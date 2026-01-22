Applied Digital Breaks Ground on Delta Forge 1, a 430 MW AI Factory Campus in a Southern U.S. State

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD), a designer, builder, and operator of high-performance, sustainably engineered data centers and colocation services for artificial intelligence, cloud, networking, and blockchain workloads, announced that it has broken ground on Delta Forge 1, an AI Factory campus located in a strategic southern U.S. market.

Delta Forge 1 is designed to support an initial 430 MW of total utility power, enabling up to 300 MW of critical IT load with the ability to scale considerably in 2028 and beyond, translating available power into live, high density AI capacity for hyperscale customers. Purpose-built from the ground up, the campus is engineered to support the power integration, advanced cooling and operational rigor required to run large-scale AI workloads reliably and efficiently.

The Delta Forge 1 campus will initially comprise two 150-MW facilities spanning more than 500 acres. Once fully operational, the campus is expected to support more than 200 full-time employees, in addition to long-term contractors, creating durable economic opportunity and long-term investment in the region.

"Delta Forge 1 represents the next stage of Applied Digital’s growth, as we continue to deliver AI infrastructure through disciplined execution,” said Wes Cummins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Applied Digital. “AI Factories succeed or fail based on how effectively power, cooling and operations are integrated. We believe this campus will be built to scale alongside hyperscale demand while delivering operational certainty for customers and lasting value for the communities where we operate.”

As demand for artificial intelligence accelerates, the limiting factor is now the ability to convert power into operational AI capacity – on schedule and at scale. We believe Applied Digital is addressing this challenge by building AI factories designed for repeatable execution across a growing portfolio of campuses, ensuring consistency as scale increases.

Applied Digital is advancing Delta Forge 1 in discussions with another prospective investment-grade hyperscale customer, reflecting strong demand for purpose-built AI infrastructure capable of supporting high-density workloads at scale.

We expect Delta Forge 1 to leverage Applied Digital’s proprietary AI Factory blueprint, refined through the company’s Polaris Forge campuses in North Dakota and designed to be replicated across markets with consistency and precision. We believe this repeatable platform approach enables Applied Digital to deliver multiple hyperscale-ready campuses without sacrificing performance, reliability, or responsible development.

Initial operations at Delta Forge 1 are expected to commence in mid-2027.​​

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) named Best Data Center in the Americas 2025 by Datacloud — designs, builds, and operates high-performance, sustainably engineered data centers and colocation services for artificial intelligence, cloud, networking, and blockchain workloads. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, and founded in 2021, the company combines hyperscale expertise, proprietary waterless cooling, and rapid deployment capabilities to deliver secure, scalable compute at industry-leading speed and efficiency, while creating economic opportunities in underserved communities through its award-winning Polaris Forge AI Factory model.

Learn more at applieddigital.com or follow @APLDdigital on X and LinkedIn.

