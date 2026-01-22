Kiwi Information Technology Co. Ltd. debuts Philips Home Access Solutions at Big 5 Construct Saudi 2026, deepening channel partnerships across Saudi Arabia





RIYADH, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiwi Information Technology Co. Ltd. (Kiwi) showcased Philips Home Access solutions at Big 5 Construct Saudi 2026, underscoring its continued expansion of intelligent access solutions across Saudi Arabia’s retail and commercial sectors.

Held from January 18 to 21 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Convention Center, Big 5 Construct Saudi is one of the Middle East’s most influential construction and engineering exhibitions, bringing together industry stakeholders across smart buildings, infrastructure development, and Vision 2030–aligned initiatives. During the event, Kiwi showcased Philips Home Access solutions at Booth 4B119 in Hall 4, engaging with partners from the construction, real estate, and smart security sectors.





Philips Smart Lock Portfolio tailored for Saudi Arabia’s climate and use cases

At the exhibition, Kiwi highlighted a dedicated portfolio of Philips smart locks engineered to deliver reliable performance under Saudi Arabia’s demanding environmental conditions, including high temperatures, dust exposure, and outdoor installation scenarios.

The featured lineup included:

DDL801 Series – Designed for dusty and sandy environments, offering IP-rated protection and fast biometric access.

– Designed for dusty and sandy environments, offering IP-rated protection and fast biometric access. DDL505 Series – Designed for outdoor use, engineered for reliable operation in high-temperature environments and compatible with solar panels for sustainable, uninterrupted performance.

– Designed for outdoor use, engineered for reliable operation in high-temperature environments and compatible with solar panels for sustainable, uninterrupted performance. DDL611 Series – Featuring an ultra-slim profile and dual-sided fingerprint verification, they are suitable for a wide range of door types and installation requirements.

– Featuring an ultra-slim profile and dual-sided fingerprint verification, they are suitable for a wide range of door types and installation requirements. DDL902MFVP Series – Flagship models equipped with advanced biometric recognition and triple-camera systems deliver comprehensive coverage of doorways and low-lying areas.

These products are a core part of the Philips Home Access solutions portfolio, serving access control needs across residential and commercial sectors.





Project-Focused Collaboration with Al Ghomlas Trading Company

During the exhibition, Kiwi announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Al Ghomlas Trading Company, a Saudi-based provider of door products and building materials. The collaboration will focus on deploying Philips Home Access solutions across residential and commercial sectors.

By combining Philips Home Access technologies with Al Ghomlas’ extensive experience in local construction projects and market operations, the partnership seeks to deliver more integrated and reliable access solutions tailored to Saudi Arabia’s evolving building requirements.

Expanding Presence across Leading Offline Retail Channels

Over the past two years, Kiwi has steadily expanded its channel presence in Saudi Arabia, with Philips Home Access solutions entering leading offline retail chains such as SACO and EXTRA. These partnerships have enhanced product visibility, in-store experience, and consumer engagement across major cities.

Kiwi’s progress with SACO and EXTRA underscores its focus on offline-led growth, where hands-on product interaction, professional consultation, and localized services play a critical role in shaping consumer purchasing decisions in the Saudi market.

Online Channels Complementing Broader Market Reach

In parallel, Kiwi has expanded online exposure for Philips Home Access solutions through selected e-commerce platforms, including Noon, while also co-presenting its solutions at Big 5 Construct Saudi 2026. This approach broadens consumer reach and complements Kiwi’s offline and project-focused channel strategy.

Building a Sustainable Local Smart Access Ecosystem

Supported by a professional installation network and a well-established after-sales service system, Kiwi will continue to expand cooperation across key physical retail channels, while progressively integrating online touchpoints to enhance consumer awareness and conversion efficiency.

Since entering the Saudi market, Kiwi has steadily advanced its localization strategy for Philips Home Access solutions, with a focus on channel development, project collaboration, and service capabilities. The progress showcased at Big 5 Construct Saudi 2026 underscores Kiwi’s commitment to supporting the sustainable growth of Saudi Arabia’s smart home and smart building sectors.





About Philips Home Access

Philips Home Access refers to a range of Philips-branded intelligent access solutions, including smart door locks and related access control products, developed and manufactured by Shenzhen Conex Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. under a Philips licensing agreement.

About Kiwi

Kiwi Information Technology Co., Ltd. (Kiwi) serves as the exclusive distributor of Philips Smart Locks and related products in Saudi Arabia, driving channel expansion, partner collaboration, and customer support. The products are engineered by Shenzhen Conex Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

Contact Information​

Email: kiwi-info@easykey.sa ​

Contact Person: Soleil Wen ​

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f67baad-e476-4672-8917-126f137eeed4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c96d6495-974b-4190-a093-f05d03eb9f18

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d29ad5ff-6cc6-4f62-be6f-def9719f7686

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ec83d69-ec29-4d5d-865e-fd66066b6718