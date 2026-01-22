Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results and Declaration of Cash Dividend

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 of $9.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to $9.5 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on February 18, 2026, to stockholders of record as of February 4, 2026.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to report continued improvement in our core earnings. Net interest margin expanded, up 32 basis points year-over-year, reflecting the strategic remix of our balance sheet and the repricing of our loan portfolio. In addition, recent reductions in the federal funds rate are expected to serve as an earnings tailwind, given our liability-sensitive balance sheet.”

Mr. Montanaro continued, “In addition, we made progress on several key strategic initiatives this quarter. First, our previously announced partnership with The Lab Consulting commenced this quarter, and a bank-wide opportunity assessment was completed. Significant automation and process improvement opportunities have been identified, and near-term deliverables under this initiative remain centered on strengthening operational efficiency, enhancing the client experience, and supporting sustainable growth in the periods ahead. Second, this quarter we were pleased to add a five-person residential lending team to grow our pipeline of residential loans held-for-sale and support fee income generation. Their expertise supports our efforts to diversify revenue streams and deepen our residential lending franchise.”

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased 3.9% to $12.3 million, reflecting ongoing strengthening of core earnings.
  • Net interest margin expanded by four basis points to 2.14%, extending the momentum of margin improvement from the previous quarter.
  • Non-performing assets decreased 20.6% to $51.3 million, or 0.67% of total assets, demonstrating that credit quality remained solid and continued to improve.
  • The Company advanced its loan portfolio diversification strategy, growing commercial business and home equity loans while strategically reducing multifamily mortgage loans.
  • Total deposits increased by $79.7 million, or 1.4%, providing additional funding capacity to reduce higher-cost wholesale borrowings and further strengthen the balance sheet.

Balance Sheet

  • Total assets were $7.62 billion at December 31, 2025, a decrease of $27.1 million, or 0.4%, from September 30, 2025.
  • Investment securities totaled $1.11 billion at December 31, 2025, a decrease of $19.7 million, or 1.7%, from September 30, 2025.
  • Loans receivable totaled $5.75 billion at December 31, 2025, a decrease of $14.0 million, or 0.2%, from September 30, 2025, primarily reflecting a decrease in multifamily and residential mortgage loans, partially offset by increases in commercial and industrial (“C&I”) and home equity loans.
  • Deposits were $5.71 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $79.7 million, or 1.4%, from September 30, 2025, primarily driven by increases in non-interest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, partially offset by a decrease in certificates of deposits. The increase in non-interest bearing demand deposits was largely the result of migrating $69.8 million from a consumer interest bearing product to a non-interest bearing product.
  • Borrowings were $1.10 billion at December 31, 2025, a decrease of $111.5 million, or 9.2%, from September 30, 2025, reflecting reductions in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances, partially offset by an increase in overnight borrowings.
  • At December 31, 2025, the Company maintained available secured borrowing capacity with the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Discount Window of $2.70 billion, representing 35.4% of total assets.

Earnings

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

  • Net interest margin expanded by four basis points to 2.14% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The increase for the quarter was primarily driven by lower costs on interest-bearing liabilities and a reduction in borrowings, partially offset by lower average yields and balances on interest-earning assets.
  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, net interest income increased $265,000 to $38.0 million from $37.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $494,000 and $601,000, and loan prepayment penalty income of $544,000 and $490,000.

Non-Interest Income

  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, non-interest income decreased $276,000, or 4.7%, to $5.6 million from $5.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, primarily driven by the absence of a non-recurring pre-tax gain of $749,000 on the sale of property held for sale recorded in the prior period. Excluding this item, non-interest income increased $473,000, or 9.3%, to $5.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.
  • Fees and service charges increased $403,000, or 45.2%, to $1.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 from $892,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The increase primarily reflected higher loan related fee income of $245,000 associated with the payoff of a single construction loan, and $71,000 of higher branch related fee income.
  • Electronic banking fees and charges increased $57,000, or 13.7%, to $473,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 from $416,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, primarily driven by higher income from interchange fees.

