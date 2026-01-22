Aarki and LG Ad Solutions Launch Performance CTV Solution for Gaming





SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aarki, a leading AI-powered mobile performance platform, and LG Ad Solutions, the advertising arm of LG Electronics, today announced a strategic partnership to launch a CTV-to-mobile performance solution. Designed specifically for the high-growth gaming sector, the collaboration combines LG’s global footprint of 240 million smart TV households with Aarki's advanced machine learning demand-side platform (DSP) to drive deterministic installs and measurable ROI.

As the gaming landscape evolves, advertisers are increasingly looking for ways to bridge the gap between the living room and mobile devices. Until now, CTV has traditionally been viewed as a brand-awareness channel, this partnership transforms LG Ad Solutions’ premium inventory into a performance engine. By utilizing proprietary viewer insights, Aarki can now optimize campaigns based on real-world content engagement, ensuring gaming ads reach the most relevant audiences.

“The goal is to make the TV screen as measurable and optimizable as the mobile screen,” said Aman Sareen, CEO of Aarki. “By integrating with LG Ad Solutions’ premium ecosystem, we are providing gaming publishers with a closed-loop solution that moves beyond household-level estimates. We are delivering the transparency and performance—specifically CPI and ROAS—that mobile marketers demand.”

Gaming represents a significant growth opportunity for LG Ad Solutions, and this partnership reflects how the TV screen is becoming an increasingly important channel for reaching and understanding gaming audiences at scale.

Martin Boccardi, Senior User Acquisition Manager, Rovio: “CTV has become an increasingly important channel for gaming advertisers as we look for ways to reach players beyond traditional mobile environments. As the ecosystem matures, the focus needs to remain on reaching the right audiences at the right moments while maintaining a strong player experience. It’s exciting to see continued innovation across the CTV space that helps move the industry forward.”

The breakthrough lies in the data. As a device manufacturer, LG has access to first-party deterministic viewing and gameplay data. As a full-funnel marketing platform, Aarki uses this data to build gaming audiences, activate them across LG Ad Solutions’ premium CTV inventory and optimize campaigns in real-time against install, engagement, and ROAS goals.

By combining LG Ad Solutions' audience viewing experiences and first-party CTV inventory with Aarki's deep neural network-powered optimization and mobile activation, advertisers can identify gaming audiences by what they actually watched and played on LG TVs, then measure real outcomes on mobile in a deterministic and closed-loop environment.

“LG Ad Solutions combines global scale and deterministic insight across the TV screen,” said Kelly McMahon, EVP, Global Operations at LG Ad Solutions. “Through this partnership, we’re turning reach into relevance—activating first-party viewing and gameplay signals to help advertisers connect with the right audiences, in the right moments, to drive performance outcomes. It’s not just about how many households you reach, but how precisely you can engage them—and that’s where this collaboration sets a new standard for CTV.”

Joe Nash, VP Digital Marketing, Fliff: “CTV has been an area of growing focus for advertisers as the channel evolves and measurement, targeting, and user experience continues to improve. The opportunity ahead is about finding scalable, privacy-safe ways to reach the right audiences while respecting the user journey. Continued innovation in CTV will be critical to unlocking its long-term value for gaming marketers.”

The partnership launches with select gaming publishers in Q1 2026 and will expand globally in Q2 2026.

