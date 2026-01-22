FTAI Aviation Announces Multi-Year Materials Agreement with CFM International to Further Support CFM56 Engines

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) today announced it has signed a multi-year agreement with CFM International, Inc. (“CFM”), a joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines, to provide component and repair support for CFM56 engines, the largest commercial aircraft engine population in the world.

The new agreement solidifies CFM and FTAI’s shared priority of extending the life of CFM56 engines through optimized repair and maintenance offerings, which will further strengthen the open maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) ecosystem and help support the strong global demand for current generation narrowbody aircraft. Under the agreement, FTAI secures OEM replacement part supply, thrust performance upgrades and component repair, which is expected to further FTAI’s ability to provide the global fleet with cost-effective engine maintenance solutions.

“FTAI’s mission is to be the most efficient provider of aftermarket CFM56 engine solutions enabling airlines to focus on flight operations while lowering costs and improving fleet reliability,” said Joe Adams, Chairman and CEO. “CFM56-powered aircraft continue to see strong utilization and this agreement strengthens our ability to support the long-term maintenance needs of the global fleet, which we expect to remain robust through the next decade.”

“We are excited for our expanded collaboration with CFM,” said David Moreno, Chief Operating Officer. “This agreement sets the foundation for a stronger and more resilient CFM56 aftermarket by enabling access to new parts and repair solutions, which will help us further facilitate the acceleration of engine production volumes.”