Non-Interest Expense

  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, non-interest expense decreased $475,000, or 1.5%, to $31.2 million from $31.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, primarily driven by declines in salary and benefits, net occupancy, and advertising, partially offset by increases in other expense.
  • Salary and benefits expense decreased $372,000 to $18.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 from $18.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, primarily driven by a decline in payroll taxes, partially offset by an increase in incentive compensation.
  • Net occupancy expense of premises decreased $419,000 to $2.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 from $3.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, primarily driven by the absence of non-recurring branch consolidation and maintenance expenses recorded in the prior period. Excluding these items, net occupancy expense of premises decreased $67,000 to $2.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, primarily driven by lower repairs and other maintenance expense, partially offset by higher snow removal expenses.
  • Advertising and marketing expense decreased $150,000 to $412,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 from $562,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, primarily driven by lower advertising expenses across various formats.
  • Other expense increased $378,000 to $3.8 million for the quarter December 31, 2025 from $3.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, primarily driven by $242,000 in non-recurring professional fees incurred in the current period associated with the Company’s partnership with The Lab Consulting and higher loan related legal expenses. Changes in the other components of non-interest expense between comparative periods reflected normal operating fluctuations within those line items.

Income Taxes

  • Income tax expense totaled $2.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to $2.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, resulting in an effective tax rate of 19.8% and 20.6%, respectively.

Asset Quality

  • The balance of non-performing assets decreased to $51.3 million, or 0.67% of total assets, at December 31, 2025 from $64.6 million, or 0.84% of total assets, at September 30, 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by the full repayment of a previously disclosed non-performing construction loan.
  • Net charge-offs totaled $669,000, or 0.05% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $1.0 million, or 0.07% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Charge-offs in the current quarter were related to the resolution of two individually evaluated loans that were partially reserved for in prior periods.
  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $567,000, compared to a reversal of credit losses of $82,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The increase in the provision was primarily driven by quantitative risk-factor adjustments and individually evaluated reserves associated with a non-performing C&I loan that was fully charged off during the quarter, partially offset by decreases in the balance of loans receivable.
  • Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $45.0 million, or 0.78% of total loans, at December 31, 2025, a decrease of $102,000 from $45.1 million, or 0.78% of total loans, at September 30, 2025. The decrease in the ACL from September 30, 2025 was largely attributable to a reduction in reserves for individually evaluated loans, resulting from the charge-offs noted above.

Capital

  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, book value per share increased $0.07, or 0.6%, to $11.70 while tangible book value per share increased $0.07, or 0.7%, to $9.93.
  • At December 31, 2025, total stockholders’ equity included after-tax net unrealized losses on securities available for sale of $68.2 million, partially offset by after-tax unrealized gains on derivatives of $663,000. After-tax net unrecognized losses on securities held to maturity of $7.9 million were not reflected in total stockholders’ equity.
  • At December 31, 2025, the Company’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio equaled 8.56%. Additionally, the regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements as of December 31, 2025.

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Kearny Financial Corp.’s Q2 2026 Investor Presentation, a copy of which is available through the Investor Relations link located at the bottom of the page of our website at www.kearnybank.com and via a Current Report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
        
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 Variance
or Change		 Variance
or Change Pct.
Assets       
Cash and cash equivalents$147,340  $130,139  $17,201  13.2%
Securities available for sale 1,000,397   1,016,182   (15,785) -1.6%
Securities held to maturity 112,800   116,681   (3,881) -3.3%
Loans held-for-sale 8,786   6,650   2,136  32.1%
Loans receivable 5,753,393   5,767,419   (14,026) -0.2%
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (44,958)  (45,060)  (102) -0.2%
Net loans receivable 5,708,435   5,722,359   (13,924) -0.2%
Premises and equipment 42,559   43,222   (663) -1.5%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 57,212   62,011   (4,799) -7.7%
Accrued interest receivable 27,420   29,460   (2,040) -6.9%
Goodwill 113,525   113,525     %
Core deposit intangible 1,198   1,317   (119) -9.0%
Bank owned life insurance 309,404   307,248   2,156  0.7%
Deferred income taxes, net 51,617   51,587   30  0.1%
Other assets 40,185   47,629   (7,444) -15.6%
Total assets$7,620,878  $7,648,010  $(27,132) -0.4%
        
