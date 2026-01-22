Preferred Bank Reports Fourth Quarter Results

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $34.8 million or $2.79 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2025. This represents a decrease in net income of $1.1 million from the prior quarter and an increase of $4.6 million over the same quarter last year. The increase compared to last year was primarily due to an occupancy charge of $8.1 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024 related to a correction in the adoption of ASC 842, Lease Accounting. The decrease in net income from the prior quarter was due to an increase in the provision for credit losses of $1.8 million and a decrease in net interest income of $1.3 million. The primary reason for the decrease in net interest income was due to the decline in market interest rates. The Bank sold two large OREO properties during the quarter resulting in a gain of $3.6 million, recorded in noninterest income and total OREO expense was $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Highlights for the Quarter:

  • Return on average assets was 1.82%
  • Return on average equity was 17.59%
  • Total loans increased by $182.3 million or 3.1%, linked quarter
  • Total deposits increased by $115.8 million, or 1.9%, linked quarter
  • The efficiency ratio for the quarter was 31.2%

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “I am pleased to report fourth quarter net income of $34.8 million or $2.79 per share and for the full year 2025, net income of $133.6 million or $10.41 per share, which makes our profitability among the top echelon of the banking industry.

“The Bank’s net interest margin for the fourth quarter was 3.74%, a decrease from third quarter, due mainly to the interest rate cuts implemented by the Federal Reserve in September and December. However, market rates on deposits have not kept pace with the rate cuts as competition for deposits remains elevated.

“Our loan growth for the quarter was $182.3 million or 12.4% on an annualized basis as we have seen an increase in loan demand. Deposit growth for the quarter was $115.8 million or 7.4% on an annualized basis. For the full year, loan and deposit growth was $413.6 million and $428.6 million, respectively.

“During the quarter, we sold two large OREO properties for a gain between the two. Therefore, total nonperforming assets decreased from the prior quarter. However, total criticized assets increased by $97.5 million due to the placing of a large relationship into classified status during the quarter. The provision for credit loss was $4.3 million for the quarter.

“It seems that most economists in the country have a positive economic outlook for 2026. We are also seeing our customers have an improved outlook. Barring any sudden and significant changes in government policy, we are hopeful to increase our growth rate in the new year.”

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $70.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. This represents a $1.3 million decrease from the $71.3 million recorded in the prior quarter and a $802,000 increase over the same quarter last year. The decrease compared to the prior quarter was due to a decrease in the loan and overnight fed funds rate from the Federal Reserve interest rate ease that occurred in September as this quarter saw the full effect of that rate ease. Since a majority of the Bank’s loans are tied to the Prime rate, interest on loans was down from the prior quarter which was partially offset by a decrease in deposit rates. The increase in net interest income over the same quarter last year was due to a larger decrease in interest expense than the decrease in interest income. The Bank has made significant efforts to decrease rates on deposits and the results this quarter are indicative of that effort. The Bank’s net interest margin contracted in the quarter to 3.74% from 3.92% last quarter and down from the 4.06% net interest margin recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Income. For the fourth quarter of 2025, noninterest income was $8.1 million compared with $3.6 million for the same quarter last year and compared to $3.7 million for the third quarter of 2025. The increase over the same quarter last year was mainly due to a $3.6 million gain on sale of OREOs and increase in letter of credit (LC) fee income of $431,000, an increase in other income of $517,000 partially offset by a decrease in service charges of $216,000. In comparison to the prior quarter, the gain on sale of OREOs drove the increase as did an increase in other income of $744,000.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $24.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $21.5 million for the third quarter of 2025 and compared to $28.2 million recorded in the same period last year. The primary reason for the increase over the prior quarter was mainly due to a $1.8 million write-down of the Bank’s OREO property which was subsequently sold as well as other OREO expenses of $1.6 million. This was partially offset by a decrease in personnel expense of $1.1 million which was due to a decrease in incentive compensation. The decrease from the same quarter last year was due again to the $8.1 million charge to occupancy expense in the fourth quarter of last year which was previously mentioned. This was partially offset by an increase in OREO expense of $3.5 million. The Bank’s efficiency ratio came in at 31.2% for the quarter which compares to 28.7% last quarter and to 38.8% in the same quarter last year.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $14.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 29.5% which is up from the 29.0% ETR for the same quarter last year and the same as the 29.5% ETR recorded in the third quarter of 2025. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Year-to-Date Results

