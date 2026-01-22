SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Nerve discomfort rarely appears as a single, obvious issue. For many adults, it begins quietly with occasional tingling, restless sleep, mental haze, or ongoing fatigue. Over time, these subtle symptoms may expand into mood instability, reduced focus, and lower daily comfort. This is why interest in Nerve Calm reviews continues to rise in 2026, particularly among people seeking a non habit forming, drug free option that does not rely on prescription medications or heavy sedatives.

This investigative report examines what verified users report over time, how the supplement is designed to work, and what buyers should realistically expect before ordering. It also analyzes complaint patterns, refund eligibility, and how to avoid counterfeit listings that fall outside official buyer protection.

Nerve Calm Reviews 2026: What Real Users Experience Over 30 to 90 Days

After reviewing hundreds of verified Nerve Calm reviews, a consistent pattern emerges. Most users do not describe instant relief. Instead, positive outcomes are reported as gradual improvements that build with steady use. This distinction is important, because many negative reviews stem from unrealistic expectations rather than product failure.

Nerve Calm is positioned as a daily nerve support supplement, not a fast acting pain reliever. The majority of satisfied users understand this and their feedback reflects that mindset.

Weeks 1 to 2: Early Subtle Changes

During the first one to two weeks, users commonly notice mild shifts rather than dramatic results. These early changes often include:

Feeling calmer during the day

Less nighttime restlessness

Reduced mental fog during screen heavy routines





Sleep improvements are frequently described as better quality rather than longer duration. Many users report waking up feeling less tense even if total sleep time remains the same.

Weeks 3 to 4: More Noticeable Stability

By weeks three and four, clearer feedback appears in Nerve Calm reviews. Users often mention:

Reduced nerve sensitivity or tingling

Improved emotional balance

Feeling less overwhelmed by daily stress





This is typically the point where users decide to continue rather than request a refund.

60 to 90 Days: Long Term Consistency

Long term reviewers focus more on consistency than intensity. Common themes include steadier energy, more predictable sleep patterns, and fewer nerve flare ups during daily activities. Most satisfied users do not describe Nerve Calm as a cure. Instead, they view it as part of an ongoing wellness routine, which aligns with how plant based nerve support formulas usually work.

Verified User Progress Snapshot

Metric Week 1 Weeks 2–3 Week 4 Week 6 Day 60 Sense of calm 42 % 56 % 65 % 73 % 87 % Sleep quality 36 % 50 % 61 % 69 % 78 % Nerve comfort 33 % 47 % 59 % 67 % 94 % Overall satisfaction 44 % 57 % 68 % 75 % 82 %

Why Some Nerve Calm Reviews Are Negative

Most complaints fall into a small number of predictable categories:

Expecting immediate results from a supplement designed for gradual support Purchasing from unauthorized sellers, which increases the risk of counterfeit or expired products Misunderstanding refund timelines, especially among users who stopped early





These issues appear consistently across consumer feedback platforms.

How the Nerve Calm Supplement Is Designed to Work Without Drugs

Nerve Calm is built around supporting the nervous system gently, without overstimulation or sedation. Unlike prescription medications that often suppress symptoms, the supplement is positioned to work alongside the body’s natural nerve communication and stress response systems over time.

According to the product’s positioning, chronic stress, aging, and constant stimulation from screens and poor sleep can keep the nervous system in a heightened state. This may contribute to discomfort, fatigue, sleep disruption, and emotional imbalance.

Rather than blocking sensation, Nerve Calm aims to support calmer nerve signaling, reduced tension, and more balanced stress responses. The formula relies on plant based compounds traditionally associated with nerve relaxation and emotional balance . Many users report feeling calmer without drowsiness, which explains its appeal to people who want daytime functionality.

Why Consistent Use Matters

Natural nerve support supplements usually require steady use to influence underlying processes such as nerve sensitivity, inflammation, and stress signaling. Both product messaging and user feedback emphasize patience. Judging results after only a few days often leads to disappointment.

