Andre Corbould Appointed Managing Partner at Integrated Strategic Partners

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Strategic Partners (ISP) is proud to announce that Andre Corbould OMM, MSC, P.Eng., FCAE, ICD.D has been appointed Managing Partner at the firm. His appointment reflects ISP’s continued evolution as a trusted advisor to organizations navigating complex public, policy, and communications challenges.

Andre joins a senior partnership group that includes Alyson Hodson, Hal Danchilla, Marc Henry, and Doug Horner, leaders with deep experience across marketing and communications, government relations, public affairs, research and polling, policy, and capital markets. Together, the partners guide ISP’s strategic direction and deliver integrated, senior-level counsel to clients navigating complex mandates.

Building on his success as a Senior Advisor with ISP, Andre has been instrumental in helping governments, institutions, and organizations align objectives with key decision-makers to ensure projects are executed efficiently and deliver measurable impact.

In his expanded role, Andre will continue to lead strategic initiatives and guide clients through complex projects that shape communities and policy outcomes. This move also reflects ISP’s ongoing growth and expanding work with public and private sector leaders on complex urban, policy, and infrastructure challenges.

“I’m proud to take on the role of Managing Partner at a firm that is already doing important, impactful work. ISP’s strength has always been its people and its ability to navigate complexity with discipline and perspective. I look forward to continuing that work alongside our team and supporting our clients as they tackle their most pressing challenges,” said Corbould.

Andre’s career spans more than 40 years in public service and leadership, from commanding international missions as a Brigadier General in the Canadian Forces to serving as City Manager for the City of Edmonton and in multiple Deputy Minister roles within the Government of Alberta. His unique experience bridging defence, governance, and civic administration gives ISP clients unmatched insight into how large-scale systems work and how meaningful change can be achieved.

His contributions to civic leadership and urban development have been recognized by the Canadian Urban Institute, where he serves as Board Chair, providing strategic leadership on initiatives that advance community vibrancy and mental health. Andre holds an undergraduate degree in civil engineering and master’s degrees in management and defence & international policy. His leadership further cements ISP’s reputation as a powerhouse in strategic influence, where experience, insight, and execution converge to drive results.

About Integrated Strategic Partners

Integrated Strategic Partners (ISP) unites four industry leaders to offer a seamless, results-driven approach to strategy, influence, and execution. With centuries of combined experience and over 1,000 clients across Canada and the U.S., ISP has advised heads of state, shaped landmark policies, built multi-billion-dollar partnerships, and influenced public opinion at scale.

For additional information about the ISP’s services, integrated approach, and leadership, please visit ispartnersinc.com.