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $133.6 million or $10.41 per diluted share compared to $130.7 million or $9.64 per diluted share last year. Net interest income declined from 2024 to 2025 however the provision for credit losses declined from $12.1 million in 2024 to $9.1 million in 2025. Additionally, noninterest income increased by $6.0 million over 2024 levels partially offset by noninterest expense which increased by $1.6 million in 2025. On a percentage basis, the increase in diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was higher than the increase in net income due to common stock repurchases which occurred in late 2024 and throughout 2025.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at December 31, 2025 were $6.05 billion, an increase of $413.6 million from the total of $5.64 billion as of December 31, 2024. Total deposits were $6.35 billion, an increase of $428.6 million from the $5.92 billion as of December 31, 2024. Total assets were $7.60 billion, an increase of $677.7 million over the total of $6.92 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing totaled $51.3 million, up from the $17.6 million as of September 30, 2025. This represents an increase from the prior quarter of $33.7 million. The main reason for the increase was due to placing a $19.5 million well-secured multi-family loan into nonaccrual status during the quarter. As previously mentioned, total criticized assets increased during the quarter from $151.0 million as of September 30, 2025 to $248.5 million at year-end. The increase is mainly due to a $123.1 million relationship consisting of nine loans; seven commercial real estate loans totaling $121.0 million and two unsecured credits totaling $2.0 million which were downgraded during the quarter. This was partially offset by the sale of $49.1 million of OREO during the quarter. Four of the loans which were downgraded are the subject of lawsuit which was previously disclosed by another financial institution. The weighted average LTV and DCR of the real estate loans that were downgraded was 65.7% and 1.14x respectively, so it is not expected that there will be any significant loss content in these loans. During the fourth quarter, the Bank disposed of one OREO property with a book value of $37.1 million at a price which yielded a net gain on sale of $3.6 million. (This sale was reported in the third quarter press release however it was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025). In addition, the Bank also disposed of its long held OREO in Santa Barbara, however, it was sold at a small gain after a valuation charge of $1.8 million. Total net charge-offs (recoveries) on loans for the quarter were $0 compared to net charge-offs of $1.6 million in the prior quarter and compared to $6.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $4.3 million compared to $2.5 million last quarter and compared to $2.0 million in the same quarter last year.   The Bank’s allowance coverage ratio increased to 1.30% of loans as compared to 1.27% in the prior quarter and 1.27% at the end of 2024.

Capitalization

As of December 31, 2025, the Bank’s tangible capital ratio was 10.38%, the leverage ratio was 10.54%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.26% and the total capital ratio stood at 14.47%. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank’s tangible capital ratio was 11.02%, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 11.33%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.80% and the total capital ratio was 15.11%.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s fourth quarter 2025 financial results will be held this afternoon, January 22, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com.

Preferred Bank's Chairman and CEO Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will be available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 855-669-9658 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through February 5, 2026; the passcode is 4064016.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through twelve full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine (2), Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)), two branches in New York (Manhattan and Flushing, Queens) and a branch office in the Houston, Texas suburb of Sugar Land. In addition, the Bank also operates a loan production office in Sunnyvale, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.

Financial Tables to Follow


PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
         
         
    For the Quarter Ended
    December 31, September 30, December 31,
     2025  2025  2024
Interest income:      
 Loans, including fees $109,747 $110,645 $111,596
 Investment securities  14,677  15,977  14,013
 Fed funds sold  209  228  249
  Total interest income  124,633  126,850  125,858
         
Interest expense:      
 Interest-bearing demand  16,952  17,562  18,245
 Savings  55  67  85
 Time certificates  34,543  34,792  37,030
 FHLB borrowings  1,783  1,794  0
 Subordinated debt  1,325  1,325  1,325
  Total interest expense  54,658  55,540  56,685
  Net interest income  69,975  71,310  69,173
Provision for credit losses  4,300  2,500  2,000
  Net interest income after provision for credit losses  65,675  68,810  67,173
         
