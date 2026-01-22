Backcountry and Xpore® partner with Jamaica Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation with a commitment to elevating environmental and social sustainability

Kingston, JAMAICA , Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backcountry, one of the leading premium destinations for outdoor gear and apparel, and Xpore, a high‑performance and eco-responsible textile technology brand developed by BenQ Materials, today announced a new partnership with the Jamaica Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation to outfit all Jamaica Bobsleigh & Skeleton athletes in official outerwear attire.

“Having partners like Backcountry and Xpore that make the environment a priority are partners we want,” says Olympic athlete and Chairman Nelson “Chris” Stokes. “This partnership with Backcountry and Xpore will equip our athletes with high-quality, technical gear for competitions, helping to provide them with a competitive edge all while being friendly to the environment.”

As the official outerwear partner, Backcountry will outfit the team in a full range of kits from its premium in‑house brand, Backcountry Gear & Apparel, for both competition and training. Featured styles include the Crest Cruiser Insulated Jacket and Pants, the Waas ALLIED Down Hooded Jacket and Pants, and the Cedars RWS Merino Baselayers, all designed to deliver innovative, technical and sustainable performance. Together, these pieces provide everything from snow outerwear built for harsh alpine environments to versatile lifestyle apparel that supports athletes year‑round—from mountain to main street.

“We are inspired by the Jamaican bobsleigh team and all they have accomplished this season and are proud to stand by them as they push the limits of human performance,” said Kevin Lenau, President of Backcountry. “Backcountry is committed to delivering high‑performance gear that excels in durability, functionality, and warmth while minimizing environmental impact through the use of recycled materials and innovative, sustainable design."

Xpore will serve as the official textile technology partner and, through its relationship with Backcountry, will supply advanced jacket uniforms engineered for elite winter sport performance. The uniforms incorporate Xpore Dynax 2L’s waterproof, breathable and environmentally responsible PFC‑free membrane technology to deliver reliable protection, comfort and unrestricted movement in demanding cold‑weather environments.

This jacket uniform also marks the first application of Xpore’s latest e2cycle Collection, a world‑first textile innovation that transforms e‑waste into high‑performance recycled polyester fabric. By repurposing discarded PET materials recovered from LCD panels, Xpore e2cycle extends material lifecycles while maintaining the durability and performance standards required at the highest level of international competition, resulting in a uniform that balances technical excellence with a shared commitment to sustainability and responsible innovation.

“This partnership represents what Xpore stands for—bringing advanced, sustainable material innovation into real-world, high-visibility applications,” said ZC Chen, Chairman of BenQ Materials. “Supporting the Jamaican team is not only an honor, but a powerful demonstration that sustainability and peak performance can coexist on the world’s most prestigious sporting stage.”

Jamaica Bobsleigh & Skeleton, known to many through the movie “Cool Runnings,” has long captured the hearts of people worldwide and is now on a mission to develop, excel and act as a beacon of the power of the human spirit and the potential of every individual, regardless of where life places them. With the team’s recent success, all eyes are now on the 2026 Winter Games.

ABOUT BACKCOUNTRY:

Established in 1996, Backcountry has become a trusted cornerstone in outdoor retail, offering a curated selection of premium products from nearly 800 brands both online and across nine U.S. locations. Renowned for its commitment to quality and durability, Backcountry’s in-house apparel line is developed in collaboration with athletes and supported by its team of Gearhead experts. With decades of experience, a broad assortment of quality products, and an unwavering focus on exceptional customer service, Backcountry is the one-stop-shop for outdoor enthusiasts of all levels and budgets.

ABOUT XPORE & e2cycle:

Xpore® is a sustainable high-performance textile technology brand developed by BenQ Materials, specializing in PFAS-free waterproof and breathable textile solutions for outdoor, professional, and urban applications. By combining advanced nanoporous membrane technology with proprietary adhesive systems, Xpore delivers reliable protection, comfort, and durability while reducing environmental impact.

A key pillar of Xpore’s innovation is Xpore e2cycle, a circular textile solution that transforms electronic waste into high-performance materials. Through a clean, traceable recycling process, Xpore extracts high-purity PET from discarded electronic components and converts it into recycled yarns and functional fabrics, extending material life cycles while meeting demanding performance standards.

Xpore offers a comprehensive portfolio of six core product collections—Xpore Ultra, LiteTech, Agile, AirTech, and DynaX — each designed to address specific performance requirements and market needs. Together with Xpore e2cycle, these collections form a complete product ecosystem that reflects the brand’s commitment to innovation, functionality, and sustainability.

Xpore represents BenQ Materials’ continued technological evolution — from materials science to missions — extending its expertise in display and optical materials into advanced, high-performance textile applications to redefine the industry.

ABOUT JAMAICA BOBSLEIGH & SKELETON:

The Jamaica Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (JBSF) is the governing body for the sport of Bobsleigh and Skeleton in Jamaica and has been a member of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation since 1987. The JBSF therefore has administrative responsibility for the iconic Jamaican Bobsled team, immortalized in the 1993 perennial favorite movie, Cool Runnings. Since its dramatic and auspicious debut at the Calgary Olympic Winter Games in 1988, the Jamaican Bobsled team has competed in seven subsequent Games, most recently in Beijing in 2022 where it had its largest contingent ever including a 2-man team, a 4-man team and a women’s Monobob competitor. The team remains the most globally recognizable brand in the sport of bobsled and one of the most beloved brands in the Olympic Movement.

UPDATE: The 2025-26 season has proven to be a historic one for the team, as they have achieved victories in several events on the IBSF North America Cup. The team is also well-positioned to have multiple teams qualify for the 2026 Winter Games in Milano-Cortina.

