Duos Receives Prestigious Award at PTC’26

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (“Duos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DUOT), through its operating subsidiary Duos Edge AI, Inc . (“Duos Edge AI”), a leading provider of adaptive, modular, and scalable Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions, today announced that it has been given the Outstanding Innovation Award at Pacific Telecommunication Conference 2026 (“PTC’26”), recognizing exceptional achievements in transforming infrastructure services through cutting-edge technologies that enhance efficiency, scalability, security, and customer experience.

The “Outstanding Innovation Award” highlights Duos Edge AI’s differentiated approach to deploying patented, modular Edge Data Centers directly within communities that have historically lacked access to low-latency, enterprise-grade digital infrastructure. By localizing computing power at the “Edge”, Duos Edge AI enables real-time AI processing, telemedicine applications, advanced digital learning platforms, and carrier-neutral connectivity.

Duos Edge AI’s deployments are designed to deliver high availability, reduced latency, and operational efficiency. The Duos offering can support multiple applications including education, healthcare, municipal services, and local enterprises while maintaining a capital-efficient, repeatable deployment model. The Company’s modular architecture supports rapid installation, scalable growth, and resilient operations tailored to regional needs.

“This recognition from Pacific Telecommunications Council (“PTC”) is a meaningful validation of our strategy and execution,” said Doug Recker, President of Duos and Founder of Duos Edge AI. “Our mission has been to bring secure, low-latency digital infrastructure directly to communities that need it most. By deploying edge data centers where people live, learn, and work, we’re helping close the digital divide while building a scalable platform aligned with long-term growth and shareholder value.”

Duos also acknowledged the collaboration and support of regional partners, including Four Texas Regional Service Centers, Two Rural School districts, and local educators and community leaders who have embraced localized infrastructure as a foundation for digital equity and economic development.

The PTC’26 Awards recognize outstanding achievements across digital infrastructure, telecommunications, and Information and Communications Technology (“ICT”), celebrating organizations and leaders that are shaping the future of global connectivity and technology services.

Duos Edge AI remains focused on expanding its distributed Edge footprint, executing disciplined deployments, and delivering differentiated digital infrastructure solutions that support sustainable growth, recurring revenue opportunities, and long-term value creation.

To learn more about Duos Edge AI, visit: www.duosedge.ai

To learn more about Duos Technologies, visit: www.duostechnologies.com

To learn more about Pacific Telecommunications Council and PTC26, visit: https://www.ptc.org/

About Duos Edge AI, Inc.

Duos Edge AI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT). Duos Edge AI's mission is to bring advanced technology to underserved communities, particularly in education, healthcare and rural industries, by deploying high-powered edge computing solutions that minimize latency and optimize performance. Duos Edge AI specializes in high-function Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment. By focusing on providing scalable IT resources that seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure, its solutions expand capabilities at the network edge, ensuring data uptime onsite services. With the ability to provide 100 kW+ per cabinet, rapid 90-day deployment, and continuous 24/7 data services, Duos Edge AI aims to position its edge data centers within 12 miles of end users or devices, significantly closer than traditional data centers. This approach enables timely processing of massive amounts of data for applications requiring real-time response and supporting current and future technologies without large capital investments. For more information, visit www.duosedge.ai .

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Duos Technologies, Inc., Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Energy Corporation, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions for Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) applications including real-time analysis of fast-moving vehicles, Edge Data Centers and power consulting. For more information, visit www.duostech.com , www.duosedge.ai and www.duosenergycorp.com .