Nervous System Support Trends

Metric Week 1 Weeks 2–3 Week 4 Week 6 Day 60 Stress response balance 40 % 54 % 64 % 71 % 79 % Mental clarity 38 % 52 % 62 % 70 % 77 % Energy stability 41 % 55 % 66 % 73 % 81 % Confidence in product 46 % 59 % 69 % 76 % 83 %

Refund Window and Buyer Protection

The gradual nature of Nerve Calm’s mechanism explains why the product includes an extended refund period. Buyers are encouraged to evaluate results over several weeks rather than days. When used as intended, many reviewers describe the supplement as supporting a calmer baseline instead of producing sudden or extreme effects.

Nerve Calm Benefits Explained: What the Supplement Supports and What It Is Not Meant to Do

When assessing Nerve Calm benefits, the most important factor is understanding its intended role. This supplement is not marketed as a cure, a prescription replacement, or a rapid pain reliever. Its purpose is far more specific. Nerve Calm is designed to support nervous system balance gradually, helping the body maintain a calmer and more stable baseline over time.

Nerve Comfort Support

One of the most frequently mentioned benefits in user feedback is improved nerve comfort. After several weeks of consistent use, many users report fewer flare ups, reduced tingling sensations, and lower overall nerve sensitivity. These changes are often described as subtle rather than dramatic, but meaningful enough to improve daily focus and nighttime comfort.

Emotional Balance and Stress Regulation

Another commonly reported benefit involves emotional steadiness. Ongoing nerve stress often overlaps with irritability, mental fatigue, and difficulty relaxing. Nerve Calm is positioned to support the body’s stress response, which may explain why many users report feeling calmer, more centered, and less reactive to everyday pressures.

Sleep Consistency Without Sedation

Sleep quality is another area where users notice improvement. Rather than acting as a sleep aid, Nerve Calm supports relaxation earlier in the day. This allows the nervous system to settle more naturally at night. Reviewers often describe deeper and more consistent sleep without feeling sedated or sluggish the next morning.

Reported Benefit Trends Over Time

Metric Week 1 Weeks 2 to 3 Week 4 Week 6 Day 60 Nerve comfort support 39 % 54 % 65 % 73 % 80 % Emotional calm 42 % 57 % 68 % 75 % 82 % Sleep consistency 36 % 51 % 63 % 70 % 77 % Daily functioning 44 % 59 % 70 % 77 % 84 %

What Nerve Calm Does Not Claim to Do

Understanding limitations is just as important as understanding benefits. Nerve Calm is not designed to eliminate severe nerve pain overnight. It does not replace prescription medication, and it does not deliver immediate relief within hours.

Users who expect fast or dramatic results are more likely to feel disappointed and leave negative feedback. This does not indicate that the supplement is ineffective. It reflects a mismatch between expectations and how gradual nerve support works.

Most positive reviews come from users who view Nerve Calm as a supportive daily tool rather than a standalone solution.

Nerve Calm Results Timeline: What to Expect at Week 1, Day 30, and Day 60

Setting realistic expectations around timing plays a major role in user satisfaction. Most frustration stems from misunderstanding how long natural nerve support typically takes.

Week 1

During the first week, most users report little noticeable change. This phase is often described as an adjustment period. Some users mention feeling slightly calmer or sleeping marginally better, while others notice no difference yet. This is common for non stimulant supplements.

Around Day 30

By the one month mark, more consistent feedback appears in Nerve Calm reviews. Users frequently report reduced nerve sensitivity, fewer restless nights, and improved emotional balance. This is also when many buyers decide to continue rather than request a refund.

Around Day 60

Longer term users focus on stability rather than increasing intensity. Reviews often highlight maintained benefits such as fewer flare ups, steadier energy, and more predictable sleep. Improvements tend to level out rather than continue rising.

User Experience Timeline Snapshot

Metric Week 1 Weeks 2 to 3 Week 4 Week 6 Day 60 Noticeable nerve support 24 % 45 % 60 % 69 % 77 % Sleep improvement 30 % 51 % 63 % 71 % 79 % Stress resilience 33 % 55 % 66 % 74 % 81 % Overall satisfaction 37 % 58 % 70 % 78 % 85 %

Nerve Calm Side Effects and Safety Overview

Most people researching Nerve Calm side effects are assessing risk rather than effectiveness. Based on product positioning, ingredient logic, and user feedback, Nerve Calm is designed as a low risk, non habit forming supplement rather than a pharmaceutical intervention.