Noninterest income:      
 Fees & service charges on deposit accounts  545  625  761
 Letters of credit fee income  2,408  2,421  1,977
 BOLI income  105  105  102
 Net gain on sale of other real estate owned  3,609  -  -
 Net gain on called and sale of investment securities  132  -  -
 Net gain on sale of loans  93  56  112
 Other income  1,202  458  685
  Total noninterest income  8,094  3,665  3,637
         
Noninterest expense:      
 Salary and employee benefits  13,101  14,240  13,279
 Net occupancy expense  2,430  2,297  10,110
 Business development and promotion expense  163  238  340
 Professional services  2,091  1,494  1,606
 Office supplies and equipment expense  375  361  396
 OREO valuation allowance and related expense  3,465  463  155
 Other  2,752  2,405  2,360
  Total noninterest expense  24,377  21,498  28,246
  Income before provision for income taxes  49,392  50,977  42,564
Income tax expense  14,570  15,038  12,343
  Net income $34,822 $35,939 $30,221
         
Income per share available to common shareholders      
  Basic $2.85 $2.90 $2.29
  Diluted $2.79 $2.84 $2.25
         
Weighted-average common shares outstanding      
  Basic  12,210,077  12,384,924  13,190,696
  Diluted  12,479,124  12,634,174  13,442,294
         
Cash dividends per common share $0.80 $0.75 $0.75
         


PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
         
         
    For the Twelve Months Ended  
    December 31, December 31, Change
     2025  2024 %
Interest income:      
 Loans, including fees $427,767  445,139 -3.9%
 Investment securities  57,790  62,854 -8.1%
 Fed funds sold  898  1,103 -18.6%
  Total interest income  486,455  509,096 -4.4%
         
Interest expense:      
 Interest-bearing demand  67,275  87,951 -23.5%
 Savings  262  323 -18.9%
 Time certificates  138,154  142,894 -3.3%
 FHLB borrowings  4,647  0 100.0%
 Subordinated debt  5,300  5,300 0.0%
  Total interest expense  215,638  236,468 -8.8%
  Net interest income  270,817  272,628 -0.7%
Provision for credit losses  9,100  12,100 -24.8%
  Net interest income after provision for credit losses  261,717  260,528 0.5%
         
Noninterest income:      
 Fees & service charges on deposit accounts  2,521  3,172 -20.5%
 Letters of credit fee income  9,406  7,188 30.9%
 BOLI income  417  420 -0.8%
 Net gain on sale of other real estate owned  3,609  - 100.0%
 Net gain on called and sale of investment securities  132  - 100.0%
 Net gain on sale of loans  596  659 -9.5%
 Other income  2,838  2,126 33.5%
  Total noninterest income  19,519  13,565 43.9%
         
Noninterest expense:      
 Salary and employee benefits  56,427  53,648 5.2%
 Net occupancy expense  9,292  15,420 -39.7%
 Business development and promotion expense  1,103  1,250 -11.8%
 Professional services  6,743  6,711 0.5%
 Office supplies and equipment expense  1,541  1,781 -13.5%
 OREO valuation allowance and related expense  6,938  2,234 210.6%
 Other  9,645  9,016 7.0%
  Total noninterest expense  91,689  90,060 1.8%
  Income before provision for income taxes  189,547  184,033 3.0%
Income tax expense  55,915  53,371 4.8%
  Net income $133,632 $130,662 2.3%
         
Income per share available to common shareholders      
  Basic $10.61 $9.79 8.4%
  Diluted $10.41 $9.64 8.0%
         
Weighted-average common shares outstanding      
  Basic  12,594,305  13,347,004 -5.6%
  Diluted  12,837,442  13,554,266 -5.3%
         
Dividends per share $3.05 $2.85 7.0%
         


PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
      
      
   December 31, December 31,
    2025   2024 
   (Unaudited) (Audited)
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$807,098  $765,515 
Fed funds sold 20,000   20,000 
 Cash and cash equivalents 827,098   785,515 
      
