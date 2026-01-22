StepStone Group to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results on February 5, 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) today announced that the Company will release its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, after the market closes on Thursday, February 5, 2026. This represents results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The webcast will be made available on the Shareholders section of the Company's website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register. A replay will also be available on the shareholders website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event.

To join as a live participant in the question and answer portion of the call, participants must register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI7dc23d7d84474da18f5bf6eb6bc55276. Upon registering you will receive the dial-in number and a PIN to join the call as well as email confirmation with the details.

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of September 30, 2025, StepStone was responsible for approximately $771 billion of total capital, including $209 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

