Norwood Financial Corp announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Full Year Highlights:

  • Full year fully diluted EPS of $3.01.
  • Full year net interest margin increased 58 basis points over the prior year.
  • Full year loan growth of 8.2%.
  • Full year deposit growth of 11.8%.
  • Non-interest bearing DDA up 10% during 2025.
  • Tangible book value per share increased 15.4%.

HONESDALE, Pa., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Jim Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We finished the year on a positive note in the fourth quarter, as we continued to maintain solid growth, while improving profitability and efficiency. Our disciplined approach and commitment to core values propels us to be able to deliver strong results for our shareholders. I am proud of the performance of the entire Norwood team as they remain focused on delivering the products and services that help our customers achieve their goals. This gives us great momentum as we enter 2026.

“On January 5, we closed on the acquisition of Presence Bank, giving us a larger geographic presence, greater assets, and a talented team dedicated to serving our communities. I am energized by this combination and believe that we are on our way to creating a bright future for us, our customers, and our shareholders.”

          
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)Year-Over YearLinked QuarterYear-to-Date 
3 Months Ended3 Months Ended12 Months Ended 
Dec-25Dec-24ChangeSep-25ChangeDec-25Dec-24Change 
Net interest income$20,944 $16,625 $4,319$20,458 $486 $78,324 $62,191 $16,133 
Net interest spread (fte) 1 2.93% 2.31%62 bps 0.00%(1) bp 2.81% 2.17%64 bps 
Net interest margin (fte) 1 3.60% 3.04%56 bps 3.63%(3) bps 3.49% 2.91%58 bps 
Pre Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) 1$9,836 $(14,453)$24,289$10,029 $(193)$36,792 $2,415 $34,377 
Net income (loss)$7,442 $(12,651)$20,093$8,334 $(892)$27,755 $(160)$27,915 
Diluted earnings per share$0.81 $(1.54)$2.35$0.89 $(0.08)$3.01 $(0.02)$3.03 
Return on average assets 1.21% -2.19%340 bps 1.40%-19 bps 1.17% -0.01%118 bps 
Return on average tangible equity 14.01% -30.77%4478 bps 16.76%-275 bps 14.03% -0.10%1413 bps 
1 - Non GAAP ratio. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation        
          
Excluding 2025 merger charges and 2024 Loss on Sale of Securities (see Non-GAAP reconciliations) 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)Year-Over YearLinked QuarterYear-to-Date 
3 Months Ended3 Months Ended12 Months Ended 
Dec-25Dec-24ChangeSep-25ChangeDec-25Dec-24Change 
Pre Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)$10,356 $5,509 $4,847$10,597 $(241)$38,030 $22,377 $15,653 
Net income (loss)$7,853 $3,119 $4,734$8,783 $(930)$28,773 $15,610 $13,163 
Diluted earnings per share$0.85 $0.38 $0.47$0.94 $(0.09)$3.11 $1.93 $1.18 
Return on average assets 1.28% 0.54%74 bps 1.47%-19 bps 1.21% 0.69%52 bps 
Return on average tangible equity 14.78% 7.59%719 bps 17.66%-288 bps 14.53% 9.97%456 bps 
          

Discussion of financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2025 (all comparisons are year-over-year):

  • Fourth quarter net income of $7.4 million increased $20.0 million.
  • Net interest income increased during the fourth quarter due to increases in earning assets and yields on those assets while interest costs of liabilities decreased.
  • Correspondingly, the net interest margin in the fourth quarter was 3.60% compared to 3.04%.
  • Non-interest income for the full year increased $806 thousand or 9.2%, excluding the 2024 loss on the sale of securities.
  • Total assets were $2.425 billion, compared to $2.317 billion, an increase of 4.63%.
  • Loans receivable were $1.853 billion, compared to $1.713 billion, an increase of 8.2%.
  • Total deposits were $2.079 billion, compared to $1.859 billion, an increase of 11.8%.
  • Tangible Common Equity Ratio was 8.88%, versus 8.05%.
  • Tangible Book Value per share increased $3.05 to $22.90 from $19.85.

Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from fifteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and fourteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, “bode”, “future performance”, “solid footing,” “good momentum,” “bright future”, “robust growth” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, our ability to maintain strong credit quality metrics, our ability to have future performance, our ability to control core operating expenses and costs, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Measures

 In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules.

The Company has provided in this news release supplemental disclosures for the calculation of

  • Net Interest Spread (fte)
  • Net Interest Margin (fte)
  • Pre-Provision Net Revenue
  • Earnings per share
  • Return on average assets
  • Return on average tangible equity

Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company from time to time are useful in evaluating the Company's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.  Our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. Refer to the tables on pages 10-12 for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations.

  
Contact:John M. McCaffery
 Executive Vice President &
 Chief Financial Officer
 NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
 272-304-3003
 www.waynebank.com
  


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 (unaudited)
   December 31
   2025  2024 
ASSETS     
Cash and due from banks $32,118 $27,562 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  12,318  44,777 
Cash and cash equivalents  44,436  72,339 
      
Securities available for sale  408,782  397,846 
Loans receivable  1,853,422  1,713,638 
Less: Allowance for credit losses  19,882  19,843 
Net loans receivable  1,833,540  1,693,795 
Regulatory stock, at cost  6,623  13,366 
Bank premises and equipment, net  22,971  19,657 
Bank owned life insurance  46,089  46,657 
Foreclosed real estate owned  771  - 
Accrued interest receivable  9,250  8,466 
Deferred tax assets, net  14,654  17,696 
Goodwill  29,266  29,266 
Other intangible assets  98  152 
Other assets  8,362  18,222 
TOTAL ASSETS $2,424,842 $2,317,462 
      
LIABILITIES     
Deposits:     
Non-interest bearing demand $419,597 $381,479 
Interest-bearing  1,659,048  1,477,684 
Total deposits  2,078,645  1,859,163 
Short-term borrowings  14,714  113,069 
Other borrowings  59,419  101,793 
Accrued interest payable  12,138  12,615 
Other liabilities  17,769  17,314 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  2,182,685  2,103,954 
      
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares  -  - 
Common Stock, $.10 par value per share, authorized: 20,000,000 shares, issued: 2025: 9,516,503 shares, 2024: 9,487,068 shares  952  949 
Surplus  127,426  126,514 
Retained earnings  141,130  124,963 
Treasury stock, at cost: 2025: 222,645 shares, 2024: 214,161 shares  (6,008) (5,797)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (21,343) (33,121)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  242,157  213,508 
      
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $2,424,842 $2,317,462 
      


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
   Three Months Ended December 31,    Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2025  2024    2025  2024 
INTEREST INCOME          
Loans receivable, including fees$28,666 $26,122   $109,910 $99,388 
Securities 3,906  2,789    15,554  10,424 
Other 474  574    1,064  2,768 
Total Interest income 33,046  29,485    126,528  112,580 
           
INTEREST EXPENSE          
Deposits 11,334  10,984    43,681  42,334 
Short-term borrowings 25  348    798  1,363 
Other borrowings 743  1,528    3,725  6,692 
Total Interest expense 12,102  12,860    48,204  50,389 
NET INTEREST INCOME 20,944  16,625    78,324  62,191 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES$468  1,604   $1,773  2,673 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 20,476  15,021    76,551  59,518 
           