Liabilities       
Deposits:       
Non-interest-bearing$627,180  $578,481  $48,699  8.4%
Interest-bearing 5,084,370   5,053,401   30,969  0.6%
Total deposits 5,711,550   5,631,882   79,668  1.4%
Borrowings 1,095,000   1,206,497   (111,497) -9.2%
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 18,474   19,261   (787) -4.1%
Other liabilities 38,458   37,166   1,292  3.5%
Total liabilities 6,863,482   6,894,806   (31,324) -0.5%
        
Stockholders' Equity       
Common stock 648   648     %
Paid-in capital 494,959   494,490   469  0.1%
Retained earnings 346,749   344,287   2,462  0.7%
Unearned ESOP shares (17,997)  (18,484)  487  2.6%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (66,963)  (67,737)  774  1.1%
Total stockholders' equity 757,396   753,204   4,192  0.6%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,620,878  $7,648,010  $(27,132) -0.4%
        
Consolidated capital ratios       
Equity to assets 9.94%  9.85%  0.09%  
Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 8.56%  8.47%  0.09%  
        
Share data       
Outstanding shares 64,739   64,739     %
Book value per share$11.70  $11.63  $0.07  0.6%
Tangible book value per share(2)$9.93  $9.86  $0.07  0.7%


_________________________
(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
   


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
      
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended Variance
or Change
 Variance
or Change Pct.
December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025
Interest income       
Loans$67,410  $68,349  $(939) -1.4%
Taxable investment securities 11,623   12,600   (977) -7.8%
Tax-exempt investment securities 35   41   (6) -14.6%
Other interest-earning assets 1,584   1,518   66  4.3%
Total interest income 80,652   82,508   (1,856) -2.2%
        
Interest expense       
Deposits 33,148   33,931   (783) -2.3%
Borrowings 9,535   10,873   (1,338) -12.3%
Total interest expense 42,683   44,804   (2,121) -4.7%
Net interest income 37,969   37,704   265  0.7%
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 567   (82)  649  -791.5%
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 37,402   37,786   (384) -1.0%
        
Non-interest income       
Fees and service charges 1,295   892   403  45.2%
Gain on sale of loans 224   199   25  12.6%
Income from bank owned life insurance 2,710   2,689   21  0.8%
Electronic banking fees and charges 473   416   57  13.7%
Other income 869   1,651   (782) -47.4%
Total non-interest income 5,571   5,847   (276) -4.7%
        
Non-interest expense       
Salaries and employee benefits 18,373   18,745   (372) -2.0%
Net occupancy expense of premises 2,888   3,307   (419) -12.7%
Equipment and systems 4,007   3,974   33  0.8%
Advertising and marketing 412   562   (150) -26.7%
Federal deposit insurance premium 1,357   1,301   56  4.3%
Directors' compensation 306   307   (1) -0.3%
Other expense 3,848   3,470   378  10.9%
Total non-interest expense 31,191   31,666   (475) -1.5%
Income before income taxes 11,782   11,967   (185) -1.5%
Income taxes 2,333   2,461   (128) -5.2%
Net income$9,449  $9,506  $(57) -0.6%
        
Net income per common share (EPS)       
Basic$0.15  $0.15  $   
Diluted$0.15  $0.15  $   
        
Dividends declared       
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.11  $0.11  $   
Cash dividends declared$6,987  $6,963  $24   
Dividend payout ratio 73.9%  73.2%  0.7%  
        
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding       
Basic 62,858   62,741   117   
Diluted 63,061   62,951   110   
              


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)
      
(Dollars in Thousands)
Three Months Ended Variance
or Change
 Variance
or Change Pct.
December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025
Assets       
Interest-earning assets:       
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale$5,778,680  $5,806,767  $(28,087) -0.5%
Taxable investment securities 1,185,602   1,236,705   (51,103) -4.1%
Tax-exempt investment securities 5,902   6,856   (954) -13.9%
Other interest-earning assets 123,475   115,776   7,699  6.6%
Total interest-earning assets 7,093,659   7,166,104   (72,445) -1.0%
Non-interest-earning assets 455,752   453,215   2,537  0.6%
Total assets$7,549,411  $7,619,319  $(69,908) -0.9%
        