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 18,749   20,021 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 566,186   348,706 
      
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value -   2,214 
      
Loans 6,054,264   5,640,615 
 Less allowance for credit losses (78,992)  (71,477)
 Less amortized deferred loan fees, net (9,030)  (9,234)
 Loans, net 5,966,242   5,559,904 
      
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 3,510   14,991 
Bank furniture and fixtures, net 8,064   8,462 
Bank-owned life insurance 10,712   10,433 
Accrued interest receivable 34,154   33,561 
Investment in affordable housing partnerships 69,978   58,346 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000   15,000 
Deferred tax assets 42,464   47,402 
Income tax receivable 3,396   2,195 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,531   13,182 
Other assets 5,081   3,497 
 Total assets$7,601,165  $6,923,429 
      
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   
Deposits:   
 Noninterest bearing demand deposits$699,160  $704,859 
 Interest bearing deposits: 2,205,914   2,026,965 
  Savings 30,376   30,150 
  Time certificates of $250,000 or more 1,754,273   1,477,931 
  Other time certificates 1,655,723   1,676,943 
  Total deposits 6,345,446   5,916,848 
      
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 200,000   - 
Subordinated debt issuance, net 148,706   148,469 
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships 23,327   21,623 
Operating lease liabilities 35,107   16,990 
Accrued interest payable 16,513   16,517 
Other liabilities 42,589   39,830 
 Total liabilities 6,811,688   6,160,277 
      
Shareholders' equity 789,477   763,152 
 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$7,601,165  $6,923,429 
      
Book value per common share$64.83  $57.86 
Number of common shares outstanding 12,177,588   13,188,776 
        


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
        
   For the Quarter Ended
   December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,
   20252025202520252024
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:     
 Interest income$124,633 $126,850 $120,443 $114,529 $125,858 
 Interest expense 54,658  55,540  53,569  51,871  56,685 
  Interest income before provision for credit losses 69,975  71,310  66,874  62,658  69,173 
 Provision for credit losses 4,300  2,500  1,600  700  2,000 
 Noninterest income 8,094  3,665  3,762  3,998  3,637 
 Noninterest expense 24,377  21,498  22,445  23,369  28,246 
 Income tax expense 14,570  15,038  13,744  12,563  12,343 
  Net income$34,822 $35,939 $32,847 $30,024 $30,221 
        
 Earnings per share     
  Basic$2.85 $2.90 $2.61 $2.27 $2.29 
  Diluted$2.79 $2.84 $2.57 $2.23 $2.25 
        
Ratios for the period:     
 Return on average assets 1.82% 1.93% 1.85% 1.76% 1.74%
 Return on average equity 17.59% 18.64% 17.55% 15.62% 15.81%
 Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 3.74% 3.92% 3.85% 3.75% 4.06%
 Noninterest expense to average assets 1.27% 1.16% 1.26% 1.37% 1.62%
 Efficiency ratio 31.22% 28.67% 31.78% 35.06% 38.79%
 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.00% 0.11% 0.00% -0.01% 0.47%
        
Ratios as of period end:     
 Tangible common equity ratio 10.38% 10.38% 10.26% 10.96% 11.02%
 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.54% 10.66% 10.73% 11.52% 11.33%
 Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.26% 11.34% 11.18% 11.86% 11.80%
 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.26% 11.34% 11.18% 11.86% 11.80%
 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.47% 14.56% 14.43% 15.15% 15.11%
 Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period 1.30% 1.27% 1.29% 1.28% 1.27%
 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans1.54x4.24x1.41x0.91x1.89x
        
Average balances:     
 Total securities$586,950 $583,302 $503,861 $402,754 $350,732 
 Total loans 5,947,814  5,753,801  5,623,010  5,555,010  5,542,558 
 Total earning assets 7,439,767  7,234,568  6,984,272  6,780,438  6,788,487 
 Total assets 7,585,940  7,382,265  7,121,047  6,905,249  6,920,325 
 Total time certificate of deposits 3,402,304  3,330,241  3,321,327  3,164,766  3,144,523 
 Total interest bearing deposits 5,651,369  5,501,767  5,345,308  5,244,243  5,220,655 
 Total deposits 6,336,242  6,169,728  6,005,486  5,886,163  5,905,127 
 Total interest bearing liabilities 6,000,042  5,850,376  5,614,737  5,392,735  5,369,092 
 Total equity 785,581  764,766  750,535  779,339  760,345 
        