           
OTHER INCOME          
Service charges and fees 1,734  1,595    6,421  5,959 
Income from fiduciary activities 228  224    1,033  943 
Net realized (losses) gains on sales of securities -  (19,962)   -  (19,962)
Gains on sales of loans, net 83  50    326  195 
Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned 0  0    0  32 
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 268  275    1,088  1,056 
Other 198  159    749  626 
Total other income 2,511  (17,659)   9,617  (11,151)
          8,811 
OTHER EXPENSES          
Salaries and employee benefits 7,155  6,690    26,928  25,018 
Occupancy, furniture and equipment 1,390  1,291    5,478  5,049 
Data processing and related operations 1,203  1,312    4,563  4,520 
Taxes, other than income 192  163    770  615 
Professional fees 898  504    3,148  2,173 
FDIC Insurance assessment 423  335    1,552  1,344 
Foreclosed real estate 0  9    142  54 
Amortization of intangibles 11  15    54  69 
Other 2,347  3,100    8,514  9,783 
Total other expenses 13,619  13,419    51,149  48,625 
           
INCOME BEFORE TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE 9,368  (16,057)   35,019  (258)
INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE 1,926  (3,406)   7,264  (98)
NET (LOSS) INCOME$7,442  $(12,651)  $27,755  $(160)
           
Basic (loss) earnings per share$0.80 $(1.54)  $3.01 $(0.02)
           
Diluted (loss) earnings per share$0.80 $(1.54)  $3.01 $(0.02)
           
           


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(dollars in thousands)
                    
  For the Quarter Ended
  December 31, 2025September 30, 2025December 31, 2024
  Average Average Average Average Average Average 
  BalanceInterest   Rate  BalanceInterest    Rate  BalanceInterest    Rate  
  (2)
(1)
(3)
 (2)
(1)
(3)
 (2)
(1)
(3)
 
Assets                   
Interest-earning assets:                   
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $46,766 $474 4.02 %$12,485 $144 4.58 %$46,629 $574 4.90 %
Securities available for sale:                   
Taxable  400,094  3,656 3.63   399,090  3,661 3.64   404,777  2,434 2.39  
Tax-exempt (1)  44,700  316 2.80   44,074  312 2.81   65,628  449 2.72  
Total securities available for sale (1)  444,794  3,972 3.54   443,164  3,973 3.56   470,405  2,883 2.44  
Loans receivable (1) (4) (5)  1,835,902  28,786 6.22   1,802,046  28,267 6.22   1,690,650  26,246 6.18  
Total interest-earning assets   2,327,462  33,232 5.66   2,257,695  32,384 5.69   2,207,684  29,703 5.35  
Non-interest earning assets:                   
Cash and due from banks  31,388      31,050      27,283     
Allowance for credit losses  (20,070)     (21,128)     (18,741)    
Other assets  102,792      96,142      83,506     
Total non-interest earning assets   114,110      106,064      92,048     
Total Assets  $2,441,572     $2,363,759     $2,299,732     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                   
Interest-bearing liabilities:                   
Interest-bearing demand and money market $640,265 $3,324 2.06  $579,145 $2,900 1.99  $528,330 $3,017 2.27  
Savings  198,463  106 0.21   200,559  113 0.22   209,362  162 0.31  
Time  848,216  7,904 3.70   822,491  7,717 3.72   764,819  7,805 4.06  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,686,944  11,334 2.67   1,602,195  10,730 2.66   1,502,511  10,984 2.91  
Short-term borrowings  2,461  25 4.03   8,740  105 4.77   46,267  348 2.99  
Other borrowings  68,025  743 4.33   81,125  899 4.40   133,620  1,528 4.55  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,757,430  12,102 2.73   1,692,060  11,734 2.75   1,682,398  12,860 3.04  
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                   
Demand deposits  413,238      416,150      394,001     
Other liabilities  30,781      28,816      30,352     
Total non-interest bearing liabilities   444,019      444,966      424,353     
Stockholders' equity  240,123      226,733      192,981     
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity  $2,441,572     $2,363,759     $2,299,732     
Net interest income/spread (tax equivalent basis)    21,130 2.93 %   20,650 2.94 %   16,843 2.31 %
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment    (186)     (192)     (218)  
Net interest income   $20,944     $20,458     $16,625   
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)     3.60 %    3.63 %    3.04 %
                    
                    
(1) Interest and yields are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
(2) Average balances have been calculated based on daily balances.
(3) Annualized
(4) Loan balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.
(5) Loan yields include the effect of amortization of deferred fees, net of costs.
                    