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity       
Interest-bearing liabilities:       
Deposits:       
Interest-bearing demand$2,385,397  $2,343,809  $41,588  1.8%
Savings 759,247   754,244   5,003  0.7%
Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,201,950   1,211,026   (9,076) -0.7%
Certificates of deposit (brokered) 756,179   755,813   366  0.0%
Total interest-bearing deposits 5,102,773   5,064,892   37,881  0.7%
Borrowings:       
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 998,760   1,077,146   (78,386) -7.3%
Other borrowings 38,478   85,489   (47,011) -55.0%
Total borrowings 1,037,238   1,162,635   (125,397) -10.8%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,140,011   6,227,527   (87,516) -1.4%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:       
Non-interest-bearing deposits 595,035   581,625   13,410  2.3%
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 59,447   65,024   (5,577) -8.6%
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 654,482   646,649   7,833  1.2%
Total liabilities 6,794,493   6,874,176   (79,683) -1.2%
Stockholders' equity 754,918   745,143   9,775  1.3%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,549,411  $7,619,319  $(69,908) -0.9%
        
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 115.53%  115.07%  0.46% 0.4%
               


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights
(Unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended Variance
or Change
 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025
Average yield on interest-earning assets:     
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale4.67% 4.71% -0.04%
Taxable investment securities3.92% 4.08% -0.16%
Tax-exempt investment securities(1)2.36% 2.42% -0.06%
Other interest-earning assets5.13% 5.24% -0.11%
Total interest-earning assets4.55% 4.61% -0.06%
      
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:     
Deposits:     
Interest-bearing demand2.51% 2.63% -0.12%
Savings1.40% 1.41% -0.01%
Certificates of deposit (retail)3.45% 3.56% -0.11%
Certificates of deposit (brokered)2.72% 2.67% 0.05%
Total interest-bearing deposits2.60% 2.68% -0.08%
Borrowings:     
Federal Home Loan Bank advances3.66% 3.69% -0.03%
Other borrowings4.13% 4.44% -0.31%
Total borrowings3.68% 3.74% -0.06%
Total interest-bearing liabilities2.78% 2.88% -0.10%
      
Interest rate spread(2)1.77% 1.73% 0.04%
Net interest margin(3)2.14% 2.10% 0.04%
      
Non-interest income to average assets (annualized)0.30% 0.31% -0.01%
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)1.65% 1.66% -0.01%
      
Efficiency ratio(4)71.64% 72.71% -1.07%
      
Return on average assets (annualized)0.50% 0.50% %
Return on average equity (annualized)5.01% 5.10% -0.09%
Return on average tangible equity (annualized)(5)5.96% 6.09% -0.13%


_________________________
(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.
   


 
Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
          
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Assets         
Cash and cash equivalents$147,340  $130,139  $167,269  $126,095  $141,554 
Securities available for sale 1,000,397   1,016,182   1,012,969   1,003,393   1,018,279 
Securities held to maturity 112,800   116,681   120,217   124,859   127,266 
Loans held-for-sale 8,786   6,650   5,931   6,187   5,695 
Loans receivable 5,753,393   5,767,419   5,812,937   5,846,175   5,791,758 
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (44,958)  (45,060)  (46,191)  (44,455)  (44,457)
Net loans receivable 5,708,435   5,722,359   5,766,746   5,801,720   5,747,301 
Premises and equipment 42,559   43,222   43,897   44,192   45,127 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 57,212   62,011   64,261   62,261   64,443 
Accrued interest receivable 27,420   29,460   28,098   28,521   27,772 
Goodwill 113,525   113,525   113,525   113,525   113,525 
Core deposit intangible 1,198   1,317   1,436   1,554   1,679 
Bank owned life insurance 309,404   307,248   304,717   303,629   301,339 
Deferred income taxes, net 51,617   51,587   55,203   52,913   53,325 
Other assets 40,185   47,629   56,181   64,292   84,080 
Total assets$7,620,878  $7,648,010  $7,740,450  $7,733,141  $7,731,385 
          
