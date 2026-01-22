Frank Winston Crum Launches New Commercial Package Policy to Empower Small Businesses

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frank Winston Crum (FWC) is proud to announce the launch of its new Commercial Package Policy (CPP), a flexible solution designed to meet the evolving needs of small businesses. This innovative product combines essential coverages — General Liability, Property, Crime & Fidelity, and Inland Marine — into one customizable policy, streamlining protection and simplifying the insurance experience.

General Liability is required as its foundation, and this initial rollout focuses on businesses that lease or rent their premises, so property is limited to Business Personal Property (BPP) and Business Income (BI). At launch, policies are capped at 5 locations and $2 million in property total insurable value.

“Our new CPP reflects FWC’s commitment to innovation, simplicity, and agent success,” said Matt Crum, President of FWC. “We’ve built this product to be modular, credible, and easy to sell, giving agents the tools they need to protect small businesses with confidence and speed.”

The initial CPP offering is tailored for small businesses, generally those with fewer than 50 employees, across industries, including medical offices, e-commerce, retail, delis, and general services. Other valuable endorsements include Hired and Non-Owned Auto Liability (HNOA) and Professional Liability (PL) for service-based risks, subject to eligibility. Contractors and construction-related industries are excluded from the CPP program to complement FWC’s existing offerings.

Looking Ahead

“Over time, we plan to expand into additional industries, broaden property coverage options, and enhance product flexibility, ensuring the CPP grows to meet the evolving needs of agents and the businesses they serve,” said Lynnae Martinez, CPP Product Manager at FWC.

This launch marks a major milestone in FWC’s growth strategy, following a 98% increase in business from 2021 to 2024 and a complete overhaul of its agent technology platform. FWC continues to elevate the agent experience through speed, flexibility, and direct access to underwriters.

Learn More About Becoming an Agent with Us: fwcruminsurance.com/agents

Media Contact

Angie Garcia

Senior VP of Marketing

Frank Winston Crum

press@frankcrum.com

727-726-2786 x2365

About Frank Winston Crum

Frank Winston Crum (FWC) is a national commercial insurance provider specializing in workers’ compensation, commercial package policies, and contractor coverage solutions. FWC exclusively partners with independent agents to deliver fast, flexible solutions from insurance carriers including Frank Winston Crum Insurance. Founded in 2003, FWC continues to innovate and expand—introducing new products and technologies designed to streamline the insurance experience. Guided by values of integrity, respect, and prosperity, FWC is committed to long-term relationships and mutual success. Learn more at www.fwci.com.