                    
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(dollars in thousands)
                    
  Year to Date
  December 31, 2025September 30, 2025December 31, 2024
  Average Average Average Average Average Average 
  BalanceInterest   Rate  BalanceInterest    Rate  BalanceInterest    Rate  
  (2)
(1)
(3)
 (2)
(1)
(3)
 (2)
(1)
(3)
 
Assets                   
Interest-earning assets:                   
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $24,822 $1,064 4.29 %$17,427 $590 4.53 %$51,433 $2,768 5.38 %
Securities available for sale:                   
Taxable  402,976  14,563 3.61   403,947  10,907 3.61   400,050  8,948 2.24  
Tax-exempt (1)   44,294  1,254 2.83   44,157  938 2.84   68,041  1,868 2.75  
Total securities available for sale (1)  447,270  15,817 3.54   448,104  11,845 3.53   468,091  10,816 2.31  
Loans receivable (1) (4) (5)  1,791,569  110,422 6.16   1,776,629  81,636 6.14   1,646,128  99,815 6.06  
Total interest-earning assets   2,263,661  127,303 5.62   2,242,160  94,071 5.61   2,165,652  113,399 5.24  
Non-interest earning assets:                   
Cash and due from banks  30,376      30,035      26,629     
Allowance for credit losses  (20,523)     (20,675)     (18,450)    
Other assets  96,136      94,389      76,340     
Total non-interest earning assets   105,989      103,749      84,519     
Total Assets  $2,369,650     $2,345,909     $2,250,171     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                   
Interest-bearing liabilities:                   
Interest-bearing demand and money market $585,289 $11,912 2.04  $566,762 $8,588 2.03  $476,106 $10,506 2.21  
Savings  203,765  480 0.24   205,552  374 0.24   220,190  711 0.32  
Time  821,710  31,289 3.81   812,778  23,385 3.85   744,895  31,117 4.18  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,610,764  43,681 2.71   1,585,092  32,347 2.73   1,441,191  42,334 2.94  
Short-term borrowings  18,173  798 4.39   23,468  774 4.41   54,867  1,363 2.48  
Other borrowings  84,543  3,725 4.41   90,110  2,981 4.42   146,195  6,692 4.58  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,713,480  48,204 2.81   1,698,670  36,102 2.84   1,642,253  50,389 3.07  
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                   
Demand deposits  399,948      395,470      393,616     
Other liabilities  29,062      28,978      28,350     
Total non-interest bearing liabilities   429,010      424,448      421,966     
Stockholders' equity  227,160      222,791      185,952     
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity  $2,369,650     $2,345,909     $2,250,171     
Net interest income/spread (tax equivalent basis)    79,099 2.81 %   57,969 2.77 %   63,010 2.17 %
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment    (775)     (589)     (819)  
Net interest income   $78,324     $57,380     $62,191   
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)     3.49 %    3.46 %    2.91 %
                    
                    
(1) Interest and yields are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
(2) Average balances have been calculated based on daily balances.
(3) Annualized
(4) Loan balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.
(5) Loan yields include the effect of amortization of deferred fees, net of costs.


      
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
      
For the Three Months Ended December 31  2025
 2024
      
Net interest income $20,944 $16,625 
Net (loss) income  7,442  (12,651)
      
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)  2.93% 2.31%
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)  3.60% 3.04%
Return on average assets  1.21% -2.19%
Return on average equity  12.30% -26.08%
Return on average tangible equity  14.01% -30.77%
Basic (loss) earnings per share $0.80 $(1.54)
Diluted (loss) earnings per share $0.80 $(1.54)
      
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31  2025
 2024
      
Net interest income $78,324 $62,191 
Net (loss) income  27,755  (160)
      