Liabilities         
Deposits:         
Non-interest-bearing$627,180  $578,481  $582,045  $587,118  $601,510 
Interest-bearing 5,084,370   5,053,401   5,093,172   5,120,230   5,069,550 
Total deposits 5,711,550   5,631,882   5,675,217   5,707,348   5,671,060 
Borrowings 1,095,000   1,206,497   1,256,491   1,213,976   1,258,949 
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 18,474   19,261   19,317   19,981   17,986 
Other liabilities 38,458   37,166   43,463   43,723   38,537 
Total liabilities 6,863,482   6,894,806   6,994,488   6,985,028   6,986,532 
          
Stockholders' Equity         
Common stock 648   648   646   646   646 
Paid-in capital 494,959   494,490   494,546   494,131   494,092 
Retained earnings 346,749   344,287   341,744   341,921   342,155 
Unearned ESOP shares (17,997)  (18,484)  (18,970)  (19,457)  (19,943)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (66,963)  (67,737)  (72,004)  (69,128)  (72,097)
Total stockholders' equity 757,396   753,204   745,962   748,113   744,853 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,620,878  $7,648,010  $7,740,450  $7,733,141  $7,731,385 
          
Consolidated capital ratios         
Equity to assets 9.94%  9.85%  9.64%  9.67%  9.63%
Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 8.56%  8.47%  8.27%  8.31%  8.27%
          
Share data         
Outstanding shares 64,739   64,739   64,577   64,580   64,580 
Book value per share$11.70  $11.63  $11.55  $11.58  $11.53 
Tangible book value per share(2)$9.93  $9.86  $9.77  $9.80  $9.75 


_________________________
(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
   


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
          
(Dollars in Thousands)December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Loan portfolio composition:         
Commercial loans:         
Multi-family mortgage$2,619,124  $2,640,737  $2,709,654  $2,733,406  $2,722,623 
Nonresidential mortgage 990,178   988,969   986,556   988,074   950,194 
Commercial business 169,884   142,304   138,755   140,224   135,740 
Construction 181,766   189,626   177,713   174,722   176,704 
Total commercial loans 3,960,952   3,961,636   4,012,678   4,036,426   3,985,261 
One- to four-family residential mortgage 1,730,543   1,749,362   1,748,591   1,761,465   1,765,160 
Consumer loans:         
Home equity loans 59,046   54,116   50,737   49,699   47,101 
Other consumer 2,523   2,487   2,533   2,859   2,778 
Total consumer loans 61,569   56,603   53,270   52,558   49,879 
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 5,753,064   5,767,601   5,814,539   5,850,449   5,800,300 
Unaccreted yield adjustments 329   (182)  (1,602)  (4,274)  (8,542)
Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments 5,753,393   5,767,419   5,812,937   5,846,175   5,791,758 
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (44,958)  (45,060)  (46,191)  (44,455)  (44,457)
Net loans receivable$5,708,435  $5,722,359  $5,766,746  $5,801,720  $5,747,301 
          
Asset quality:         
Nonperforming assets:         
Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due$  $20,494  $  $  $ 
Nonaccrual loans 51,306   44,085   45,597   37,683   37,697 
Total nonperforming loans 51,306   64,579   45,597   37,683   37,697 
Nonaccrual loans held-for-sale              
Other real estate owned              
Total nonperforming assets$51,306  $64,579  $45,597  $37,683  $37,697 
          
Nonperforming loans (% total loans) 0.89%  1.12%  0.78%  0.64%  0.65%
Nonperforming assets (% total assets) 0.67%  0.84%  0.59%  0.49%  0.49%
          
Classified loans$97,542  $117,780  $118,418  $113,470  $106,718 
          
Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL):         
ACL to total loans 0.78%  0.78%  0.79%  0.76%  0.77%
ACL to nonperforming loans 87.63%  69.78%  101.30%  117.97%  117.93%
Net charge-offs$669  $1,049  $49  $368  $573 
Average net charge-off rate (annualized) 0.05%  0.07%  0.00%  0.03%  0.04%
                    


