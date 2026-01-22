West Red Lake Gold Releases Maden Mine Commercial Production Video

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (“West Red Lake Gold” or “WRLG” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQX: WRLGF) is pleased to premier a video celebrating the Madsen Mine achieving commercial production.

West Red Lake Gold purchased the Madsen Mine in June 2023. After extensive drilling, multiple surface and underground capital projects, a new Pre Feasibility Study, recruitment and training of a workforce that now totals 280 people, a test mining and bulk sample program that validated the Company’s technical approach, and restart and ramp up, West Red Lake Gold declared commercial production at the mine as of 1 January, 2026.

“With this video, we wanted to celebrate the milestone of commercial production and showcase the process that drives this mine,” said Shane Williams, President and CEO. “Dedicated people executing a well-defined process is the foundation of a successful mine and I’m proud of the people at Madsen and the process we developed to operate this mine reliably and unlock value ahead.”





To watch the video, click HERE .

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Will Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, and by Hayley Halsall-Whitney, P.Eng., Vice President of Operations for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for technical services at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a gold mining company that is publicly traded and focused on its flagship high-grade Madsen Gold Mine and the associated 47 km2 highly prospective land package in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The highly productive Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada has yielded over 30 million ounces of gold from high-grade zones and hosts some of the world's richest gold deposits. WRLG also owns the Rowan Property in Red Lake, which hosts a small, high-grade deposit that West Red Lake Gold is looking to advance towards production.





