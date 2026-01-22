FUNMELON Launches Global Initiative “HUG TOGETHER” to Promote Connection and Healthy Sleep

New York, NY, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUNMELON, a scientific sleep care brand with nine years of industry experience, has officially launched its global initiative “HUG TOGETHER,” calling on people around the world to reconnect emotionally through the simple yet powerful act of embracing.





Guided by its long-standing mission to “become a global brand for scientific sleep care,” FUNMELON aims to combine functional innovation with emotional value. Through its core product, the Sleeping Hug Pillow, and its signature concept of “One Person, Two Pillows,” the brand advocates healthier sleep posture while delivering a broader message of warmth, companionship, and emotional support.

FUNMELON brand’s inception stems from a father's tender observation. Founder Huang Jiantao noticed that his daughter found deep comfort in a small bear plush toy, refusing to part with it even as it became worn and tattered. This led him to realize that the core value of sleep companions lies in the emotional comfort provided by “hugs”. From this, “hugs” became one of the key inspirations behind product development.



Beyond hugs, FUNMELON also prioritizes the practicality of the Sleeping Hug Pillow. Therefore, the development of the FUNMELON Sleeping Hug Pillow has always revolved around the concept of “One Person, Two Pillows, and Scientific Sleep Care”: the integrated design with scientifically partitioned zones provides support for the arms and legs, stabilizing the sleep posture and maintaining the natural curve of the spine. The three-layer elastic structure ensures durability and resistance to sagging, while Class A baby cotton offers a soft, skin-friendly touch. FUNMELON believes that “dual pillow collaboration” is the key to better supporting a healthy sleep posture.



The recognition from global markets and international professional institutions has given FUNMELON the confidence to continue its journey forward. The brand has successively received market position certifications such as the 2024 “The NO.1 Brand of Sleeping Hug Pillow in terms of volume sales in China”, “China Sleeping Hug Pillow Pioneer”, and “Care for a Healthy Sleeping Posture Expert”. In the design field, the FUNMELON Sleeping Hug Pillow has consecutively won multiple international awards, including the American Good Design Award, French Design Award, American MUSE Design Award, London Design Award, and 4 Future Awards. Additionally, in 2025, it was selected for the permanent exhibition at the Xiamen Red Dot Design Museum.



Founder Huang Jiantao emphasizes, “Our mission is not just to provide scientifically backed sleep care products, but to use the power of ‘hugs’ to bring harmony to families and foster a more harmonious society.” In line with the European market’s focus on sustainability, FUNMELON rigorously adheres to ESG principles. The company has established a compliant data privacy protection system to ensure user information security. It also adopts a carbon-neutral operational model, reducing environmental impact across the entire production, packaging, and logistics chain, demonstrating a responsible brand image through concrete actions.



From functional innovation in scientific sleep care to the warm-hearted value transmission, FUNMELON has spent nine years proving that a great brand can not only address real consumer pain points but also carry the aspirations for a better life. Looking ahead, FUNMELON will continue to focus on scientific sleep care, offering higher-quality products and a more emotionally resonant brand philosophy to accompany users worldwide in embracing healthy sleep postures, intimate connections, and a better life.



