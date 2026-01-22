JFB Construction Holdings Announces Commencement of Construction of Courtyard by Marriott in Melbourne, Fla.

Anticipated revenues of $6.2 million in 2026 for conversion and remodel of

Courtyard by Marriott

Lantana, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB), a construction company focused on commercial, retail, and residential property development, announces that it will commence immediate construction to develop a project for Marriott Hotels in Melbourne, Florida.

The project is a conversion and remodel of an existing Holiday Inn to a Courtyard by Marriott in Melbourne, Florida. The Company anticipates revenue from this project to be approximately $6.2 million during 2026.

“In May 2025, we announced that we were awarded a $6.2 million contract to act as General Contractor for this conversion and remodel. We have now secured the necessary permits and the plans have been approved for immediate construction,” said CEO Joseph F. Basile, III. “This is our second project for Marriott Hotels as we continue to be highly recognized in the hospitality development sector. As Courtyard by Marriott is a nationally recognized brand of hotels, we believe this project will lead to a long-term relationship and the opportunity to participate in similar additional projects in the future.”

About JFB Construction Holdings

JFB Construction Holdings (“JFB”) offers generations of combined experience in residential and commercial construction and development. Having the experience of building multifamily communities, shopping centers, national franchises, exclusive estate & equestrian homes, and over 2 million square feet of commercial and retail. JFB provides hands-on, professional expertise, which has led to the quality and production for which we are known.

JFB’s reputation has been built on its clients' trust and the value it brings to each project.

JFB is proud that most of its projects are obtained through referrals and repeat customers, and that to-date it has provided general contracting and construction management services in 36 U.S. States.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. You can identify forward-looking statements as those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of JFB Construction. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including statements regarding the use of proceeds from the sale of our shares in the Offering; and the uncertainty regarding future commercial success. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, including those described in JFB Construction’s prospectus filed with the SEC. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

JFB Construction Holdings Contact:

Joseph F. Basile, III

561-582-9840.

joe@jfbconstruction.net

Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR

Mike Mason

516 222 2560

investors@jfbconstruction.net