Why winning is an inside job - Marit Bouwmeester set to inspire at the European ABM Forum

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2B Marketing is proud to announce that Marit Bouwmeester, four-time Olympic medallist and the most successful female sailor in Olympic history, will deliver the closing keynote at the European ABM Forum on 26 March 2026 in Amsterdam.

Building on the success of the inaugural 2025 event, the 2026 Forum—co-hosted with B2B agency Spotonvision—will bring together marketing and sales leaders from across Europe for keynotes, workshops and networking.

This year’s theme, “Building Resilient Growth: How ABM Creates Clarity in Uncertain Times”, reflects today’s B2B reality. Uncertainty is no longer an exception; it is the norm. Organisations that succeed are those that focus on the right accounts, align sales and marketing, and prove measurable value.

Marit’s keynote, “Winning is an inside job”, draws on her experience at the highest level of elite sport. Sailing demands constant decision making under pressure, often in unpredictable conditions, making it a powerful metaphor for business. Marit will show why winning starts with mindset, how to focus on what you can influence, and how to turn pressure into clarity.

“We are delighted to welcome Marit as our keynote for the European ABM Forum,” says Richard O’Connor, CEO at B2B Marketing. “Her journey is about resilience and redefining limits, and her insights strongly connect with this year’s theme. Attendees will gain practical ideas they can apply immediately, especially when leading their teams through uncertainty.”

The European ABM Forum is Europe’s leading event for B2B professionals looking for proven approaches to ABM that drive growth.

Tickets are available at: https://events.b2bmarketing.net/euroabmforum.

About B2B Marketing:

Founded in 2004, B2B Marketing is widely credited with defining B2B Marketing as an industry in its own right, and has grown to become a Global Community Intelligence business.

In 2021, they launched Propolis, a membership-based service offering B2B marketing leaders strategies, frameworks, and skills to drive growth and prove clear business impact. Propolis has a global membership from many of the world’s best-known B2B brands.

b2bmarketing.net

About SPOTONVISION:

Since 2006, SPOTONVISION has been supporting leading brands and ambitious scale-ups in developing go-to-market strategies that drive growth. As one of the first agencies in Europe to focus exclusively on B2B marketing, we know what it takes to boost commercial impact.

www.spotonvision.com

Photo available: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24902ab4-a1cb-4a47-9427-f862ef9f47e8