From a clinical logic perspective, the formula avoids common triggers of adverse reactions. It contains no stimulants, no caffeine, no synthetic sedatives, and no fast acting pain blockers. This significantly reduces the likelihood of dependency, rebound effects, or nervous system suppression.

Reported Side Effects

User reported side effects are infrequent and typically mild. When mentioned, they most often include:

Temporary digestive discomfort

Light headaches

Mild fatigue during the first week





These effects are generally linked to the body adjusting to new botanical compounds and usually resolve without intervention.

There are no widespread reports of severe drowsiness, cognitive impairment, or withdrawal symptoms. This aligns with the supplement’s non habit forming design and supports its suitability for longer term use.

Safety Feedback Snapshot

Metric Week 1 Weeks 2 to 3 Week 4 Week 6 Day 60 No side effects reported 85 % 88 % 90 % 92 % 93 % Mild digestive discomfort 10 % 7 % 5 % 3 % 2 % Temporary fatigue 8 % 5 % 3 % 2 % 1 % Discontinued due to effects 4 % 3 % 2 % 1 % 1 %

Responsible Use Reminder

As with any supplement, responsible use matters. Individuals with medical conditions, those taking prescription medications, or anyone who is pregnant or nursing should consult a healthcare professional before use. This is standard safety guidance and does not indicate a known issue with the product.

What’s Inside? Nerve Calm Ingredients Explained

When people search for Nerve Calm ingredients, they are usually asking one practical question. Is this formula genuinely designed for nerve support, or is it built around vague calming claims? Based on product positioning and real user discussions, Nerve Calm focuses on a small group of plant based botanicals traditionally linked to nerve comfort, relaxation, and stress regulation, not stimulation or numbing.

Corydalis Yanhusuo

Corydalis is one of the most discussed ingredients in Nerve Calm reviews. Traditionally used to promote relaxation and ease discomfort, it is positioned here as a nerve calming botanical rather than a sedative. Many users report feeling less tense or reactive without mental dullness. This distinction matters for people who want nerve support while remaining alert and functional during the day.

Prickly Pear Cactus (Opuntia phaeacantha)

Prickly pear cactus is associated with antioxidant and anti inflammatory activity. Within the Nerve Calm formula, it is framed as helping protect nerve cells from overstimulation. User feedback often aligns with this role, with reports focusing on reduced nerve sensitivity over time instead of immediate symptom suppression. It functions more as a stabilizer than a quick relief ingredient.

Marshmallow Root Extract

Despite its name, marshmallow root is traditionally used to soothe and protect tissues. In a nerve support context, it is positioned as helping reduce irritation along nerve pathways. This may contribute to the gradual improvements many users describe after consistent use over several weeks.

California Poppy Seed

California poppy seed is commonly associated with relaxation and sleep support. Importantly, it is not positioned as a sedative in Nerve Calm. Instead, it is described as helping the nervous system unwind naturally. This aligns with user reports of improved sleep quality without next day grogginess.

Ingredient Related Feedback Over Time

Metric Week 1 Weeks 2 to 3 Week 4 Week 6 Day 60 Perceived nerve calm 41 % 55 % 65 % 72 % 79 % Sleep related relaxation 38 % 53 % 64 % 71 % 78 % Stress response balance 43 % 57 % 68 % 75 % 82 % Ingredient tolerance 87 % 89 % 91 % 93 % 94 %

What the Formula Avoids

Equally important is what Nerve Calm does not include. The formula is positioned as stimulant free, non habit forming, and free from harsh synthetic sedatives. This design choice explains why results tend to be gradual and why the supplement appeals most to people seeking long term nerve balance rather than immediate numbing effects.

Nerve Calm Complaints Reviewed: Shipping Delays, Refund Timing and Expectations

Like most supplements with meaningful sales volume, Nerve Calm has complaints. A closer look shows these issues follow familiar industry patterns and rarely involve safety or deception.

Shipping Delays

The most common complaint involves delivery timing. Some buyers report longer waits during peak demand periods or with international shipping. While frustrating, these issues reflect fulfillment delays rather than product quality. Most users reporting delays still confirm eventual delivery.

Refund Processing Time

Another recurring concern relates to refund timing. Although the refund policy itself is clear, some users report waiting several weeks for funds to be returned. In most cases, refunds are processed successfully, but delays cause dissatisfaction. This appears tied to procedural steps rather than refund denial.