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
          
(Dollars in Thousands)December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Funding composition:         
Deposits:         
Non-interest-bearing deposits$627,180  $578,481  $582,045  $587,118  $601,510 
Interest-bearing demand 2,376,825   2,334,560   2,362,222   2,410,925   2,380,408 
Savings 769,742   751,253   754,376   758,239   742,266 
Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,180,370   1,208,408   1,218,920   1,218,479   1,213,887 
Certificates of deposit (brokered) 757,433   759,180   757,654   732,587   732,989 
Interest-bearing deposits 5,084,370   5,053,401   5,093,172   5,120,230   5,069,550 
Total deposits 5,711,550   5,631,882   5,675,217   5,707,348   5,671,060 
          
Borrowings:         
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 800,000   1,006,497   1,106,491   1,028,976   1,028,949 
Overnight borrowings 295,000   200,000   150,000   185,000   230,000 
Total borrowings 1,095,000   1,206,497   1,256,491   1,213,976   1,258,949 
          
Total funding$6,806,550  $6,838,379  $6,931,708  $6,921,324  $6,930,009 
          
Loans as a % of deposits 100.1%  101.7%  101.7%  101.8%  101.4%
Deposits as a % of total funding 83.9%  82.4%  81.9%  82.5%  81.8%
Borrowings as a % of total funding 16.1%  17.6%  18.1%  17.5%  18.2%
          
Uninsured deposits:         
Uninsured deposits (reported)(1)$2,158,440  $2,040,021  $1,989,095  $1,959,070  $1,935,607 
Uninsured deposits (adjusted)(2)$800,998  $804,209  $813,780  $799,238  $797,721 


_________________________
(1) Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank.
(2) Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank adjusted to exclude deposits of its wholly-owned subsidiary and holding company and collateralized deposits of state and local governments.
   


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
  
 Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Interest income         
Loans$67,410  $68,349  $66,485  $64,768  $65,408 
Taxable investment securities 11,623   12,600   12,322   12,738   13,803 
Tax-exempt investment securities 35   41   49   55   59 
Other interest-earning assets 1,584   1,518   1,549   1,773   2,215 
Total interest income 80,652   82,508   80,405   79,334   81,485 
          
Interest expense         
Deposits 33,148   33,931   33,607   34,912   36,721 
Borrowings 9,535   10,873   10,955   10,380   12,152 
Total interest expense 42,683   44,804   44,562   45,292   48,873 
Net interest income 37,969   37,704   35,843   34,042   32,612 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 567   (82)  1,785   366   107 
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 37,402   37,786   34,058   33,676   32,505 
          
Non-interest income         
Fees and service charges 1,295   892   655   573   627 
Gain on sale of loans 224   199   190   112   304 
Income from bank owned life insurance 2,710   2,689   2,869   2,617   2,619 
Electronic banking fees and charges 473   416   442   391   493 
Other income 869   1,651   835   869   830 
Total non-interest income 5,571   5,847   4,991   4,562   4,873 
          
Non-interest expense         
Salaries and employee benefits 18,373   18,745   18,093   17,700   17,579 
Net occupancy expense of premises 2,888   3,307   2,820   3,075   2,831 
Equipment and systems 4,007   3,974   4,030   3,921   3,892 
Advertising and marketing 412   562   615   609   311 
Federal deposit insurance premium 1,357   1,301   1,395   1,450   1,503 
Directors' compensation 306   307   307   326   361 
Other expense 3,848   3,470   3,633   3,309   3,084 
Total non-interest expense 31,191   31,666   30,893   30,390   29,561 
Income before income taxes 11,782   11,967   8,156   7,848   7,817 
Income taxes 2,333   2,461   1,387   1,200   1,251 
Net income$9,449  $9,506  $6,769  $6,648  $6,566 
          
Net income per common share (EPS)         
Basic$0.15  $0.15  $0.11  $0.11  $0.11 
Diluted$0.15  $0.15  $0.11  $0.11  $0.10 
          
Dividends declared         
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.11  $0.11  $0.11  $0.11  $0.11 
Cash dividends declared$6,987  $6,963  $6,946  $6,933  $6,933 
Dividend payout ratio 73.9%  73.2%  102.6%  104.3%  105.6%
          