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
      
   For the Twelve Months Ended
   December 31, December 31,
   2025 2024
      
 Interest income$486,455  $509,096 
 Interest expense 215,638   236,468 
  Interest income before provision for credit losses 270,817   272,628 
 Provision for credit losses 9,100   12,100 
 Noninterest income 19,519   13,565 
 Noninterest expense 91,689   90,060 
 Income tax expense 55,915   53,371 
  Net income$133,632  $130,662 
      
 Earnings per share   
  Basic$10.61  $9.79 
  Diluted$10.41  $9.64 
      
Ratios for the period:   
 Return on average assets 1.84%  1.91%
 Return on average equity 17.35%  17.85%
 Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 3.81%  4.08%
 Noninterest expense to average assets 1.26%  1.32%
 Efficiency ratio 31.58%  31.47%
 Net charge-off to average loans 0.03%  0.35%
      
Average balances:   
 Total securities$519,898  $352,416 
 Total loans 5,721,077   5,396,844 
 Total earning assets 7,111,910   6,697,118 
 Total assets 7,250,857   6,830,252 
 Total time certificate of deposits 3,305,380   2,939,543 
 Total interest bearing deposits 5,436,967   5,138,380 
 Total deposits 6,100,829   5,849,300 
 Total interest bearing liabilities 5,716,508   5,286,725 
 Total equity 770,058   732,058 
      


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
             
    As of
    December 31, September 30,June 30, March 31, December 31,
     2025   2025   2025   2025   2024 
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:         
Assets:         
 Cash and cash equivalents$827,098  $815,459  $796,257  $925,183  $785,515 
 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 18,749   19,034   19,456   19,745   20,021 
 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 566,186   569,115   577,040   390,096   348,706 
 Loans:         
  Real estate – Mortgage:         
   Real estate—Residential$783,136  $793,217  $767,620  $779,462  $790,069 
   Real estate—Commercial 3,028,762   2,890,990   2,868,308   2,897,956   2,840,771 
   Total Real Estate – Mortgage 3,811,898   3,684,207   3,635,928   3,677,418   3,630,840 
  Real estate – Construction:         
   R/E Construction — Residential 282,808   285,623   291,343   306,283   296,580 
   R/E Construction — Commercial 387,759   323,897   303,354   269,065   287,185 
   Total real estate construction loans 670,567   609,520   594,697   575,348   583,765 
  Commercial and industrial 1,563,504   1,570,423   1,501,188   1,374,379   1,418,930 
  SBA 8,053   7,630   7,741   7,104   6,833 
  Consumer and others 242   231   56   164   247 
   Gross loans 6,054,264   5,872,011   5,739,610   5,634,413   5,640,615 
 Allowance for credit losses on loans (78,992)  (74,692)  (73,830)  (72,274)  (71,477)
 Net deferred loan fees (9,030)  (9,956)  (11,940)  (9,652)  (9,234)
  Net loans, excluding loans held for sale$5,966,242  $5,787,363  $5,653,840  $5,552,487  $5,559,904 
 Loans held for sale$-  $-  $-  $-  $2,214 
  Net loans$5,966,242  $5,787,363  $5,653,840  $5,552,487  $5,562,118 
             
 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets$3,510  $52,609  $13,755  $13,650  $14,991 
 Investment in affordable housing partnerships 69,978   73,874   74,783   63,612   58,346 
 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000   15,000   15,000   15,000   15,000 
 Other assets 134,402   135,340   128,629   120,319   118,732 
  Total assets$7,601,165  $7,467,794  $7,278,760  $7,100,092  $6,923,429 
             