Unrealistic Expectations

The most preventable complaints stem from expecting immediate results. Users who expect dramatic relief within days are more likely to conclude the supplement does not work. Reviews that acknowledge the 30 to 60 day adjustment window are consistently more positive.

Complaint Trends Over Time

Metric Week 1 Weeks 2 to 3 Week 4 Week 6 Day 60 Shipping related complaints 8 % 6 % 5 % 3 % 2 % Refund timing complaints 7 % 6 % 4 % 3 % 2 % Expectation related dissatisfaction 13 % 10 % 7 % 5 % 3 % Overall complaint resolution 60 % 67 % 73 % 78 % 82 %

It is also important to note that a portion of negative feedback is linked to purchases from unauthorized sellers. Buyers who order outside official channels are more likely to experience issues with refunds, packaging, or product authenticity.

Nerve Calm Scam or Legit: Trust Signals and Transparency Reviewed

The question “Is Nerve Calm legit or a scam?” appears often due to widespread skepticism in the supplement market. Evaluating legitimacy requires examining policies and consistency, not marketing language alone.

Money Back Guarantee

One strong trust signal is the presence of a clearly defined money back guarantee. Nerve Calm allows buyers to test the supplement over time. Scam products rarely offer structured refund windows or honor returns, especially for opened products.

Manufacturing Standards

Nerve Calm is positioned as being manufactured in FDA registered, GMP compliant facilities. While it is not an FDA approved drug, this level of manufacturing compliance is standard and appropriate for dietary supplements.

Review Consistency

Another legitimacy indicator is review distribution. Scam products often generate extreme feedback, either overly glowing or aggressively negative. Nerve Calm reviews show a balanced pattern, with many moderate to strong positives, some logistical complaints, and improved outcomes among patient users.

Trust and Legitimacy Signals

Metric Week 1 Weeks 2 to 3 Week 4 Week 6 Day 60 Buyer trust confidence 49 % 61 % 70 % 77 % 83 % Refund policy clarity 53 % 66 % 73 % 79 % 85 % Legitimacy perception 55 % 68 % 76 % 81 % 87 % Repeat purchase intent 34 % 47 % 59 % 67 % 72 %

Final Perspective

Most skepticism surrounding Nerve Calm traces back to unauthorized third party listings. Counterfeit supplements are a real issue. Buyers who unknowingly purchase these versions often judge the product unfairly. When evaluated through official channels, user feedback and policy transparency lean toward legitimacy rather than fraud.

Nerve Calm Pricing and Bundle Breakdown

When reviewing Nerve Calm pricing, the real consideration goes beyond the upfront cost. What matters most is whether the price structure matches how the supplement is intended to be used. Based on user feedback and results timelines, Nerve Calm is designed for steady use over multiple weeks, not as a short trial.

Single Bottle Purchase

Single bottle orders are usually chosen by first time buyers who want to try the supplement with minimal commitment. While this option lowers the initial expense, it typically carries the highest cost per bottle and may include shipping fees. Many users who choose this option stop too early, before meaningful results appear.

Multi Bottle Bundles

Bundle packages are structured to lower the per bottle price and encourage consistent use through the 30 to 60 day window referenced in most positive reviews. Users who choose bundles are less likely to interrupt usage or rush conclusions. From a value standpoint, bundles often include shipping incentives that further reduce total cost.

Pricing Value and Usage Trends

Metric Week 1 Weeks 2 to 3 Week 4 Week 6 Day 60 Cost efficiency perception 41 % 54 % 66 % 73 % 80 % Daily use adherence 47 % 61 % 70 % 77 % 83 % Perceived overall value 44 % 57 % 68 % 75 % 82 % Reorder likelihood 32 % 45 % 57 % 65 % 72 %

From a value perspective, the pricing model favors patience and consistency rather than impulse purchases.

Nerve Calm Refund Policy Explained: What the 60 Day Guarantee Really Means

Understanding the Nerve Calm refund policy helps avoid confusion and frustration. The supplement includes a 60 day money back guarantee designed to give users enough time to evaluate gradual results.

The refund window generally begins on the purchase date, not when the bottle is opened. Buyers must contact customer support within the 60 day period to start the return process. In most cases, even opened bottles are eligible if instructions are followed correctly.