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)  2.81% 2.17%
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)  3.49% 2.91%
Return on average assets  1.17% -0.01%
Return on average equity  12.22% -0.09%
Return on average tangible equity  14.03% -0.10%
Basic (loss) earnings per share $3.01 $(0.02)
Diluted (loss) earnings per share $3.01 $(0.02)
      
As of December 31  2025
 2024
      
Total assets $2,424,842 $2,317,462 
Total loans receivable  1,853,422  1,713,638 
Allowance for credit losses  19,882  19,843 
Total deposits  2,078,645  1,859,163 
Stockholders' equity  242,157  213,508 
Trust assets under management  213,912  205,097 
      
Book value per share $26.06 $23.02 
Tangible book value per share $22.90 $19.85 
Equity to total assets  9.99% 9.21%
Allowance to total loans receivable  1.07% 1.16%
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.34% 0.46%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.29% 0.34%
      


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
      December 31    September 30    June 30    March 31    December 31 
   2025
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2024
 
ASSETS            
Cash and due from banks  $32,118  $50,348  $32,052  $31,729  $27,562  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  12,318  24,382  20,993  43,678  44,777  
Cash and cash equivalents  44,436  74,730  53,045  75,407  72,339  
             
Securities available for sale  408,782  403,989  402,460  408,742  397,846  
Loans receivable  1,853,422  1,814,682  1,790,574  1,771,269  1,713,638  
Less: Allowance for credit losses  19,882  19,911  20,908  20,442  19,843  
Net loans receivable  1,833,540  1,794,771  1,769,666  1,750,827  1,693,795  
Regulatory stock, at cost  6,623  6,163  7,538  7,616  13,366  
Bank owned life insurance  46,089  45,821  46,099  46,914  46,657  
Bank premises and equipment, net  22,971  22,292  21,608  20,273  19,657  
Foreclosed real estate owned  771  -  -  -  -  
Goodwill and other intangibles  29,364  29,375  29,387  29,402  29,418  
Other assets  32,266  34,810  35,547  36,863  44,384  
TOTAL ASSETS  $2,424,842  $2,411,951  $2,365,350  $2,376,044  $2,317,462  
             
LIABILITIES            
Deposits:            
Non-interest bearing demand  $419,597  $424,027  $406,358  $391,377  $381,479  
Interest-bearing deposits  1,659,048  1,649,941  1,591,476  1,613,071  1,477,684  
Total deposits  2,078,645  2,073,968  1,997,834  2,004,448  1,859,163  
Borrowings  74,133  72,071  111,850  118,590  214,862  
Other liabilities  29,907  31,007  30,241  32,299  29,929  
TOTAL LIABILITIES  2,182,685  2,177,046  2,139,925  2,155,337  2,103,954  
             
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  242,157  234,905  225,425  220,707  213,508  
             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  $2,424,842  $2,411,951  $2,365,350  $2,376,044  $2,317,462  
             
             
             
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
      December 31    September 30    June 30    March 31    December 31 
Three months ended  2025
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2024
 
INTEREST INCOME            
Loans receivable, including fees  $28,666  $28,141  $27,115  $25,988  $26,122  
Securities  3,906  3,907  3,871  3,870  2,789  
Other  474  144  220  226  574  
Total interest income  33,046  32,192  31,206  30,084  29,485  
             
INTEREST EXPENSE            
Deposits  11,334  10,730  10,869  10,748  10,984  
Borrowings  768  1,004  1,272  1,479  1,876  
Total interest expense  12,102  11,734  12,141  12,227  12,860  
NET INTEREST INCOME  20,944  20,458  19,065  17,857  16,625  
PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES  468  (502) 950  857  1,604  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RELEASE OF) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES  20,476  20,960  18,115  17,000  15,021  
             