Liabilities:         
 Deposits:         
  Demand$699,160  $654,302  $675,102  $730,270  $704,859 
  Interest bearing demand 2,205,914   2,205,865   2,004,135   2,099,987   2,026,965 
  Savings 30,376   31,087   34,333   32,631   30,150 
  Time certificates of $250,000 or more 1,754,273   1,699,757   1,681,026   1,531,715   1,477,931 
  Other time certificates 1,655,723   1,638,662   1,683,737   1,678,132   1,676,943 
  Total deposits$6,345,446  $6,229,673  $6,078,333  $6,072,735  $5,916,848 
             
 Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank 200,000   200,000   200,000   -   - 
 Subordinated debt issuance, net 148,706   148,647   148,588   148,529   148,469 
 Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships 23,327   24,874   30,645   20,956   21,623 
 Other liabilities 94,209   88,958   73,534   79,268   73,337 
  Total liabilities$6,811,688  $6,692,152  $6,531,100  $6,321,488  $6,160,277 
             
Equity:          
 Common stock, no par value$210,882  $210,882  $210,882  $210,882  $210,882 
 Additional paid-in capital 105,105   103,235   101,088   99,603   95,791 
 Treasury stock (293,406)  (277,351)  (271,005)  (214,406)  (201,172)
 Retained earnings 780,637   755,587   728,891   705,360   685,108 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (13,741)  (16,711)  (22,196)  (22,835)  (27,457)
  Total shareholders' equity$789,477  $775,642  $747,660  $778,604  $763,152 
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$7,601,165  $7,467,794  $7,278,760  $7,100,092  $6,923,429 
             


PREFERRED BANK
Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates
(Unaudited)
              
   Three months ended
December 31,		 Three months ended
September 30,		 Three months ended
December 31,
    2025   2025   2024 
    InterestAverage  InterestAverage  InterestAverage
   AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/
   BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate
ASSETS(Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:           
 Loans(1,2)$5,947,986 $109,7477.32% $5,754,073 $110,6457.63% $5,543,215 $111,5968.01%
 Investment securities(3) 586,950  5,8833.98%  583,302  6,2574.26%  350,732  3,5664.04%
 Federal funds sold 20,337  2094.08%  20,000  2284.52%  20,172  2494.91%
 Other earning assets 884,494  8,8863.99%  877,193  9,8114.44%  874,368  10,5464.80%
  Total interest earning assets 7,439,767  124,7256.65%  7,234,568  126,9416.96%  6,788,487  125,9577.38%
 Deferred loan fees, net (9,739)    (10,686)    (9,808)  
 Allowance for credit losses on loans (74,738)    (72,784)    (75,474)  
Noninterest earning assets:           
 Cash and due from banks 11,055     10,071     10,626   
 Bank furniture and fixtures 7,887     7,945     8,866   
 Right of use assets 28,344     19,153     28,570   
 Other assets 183,364     193,998     169,058   
  Total assets$7,585,940    $7,382,265    $6,920,325   
              
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY           
Interest bearing liabilities:           
 Deposits:           
  Interest bearing demand and savings$2,249,065 $17,0073.00% $2,171,526 $17,6293.22% $2,076,132 $18,3303.51%
  TCD $250K or more 1,725,674  17,2203.96%  1,686,710  17,4064.09%  1,481,219  17,5144.70%
  Other time certificates 1,676,630  17,3234.10%  1,643,531  17,3864.20%  1,663,304  19,5164.67%
  Total interest bearing deposits 5,651,369  51,5513.62%  5,501,767  52,4213.78%  5,220,655  55,3604.22%
Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank 200,000  1,7833.54%  200,000  1,7943.56%  -  00.00%
Subordinated debt, net 148,673  1,3253.54%  148,609  1,3253.54%  148,434  1,3253.55%
  Total interest bearing liabilities 6,000,042  54,6583.61%  5,850,376  55,5403.77%  5,369,092  56,6854.20%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:           
 Demand deposits 684,873     667,961     684,472   
 Lease liability 32,626     22,908     25,486   
 Other liabilities 82,818     76,255     80,930   
  Total liabilities 6,800,359     6,617,500     6,159,980   
Shareholders’ equity 785,581     764,766     760,345   
  Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$7,585,940    $7,382,266    $6,920,325   
Net interest income $70,067   $71,401   $69,272 
Net interest spread  3.04%   3.19%   3.18%
Net interest margin  3.74%   3.92%   4.06%
              
