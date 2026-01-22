Quality Industrial Corp. Files Preliminary Schedule 14C Information Statement Regarding Increase in Authorized Common Stock

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quality Industrial Corp. (“Quality Industrial,” “QIND,” or the “Company”) (OTC: QIND), an industrial and energy-focused company providing comprehensive solutions for the liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) industry, today announced that it has filed a Preliminary Schedule 14C Information Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with a corporate action approved by written consent to amend the Company’s Articles of Incorporation to increase the Company’s authorized common stock.

Through its subsidiary Al Shola Gas, QIND provides consulting, engineering and design, supply, installation, and maintenance of LPG systems, as well as bulk and cylinder LPG distribution services. The Company serves a diverse range of clients, including commercial buildings, mixed-use apartment complexes, shopping centers, food courts, heavy industries, labor accommodations, catering units, and commercial kitchens.

Corporate Action Approved by Written Consent

On January 20, 2026, the Company’s board of directors and stockholders holding approximately 53.5% of the Company’s voting power approved, by written consent, an amendment to the Company’s Articles of Incorporation to increase the Company’s authorized common stock from 200,000,000 shares to 450,000,000 shares (the “Authorized Share Increase”). The number of authorized shares of preferred stock will not be affected.

The Company expects to mail the definitive information statement to stockholders of record as of January 20, 2026, following completion of the SEC review process. The amendment will become effective no earlier than 20 calendar days after the definitive information statement is first mailed to stockholders.

Rationale for the Authorized Share Increase

The Company believes that the Authorized Share Increase is in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders because it is intended to provide the Company with additional corporate flexibility to support its operations and strategic initiatives, including the ability to issue common stock from time to time for a variety of corporate purposes.

The Company currently anticipates that the additional authorized shares may be used, subject to applicable corporate approvals, agreements, and regulatory requirements, among other things, to:

• meet and satisfy existing obligations, including obligations that may arise from outstanding convertible securities and other corporate commitments;



• reduce or restructure indebtedness and related obligations, including indebtedness associated with the Company’s operations and subsidiaries, including but not limited to Al Shola Gas; and



• provide flexibility to pursue corporate transactions and strategic relationships, including financing initiatives or other arrangements that may support growth, stability and competitiveness.

In addition, the Company is currently evaluating and restructuring aspects of the Share Purchase Agreement relating to Al Shola Gas, and believes the Authorized Share Increase provides additional flexibility in connection with corporate planning and financing initiatives associated with that process.

No Immediate Issuance of Shares

The Authorized Share Increase does not itself result in the issuance of any additional shares. However, if and when the Company issues additional shares in the future, such issuances could dilute the ownership interests of existing stockholders and could affect the market price of the Company’s common stock.

Additional Information

This press release relates to the filing of a Preliminary Schedule 14C Information Statement. Stockholders are urged to read the definitive information statement when it becomes available, as it will contain important information regarding the Authorized Share Increase.

A copy of the Company’s Preliminary Schedule 14C Information Statement is available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and through the Company’s disclosure profile on OTC Markets.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “continue,” “will,” “likely,” and similar expressions, and include statements regarding the Company’s future growth, financing initiatives, corporate transactions, strategic initiatives and other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Quality Industrial Corp.

505 Montgomery Street, San Francisco, CA 94104, USA

Phone: +1-800-706-0806

Email: info@qualityindustrialcorp.com

Investor Relations Website: qualityindustrialcorp.com

X: @QualityIndCorp | @Fusion_Fuel

Source: Quality Industrial Corp.