, which is comprised of an estimated 11,000 urgent care facilities nationwide. As urgent care centers increasingly mirror the clinical demands of emergency departments, CareCloud is positioned to extend the same top-ranked EHR trusted by hospital EDs into urgent care settings, enabling faster throughput, improved clinical reliability, and scalable growth without compromising quality.

The Black Book recognition aligns with CareCloud’s broader strategy of delivering enterprise-grade clinical systems that integrate seamlessly with revenue cycle automation, analytics, and AI-enabled intelligence. As emergency departments and urgent care providers continue to face rising volumes, staffing constraints, and increasing operational complexity, CareCloud remains focused on investing in technology that delivers measurable performance in real-world clinical settings.

CareCloud brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of AI and technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