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding         
Basic 62,858   62,741   62,597   62,548   62,443 
Diluted 63,061   62,951   62,755   62,713   62,576 
                    


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)
  
 Three Months Ended
(Dollars in Thousands)December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Assets         
Interest-earning assets:         
Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale$5,778,680  $5,806,767  $5,830,421  $5,805,045  $5,762,053 
Taxable investment securities 1,185,602   1,236,705   1,227,825   1,251,612   1,285,800 
Tax-exempt investment securities 5,902   6,856   8,039   9,135   9,711 
Other interest-earning assets 123,475   115,776   117,622   110,736   116,354 
Total interest-earning assets 7,093,659   7,166,104   7,183,907   7,176,528   7,173,918 
Non-interest-earning assets 455,752   453,215   454,975   457,206   459,982 
Total assets$7,549,411  $7,619,319  $7,638,882  $7,633,734  $7,633,900 
          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity         
Interest-bearing liabilities:         
Deposits:         
Interest-bearing demand$2,385,397  $2,343,809  $2,342,523  $2,405,974  $2,314,378 
Savings 759,247   754,244   754,192   751,243   711,801 
Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,201,950   1,211,026   1,215,661   1,215,767   1,216,948 
Certificates of deposit (brokered) 756,179   755,813   744,345   730,612   730,773 
Total interest-bearing deposits 5,102,773   5,064,892   5,056,721   5,103,596   4,973,900 
Borrowings:         
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 998,760   1,077,146   1,083,902   1,028,958   1,085,455 
Other borrowings 38,478   85,489   107,582   93,389   156,522 
Total borrowings 1,037,238   1,162,635   1,191,484   1,122,347   1,241,977 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,140,011   6,227,527   6,248,205   6,225,943   6,215,877 
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:         
Non-interest-bearing deposits 595,035   581,625   582,085   602,647   604,915 
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 59,447   65,024   64,405   59,919   65,258 
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 654,482   646,649   646,490   662,566   670,173 
Total liabilities 6,794,493   6,874,176   6,894,695   6,888,509   6,886,050 
Stockholders' equity 754,918   745,143   744,187   745,225   747,850 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,549,411  $7,619,319  $7,638,882  $7,633,734  $7,633,900 
          
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 115.53%  115.07%  114.98%  115.27%  115.41%
                    


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights
  
 Three Months Ended
 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Average yield on interest-earning assets:         
Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale4.67% 4.71% 4.56% 4.46% 4.54%
Taxable investment securities3.92% 4.08% 4.01% 4.07% 4.29%
Tax-exempt investment securities(1)2.36% 2.42% 2.43% 2.43% 2.42%
Other interest-earning assets5.13% 5.24% 5.27% 6.40% 7.62%
Total interest-earning assets4.55% 4.61% 4.48% 4.42% 4.54%
          
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:         
Deposits:         
Interest-bearing demand2.51% 2.63% 2.63% 2.73% 2.96%
Savings1.40% 1.41% 1.33% 1.30% 1.29%
Certificates of deposit (retail)3.45% 3.56% 3.56% 3.73% 4.06%
Certificates of deposit (brokered)2.72% 2.67% 2.62% 2.58% 2.70%
Total interest-bearing deposits2.60% 2.68% 2.66% 2.74% 2.95%
Borrowings:         
Federal Home Loan Bank advances3.66% 3.69% 3.60% 3.63% 3.78%
Other borrowings4.13% 4.44% 4.45% 4.41% 4.88%
Total borrowings3.68% 3.74% 3.68% 3.70% 3.91%
Total interest-bearing liabilities2.78% 2.88% 2.85% 2.91% 3.15%
          
Interest rate spread(2)1.77% 1.73% 1.62% 1.51% 1.39%
Net interest margin(3)2.14% 2.10% 2.00% 1.90% 1.82%
          
Non-interest income to average assets (annualized)0.30% 0.31% 0.26% 0.24% 0.26%
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)1.65% 1.66% 1.62% 1.59% 1.55%
          