Cost of Deposits:           
 Noninterest bearing demand deposits$684,873    $667,961    $684,472   
 Interest bearing deposits 5,651,369  51,5513.62%  5,501,767  52,4213.78%  5,220,655  55,3604.22%
  Total Deposits$6,336,242 $51,5513.23% $6,169,728 $52,4213.37% $5,905,127 $55,3603.73%
              
(1)Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale
 Net loan fee income of $1.4 million, $1.7 million and $1.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, are included in the yield computations
 Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis
  


PREFERRED BANK
Year-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates
(Unaudited)
          
   Twelve Months ended December 31,
    2025 2024 
    InterestAverage  InterestAverage
   AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/
   BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate
ASSETS(Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:       
 Loans(1,2)$5,723,854 $427,7677.47% $5,398,916 $445,1398.24%
 Investment securities(3) 519,898  21,4294.12%  352,416  14,2574.05%
 Federal funds sold 20,267  8984.43%  20,397  1,1035.41%
 Other earning assets 847,891  36,7434.33%  925,389  48,9945.29%
  Total interest earning assets 7,111,910  486,8376.85%  6,697,118  509,4937.61%
 Deferred loan fees, net (9,908)    (10,301)  
 Allowance for credit losses on loans (72,859)    (76,448)  
Noninterest earning assets:       
 Cash and due from banks 11,094     10,624   
 Bank furniture and fixtures 8,120     9,537   
 Right of use assets 20,686     23,997   
 Other assets 181,814     175,725   
  Total assets$7,250,857    $6,830,252   
          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY       
Interest bearing liabilities:       
 Deposits:       
  Interest bearing demand/ savings$2,131,587 $67,5373.17% $2,198,837 $88,2744.01%
  TCD $250K or more 1,635,567  67,3584.12%  1,403,663  69,1764.93%
  Other time certificates 1,669,813  70,7964.24%  1,535,880  73,7184.80%
  Total interest \bearing deposits 5,436,967  205,6913.78%  5,138,380  231,1684.50%
Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank 130,959  4,6473.55%  -  00.00%
Subordinated debt, net 148,582  5,3003.57%  148,344  5,3003.57%
  Total interest bearing liabilities 5,716,508  215,6383.77%  5,286,725  236,4684.47%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:       
 Demand deposits 663,862     710,920   
 Lease liability 24,572     20,931   
 Other liabilities 75,857     79,618   
  Total liabilities 6,480,799     6,098,194   
Shareholders’ equity 770,058     732,058   
  Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$7,250,857    $6,830,252   
Net interest income $271,199   $273,025 
Net interest spread  3.07%   3.13%
Net interest margin  3.81%   4.08%
          
Cost of Deposits:       
 Noninterest bearing demand deposits$663,862    $710,920   
 Interest bearing deposits 5,436,967  205,6913.78%  5,138,380  231,1684.50%
  Total Deposits$6,100,829 $205,6913.37% $5,849,300 $231,1683.95%
          
(1)Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale
 Net loan fee income of $5.0 million and $4.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, are included in the yield computations
 Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis
  


Preferred Bank
Loan and Credit Quality Information
       
Allowance For Credit Losses History
    Year Ended
    December 31, 2025December 31, 2024
    (Dollars in 000's)
Allowance For Credit Losses    
Balance at Beginning of Period $71,477  $78,355 
 Charge-Offs    
  Commercial & Industrial  8   19,028 
  Mini-perm Real Estate  1,749   - 
  Total Charge-Offs  1,757   19,028 
       
 Recoveries    
  Commercial & Industrial  172   50 
  Total Recoveries  172   50 
       
 Net Charge-Offs  1,585   18,978 
 Provision for Credit Losses:  9,100   12,100 
Balance at End of Period $78,992  $71,477 
       
Average Loans Held for Investment $5,721,077  $5,396,844 
Loans Held for Investment at End of Period $6,054,264  $5,640,615 
Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans  0.03%  0.35%
Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period  1.30%  1.27%