OTHER INCOME            
Service charges and fees  1,734  1,660  1,514  1,513  1,595  
Income from fiduciary activities  228  254  226  325  224  
Net realized (losses) gains on sales of securities  -  -  -  -  (19,962) 
Gains on sales of loans, net  83  130  65  47  50  
Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned  -  -  -  -  -  
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies  268  268  266  286  275  
Other  198  193  177  180  159  
Total other income  2,511  2,505  2,248  2,351  (17,659) 
             
OTHER EXPENSES            
Salaries and employee benefits  7,155  6,696  6,605  6,472  6,690  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net  1,390  1,361  2,538  1,378  1,291  
Foreclosed real estate  -  1  137  4  9  
FDIC insurance assessment  423  368  355  406  335  
Other  4,651  4,508  2,896  3,804  5,094  
Total other expenses  13,619  12,934  12,531  12,064  13,419  
             
INCOME BEFORE TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE  9,368  10,531  7,832  7,287  (16,057) 
INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE  1,926  2,197  1,627  1,514  (3,406) 
NET (LOSS) INCOME  $7,442  $8,334  $6,205  $5,773  $(12,651) 
             
Basic (loss) earnings per share  $0.80  $0.89  $0.67  $0.63  $(1.54) 
             
Diluted (loss) earnings per share  $0.80  $0.89  $0.67  $0.63  $(1.54) 
             
Book Value per share $26.06 $25.36 $24.34 $23.84 $23.02  
Tangible Book Value per share  22.90  22.19  21.17  20.66  19.85  
             
Return on average assets (annualized)  1.21% 1.40% 1.06% 1.01% -2.19% 
Return on average equity (annualized)  12.30% 14.58% 11.14% 10.73% -26.08% 
Return on average tangible equity (annualized)  14.01% 16.76% 12.83% 12.40% -30.77% 
             
Net interest spread (fte)  2.93% 2.94% 2.75% 2.61% 2.31% 
Net interest margin (fte)  3.60% 3.63% 3.43% 3.30% 3.04% 
             
Allowance for credit losses to total loans  1.07% 1.10% 1.17% 1.15% 1.16% 
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)  0.13% 0.13% 0.08% 0.07% 0.12% 
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.34% 0.36% 0.45% 0.45% 0.46% 
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.29% 0.31% 0.34% 0.33% 0.34% 
             


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments for 2025 Merger Charges
           
           
           
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
(Dollars in thousands)
   Three Months Three Months Twelve Months
   Ended Ended Ended
   September 30, December 31, December 31,
   2025 2025 2025
Net (loss) income $8,334  $7,442  $27,755  
Average assets  2,363,759   2,441,572   2,369,516  
Return on average assets (annualized)  1.40 % 1.21 % 1.17 %
Net (loss) income  8,334   7,442   27,755  
Merger Expenses  568   520   1,238  
Tax effect at 21%  (119)  (109)  (260) 
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)  8,783   7,853   28,733  
Average assets  2,363,759   2,441,572   2,369,516  
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)          
(Non-GAAP)  1.47 % 1.28 % 1.21 %
           
           
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity
(Dollars in thousands)
   Three Months Three Months Twelve Months
   Ended Ended Ended
   September 30, December 31, December 31,
   2025 2025 2025
Net (loss) income $8,334  $7,442  $27,755  
Average shareholders' equity  226,733   240,123   227,160  
Average intangible assets  29,380   29,369   29,388  
Average tangible shareholders' equity  197,353   210,754   197,772  
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (annualized)  16.76 % 14.01 % 14.03 %
Net (loss) income  8,334   7,442   27,755  
Merger Expenses  568   520   1,238  
Tax effect at 21%  (119)  (109)  (260) 
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)  8,783   7,853   28,733  
Average tangible shareholders' equity  197,353   210,754   197,772  
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)       
(Non-GAAP)  17.66 % 14.78 % 14.53 %
           