Efficiency ratio(4)71.64% 72.71% 75.66% 78.72% 78.86%
          
Return on average assets (annualized)0.50% 0.50% 0.35% 0.35% 0.34%
Return on average equity (annualized)5.01% 5.10% 3.64% 3.57% 3.51%
Return on average tangible equity (annualized)(5)5.96% 6.09% 4.36% 4.28% 4.21%


_________________________
(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.
   

The following tables provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)
  
 Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Adjusted net income:         
Net income (GAAP)$9,449  $9,506  $6,769  $6,648  $6,566 
Non-recurring transactions - net of tax:         
Branch consolidation expenses    178          
Gain on sale of property held for sale    (532)         
Adjusted net income$9,449  $9,152  $6,769  $6,648  $6,566 
          
Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue:         
Net income (GAAP)$9,449  $9,506  $6,769  $6,648  $6,566 
Adjustments to net income (GAAP):         
Provision for income taxes 2,333   2,461   1,387   1,200   1,251 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 567   (82)  1,785   366   107 
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)$12,349  $11,885  $9,941  $8,214  $7,924 
          
Adjusted earnings per share:         
Weighted average common shares - basic 62,858   62,741   62,597   62,548   62,443 
Weighted average common shares - diluted 63,061   62,951   62,755   62,713   62,576 
          
Earnings per share - basic (GAAP)$0.15  $0.15  $0.11  $0.11  $0.11 
Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP)$0.15  $0.15  $0.11  $0.11  $0.10 
          
Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP)$0.15  $0.15  $0.11  $0.11  $0.11 
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP)$0.15  $0.15  $0.11  $0.11  $0.10 
          
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share:         
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic
(non-GAAP)		$0.20  $0.19  $0.16  $0.13  $0.13 
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted
(non-GAAP)		$0.20  $0.19  $0.16  $0.13  $0.13 
          
Adjusted return on average assets:         
Total average assets$7,549,411  $7,619,319  $7,638,882  $7,633,734  $7,633,900 
          
Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.50%  0.50%  0.35%  0.35%  0.34%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.50%  0.48%  0.35%  0.35%  0.34%
          
Adjusted return on average equity:         
Total average equity$754,918  $745,143  $744,187  $745,225  $747,850 
          
Return on average equity (GAAP) 5.01%  5.10%  3.64%  3.57%  3.51%
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 5.01%  4.91%  3.64%  3.57%  3.51%
                    


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)
  
 Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Adjusted return on average tangible equity:         
Total average equity$754,918  $745,143  $744,187  $745,225  $747,850 
Less: average goodwill (113,525)  (113,525)  (113,525)  (113,525)  (113,525)
Less: average other intangible assets (1,276)  (1,395)  (1,513)  (1,636)  (1,761)
Total average tangible equity$640,117  $630,223  $629,149  $630,064  $632,564 
          
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 5.96%  6.09%  4.36%  4.28%  4.21%
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 5.96%  5.87%  4.36%  4.28%  4.21%
          
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio:         
Non-interest expense (GAAP)$31,191  $31,666  $30,893  $30,390  $29,561 
Non-recurring transactions:         
Branch consolidation expenses    (250)         
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)$31,191  $31,416  $30,893  $30,390  $29,561 
          
Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP) 1.65%  1.66%  1.62%  1.59%  1.55%
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP) 1.65%  1.65%  1.62%  1.59%  1.55%
          
Adjusted efficiency ratio:         
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)$31,191  $31,416  $30,893  $30,390  $29,561 
          
Net interest income (GAAP)$37,969  $37,704  $35,843  $34,042  $32,612 
Total non-interest income (GAAP) 5,571   5,847   4,991   4,562   4,873 
Non-recurring transactions:         
Gain on sale of property held for sale    (749)         
Total revenue (non-GAAP)$43,540  $42,802  $40,834  $38,604  $37,485 
          
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 71.64%  72.71%  75.66%  78.72%  78.86%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 71.64%  73.40%  75.66%  78.72%  78.86%
                    

For further information contact:
Keith Suchodolski, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, or
Sean Byrnes, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kearny Financial Corp.
(973) 244-4500