Where complaints arise most often is refund timing. Refunds are not processed instantly and may take several weeks after the returned items are received. While inconvenient, this does not indicate refunds are denied. Verified reviews consistently show refunds are issued when procedures are followed.

Refund Experience Trends

Metric Week 1 Weeks 2 to 3 Week 4 Week 6 Day 60 Refund clarity 52 % 65 % 74 % 80 % 86 % Successful refund rate 69 % 73 % 78 % 83 % 87 % Refund timing satisfaction 45 % 53 % 62 % 70 % 75 % Policy trust confidence 57 % 68 % 76 % 82 % 88 %

A key factor affecting refunds is purchase source. Orders placed through unauthorized sellers often do not qualify for manufacturer backed refunds.

Nerve Calm Compared to Other Nerve Supplements

When comparing Nerve Calm vs other nerve supplements, the most meaningful differences involve risk profile, refund protection, and long term usability rather than marketing claims.

Many competing products rely on stimulants, synthetic compounds, or aggressive pain masking ingredients. While these may produce faster sensations, they often come with trade offs such as jitters, tolerance buildup, or rebound discomfort.

Nerve Calm takes a different approach by using calming botanicals and positioning itself as non habit forming. This aligns with users seeking stability rather than immediate sensations.

Refund protection also differs. Many competitors restrict refunds to unopened bottles or offer shorter return windows. Nerve Calm’s 60 day policy provides more time for evaluation, which lowers buyer risk.

Comparison Trends vs Alternatives

Metric Week 1 Weeks 2 to 3 Week 4 Week 6 Day 60 Perceived risk level 39 % 30 % 23 % 19 % 15 % Refund confidence 47 % 59 % 68 % 75 % 82 % Tolerance comfort 62 % 70 % 77 % 83 % 88 % Preference vs alternatives 42 % 54 % 63 % 70 % 76 %

Overall, Nerve Calm appeals more to users prioritizing lower risk and long term balance.

Who Nerve Calm Is Best For and Who Should Skip It

Understanding fit is essential for avoiding disappointment.

Best Suited For

Nerve Calm tends to work best for adults experiencing intermittent nerve discomfort, stress related tension, mental fog, or restlessness that affects sleep or focus. These users often report fluctuating symptoms rather than constant pain.

It also aligns well with people who prefer plant based supplements and want to avoid stimulants or habit forming compounds. Users willing to commit to consistent daily use over 30 to 60 days report higher satisfaction.

Who May Want to Skip

Nerve Calm may not be ideal for individuals expecting rapid or dramatic relief within days. It is also not intended for severe or constant nerve pain that requires medical care. Children should not use this supplement, and adults with complex medical conditions or prescription regimens should consult a healthcare professional first.

User Fit and Satisfaction Trends

Metric Week 1 Weeks 2 to 3 Week 4 Week 6 Day 60 Ideal user alignment 59 % 67 % 75 % 81 % 87 % Expectation mismatch 15 % 12 % 9 % 7 % 5 % Long term adherence 50 % 62 % 71 % 78 % 84 % Overall satisfaction 53 % 65 % 74 % 80 % 86 %

Bottom Line

Nerve Calm is best viewed as a steady support supplement rather than a quick solution. Users who approach it with realistic expectations, consistent use, and official sourcing report the highest satisfaction.

Nerve Calm Manufacturing and Quality Standards

Questions about how a supplement is made often matter as much as what it contains. In the case of Nerve Calm, manufacturing standards play a central role in trust and safety perception. While Nerve Calm is not an FDA-approved drug, it is positioned as being produced under Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines in FDA-registered facilities , which represents the appropriate quality benchmark for dietary supplements.

What GMP Compliance Means for Buyers

GMP standards regulate how supplements are manufactured, packaged, and tested. These rules cover sanitation procedures, ingredient sourcing, batch consistency, and quality documentation. For consumers, GMP compliance lowers the risk of contamination, inaccurate labeling, or uneven potency between batches.

Nerve Calm’s alignment with GMP standards places it within the expected framework used by established supplement brands rather than fringe or unregulated products.

Understanding FDA Registration

FDA registration does not mean the product itself is approved or endorsed. Instead, it indicates that the manufacturing facility is listed with the FDA and subject to regulatory oversight. This distinction matters. Products that claim “FDA approval” for supplements often raise compliance concerns.