           
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
(Dollars in thousands)
   Three Months Three Months Twelve Months
   Ended Ended Ended
   September 30, December 31, December 31,
   2025 2025 2025
GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Basic $0.89  $0.80  $3.01  
GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Diluted $0.89  $0.80  $3.01  
Net (Loss) Income  8,334   7,442   27,755  
Merger Expenses  568   520   1,238  
Tax effect at 21%  (119)  (109)  (260) 
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)  8,783   7,853   28,733  
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP) $0.94  $0.84  $3.11  
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP) $0.94  $0.84  $3.11  
           
           
Tangible Book Value
(Dollars in thousands)
           
   September 30, December 31,   
   2025 2025   
Total shareholders' equity  234,905   242,157     
Adjustments:          
Goodwill  (29,266)  (29,266)    
Other intangible assets  (109)  (98)    
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)  205,530   212,793     
Common shares outstanding  9,262,325   9,293,858     
Book value per common share  25.36   26.06     
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)  22.19   22.90     
           


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments for 2024 Loss on Sale of Securities
           
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
(Dollars in thousands)
   Three Months   Twelve Months 
   Ended    Ended 
   December 31,   December 31, 
   2024   2024 
Net (loss) income $(12,651)   $(160)  
Average assets  2,299,732     2,250,171   
Return on average assets (annualized)  -2.19 %   -0.01 % 
Net (loss) income  (12,651)    (160)  
Net realized losses on sale of securities  19,962     19,962   
Tax effect at 21%  (4,192)    (4,192)  
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)  3,119     15,610   
Average assets  2,299,732     2,250,171   
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)          
(Non-GAAP)  0.54 %   0.69 % 
           
           
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity
(Dollars in thousands)
   Three Months   Twelve Months 
   Ended    Ended 
   December 31,   December 31, 
   2024   2024 
Net (loss) income $(12,651)   $(160)  
Average shareholders' equity  192,981     185,952   
Average intangible assets  29,424     29,449   
Average tangible shareholders' equity  163,557     156,503   
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (annualized)  -30.77 %   -0.10 % 
Net (loss) income  (12,651)    (160)  
Net realized losses on sale of securities  19,962     19,962   
Tax effect at 21%  (4,192)    (4,192)  
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)  3,119     15,610   
Average tangible shareholders' equity  163,557     156,503   
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)          
(Non-GAAP)  7.59 %   9.97 % 
           
           
Adjusted Earnings Per Share          
(Dollars in thousands)          
   Three Months   Twelve Months 
   Ended    Ended 
   December 31,   December 31, 
   2024   2024 
GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Basic $(1.54)   $(0.02)  
GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Diluted $(1.54)   $(0.02)  
Net (Loss) Income  (12,651)    (160)  
Net realized losses on sale of securities  19,962     19,962   
Tax effect at 21%  (4,192)    (4,192)  
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)  3,119     15,610   
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP) $0.38    $1.93   
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP) $0.38    $1.93   
           
           
Tangible Book Value          
(Dollars in thousands)          
     December 31,      
   2024      
Total shareholders' equity  213,508        
Adjustments:          
Goodwill  (29,266)       
Other intangible assets  (152)       
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)  184,090        
Common shares outstanding  9,272,906        
Book value per common share  23.02        
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)  19.85        



             
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments for 2025 Merger Charges and Loss on Sale of Securities
             
Pre Provision Net Revenue
(Dollars in thousands)
             
   Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2025 2024  2025  2024 
Income before tax expense (GAAP)$9,368  $(16,057)  $35,019 $(258)
Provision for (release of) credit losses 468   1,604    1,773  2,673 
Pre provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP) 9,836   (14,453)   36,792  2,415 
Merger expenses and net realize losses on sale of securities 520   19,962    1,238  19,962 
PPNR adjusted for merger expenses (Non-GAAP) 10,356   5,509    38,030  22,377 
             
             
             
 Three Months Ended        
 September 30,    
 2025       
Income before tax expense (GAAP)$10,531           
Provision for (release of) credit losses (502)          
Pre provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP) 10,029           
Merger expenses 568           
PPNR adjusted for merger expenses (Non-GAAP) 10,597           
             