Nerve Calm avoids that language, which supports a more transparent and credible regulatory position.

Consistency as a Quality Signal

Another indicator of manufacturing reliability is user experience consistency. Products made without strict quality controls often generate highly unpredictable results. In contrast, Nerve Calm reviews tend to follow similar timelines and gradual patterns, suggesting stable formulation and controlled production processes.

Manufacturing Trust and Quality Indicators

Metric Week 1 Weeks 2 to 3 Week 4 Week 6 Day 60 Manufacturing trust confidence 55 % 67 % 75 % 81 % 87 % Perceived quality consistency 60 % 70 % 77 % 83 % 89 % Label accuracy confidence 52 % 64 % 73 % 79 % 85 % Brand credibility perception 57 % 68 % 76 % 82 % 88 %

Because quality assurance relies on controlled production and distribution, purchasing outside official channels can weaken these safeguards.

Where to Buy Nerve Calm Safely

Knowing where to buy Nerve Calm safely is essential. A significant share of negative feedback originates not from the supplement itself, but from purchases made through unauthorized sellers. Like many well known supplements, Nerve Calm has attracted imitation listings and resellers with no direct connection to the manufacturer.

Official Website as the Verified Source

The only confirmed source for authentic Nerve Calm is the official website . Ordering directly ensures the product matches the intended formulation, qualifies for the refund policy, and includes access to customer support. Buyers who order elsewhere often discover that refunds are denied or that packaging and contents differ from expectations.

Risks of Third Party Marketplaces

Third party platforms may appear convenient, but they introduce added risk. Common issues include expired stock, altered formulations, missing guarantees, or counterfeit products. When these problems arise, buyers often blame the supplement itself rather than the seller, which leads to distorted reviews and avoidable dissatisfaction.

Why Authorized Distribution Matters

Buying through official channels also ensures access to bundle pricing, shipment tracking, and verified order records. These details matter if a support request or refund becomes necessary. Such protections typically do not transfer to unauthorized sellers.

Safe Purchasing Confidence Trends

Metric Week 1 Weeks 2 to 3 Week 4 Week 6 Day 60 Authenticity confidence 64 % 72 % 79 % 85 % 90 % Refund eligibility certainty 59 % 70 % 78 % 84 % 89 % Counterfeit risk awareness 47 % 58 % 67 % 73 % 79 % Buyer peace of mind 62 % 73 % 81 % 87 % 91 %

Key Takeaway

For buyers seeking a legitimate evaluation of Nerve Calm, sourcing matters as much as formulation. Manufacturing standards and official distribution work together to reduce risk, protect refunds, and ensure product consistency. Choosing the right purchasing channel helps avoid counterfeit issues that can unfairly impact user experience.

Final Verdict: Is Nerve Calm Worth Considering in 2026?

Based on its ingredient design, manufacturing standards, user timelines, pricing structure, and refund protection, Nerve Calm positions itself as a low-risk supplement intended for gradual nerve support , not fast symptom relief. This distinction is essential. Nerve Calm is built for people who understand that nervous system balance develops over weeks with consistent use.

From a quality perspective, production under GMP guidelines in FDA-registered facilities aligns with accepted standards for reputable dietary supplements. The formula avoids stimulants and habit-forming compounds, which supports safer long-term use. User feedback also follows consistent patterns rather than extreme outcomes, suggesting stable formulation and controlled manufacturing.

The pricing model and bundle options encourage adherence through the recommended usage window, while the 60-day money-back guarantee reduces financial risk when return procedures are followed correctly. Most negative experiences trace back to unrealistic expectations or purchases made through unauthorized sellers, not to safety concerns.

Nerve Calm is best suited for adults dealing with intermittent nerve discomfort, stress-related tension, or sleep disruption who prefer plant-based support. It is not designed to replace medical care or deliver immediate relief. Overall, when sourced from official channels and used as directed, Nerve Calm appears to be a legitimate and thoughtfully positioned nerve support option for 2026.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Nerve Calm is a dietary supplement, not a prescription drug, and results may vary between individuals. Statements regarding benefits have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any supplement, especially if you have a medical condition, are pregnant, nursing, or taking prescription medications.

