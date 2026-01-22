DeFi Dev Corp. Launches DisclaimerCoin (DONT), the First Publicly Traded Company-Created Memecoin in History

BOCA RATON, FL, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the “Company”), the first publicly traded Digital Asset Treasury (“DAT”) focused on accumulating and compounding Solana (“SOL”), today announced the launch of DisclaimerCoin (“DONT”), marking the first time in history that a publicly traded corporation has created and deployed a memecoin. At the time of release, the token has already been created using the Bonk.fun platform and is available to the public via a Raydium Liquidity Pool here: https://raydium.io/launchpad/token/?mint=FbmmdcCYHL7WETG89xtWmNFMzQAaQ8Zs9NXVbimibonk



DONT represents a new chapter in the Company’s effort to expand the frontier of corporate onchain innovation. The initiative is designed to demonstrate what is possible when modern corporations engage directly with blockchain infrastructure, token issuance, and internet-native culture at scale.



DONT is not sponsored, endorsed, or supported by any outside influencers, KOLs, foundations, venture firms, or ecosystem partners. It has no roadmap, no advisors, no team, no utility, and no promises. It is an organically launched experiment by DFDV, making it the first memecoin to be created by a publicly traded corporation.





A New Corporate Onchain Initiative

The launch of DONT advances three of the Company’s long-standing strategic objectives:

Push the limits of corporate onchain innovation.



DFDV has consistently experimented with onchain corporate actions, including becoming the first DAT to tokenize its stock, the first to adopt a Liquid Savings Token, leverage onchain yield strategies to generate superior risk-adjusted yield, and more.





Demonstrate the technical advantages of Solana.



Through DONT, the Company seeks to highlight Solana’s best-in-class user experience, transaction speeds, scalability, throughput, fee efficiency, and real user activity under live network conditions.





Revive culture and activity within the Solana ecosystem.



DONT aims to help reignite the ecosystem’s grassroots cultural energy, or what is often referred to by market participants as the “Solana trenches.”





A First-of-Its-Kind Message: DONT Buy It

In addition to being the first memecoin ever created by a publicly traded corporation, DONT is also the first token launched with an explicit message not to buy it. Its defining feature is its disclaimer:

DISCLAIMER: This is not financial advice. This is not a recommendation. DisclaimerCoin (DONT) has no value, no utility, and no future. It is a joke, and not even a very good one. DONT you know?



Memecoins are pure PVP. Yeah, this might be the first memecoin ever created by a publicly traded company, DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV). Yeah, maybe it revives the trenches and showcases Solana’s superior performance. But still, DONT buy it. There is no roadmap, no KOLs, no cabal, no pitch deck, no whitepaper… nothing. Sure, DFDV intends to hold 30% of the DONT supply forever… meaning no mass ecosystem extraction like other memecoins. It all stays in the Solana ecosystem.



Still, DONT buy it. If you’re still reading this, we strongly advise you to stop right now. You shouldn’t care that the contract address is FbmmdcCYHL7WETG89xtWmNFMzQAaQ8Zs9NXVbimibonk and our website is DisclaimerCoin.com. Should you decide to proceed, you acknowledge that you aren’t entitled to the following: refunds, complaints, good judgment, emotional stability, and the ability to tell your friends, followers, family, or hedge fund managers that you’re a savvy investor.



For the final time, please, just DONT do it.



Token Distribution

DONT has a fully transparent allocation strategy, designed to ensure corporate alignment, community engagement, and awareness.

Held on DFDV’s balance sheet forever: 30%

Ecosystem, Growth, & Community: 20%

Early Contributors: 10%

Public Liquidity Pool: 40%

The Company may choose to, but is not obligated to, publish periodic updates on treasury movements, integrations, or community activity surrounding DONT. If the Company does choose to publish such updates, it intends to do so at https://www.disclaimercoin.com. DeFi Development Corp. reserves the right to divest its Ecosystem, Growth, & Community holdings at any time, if at all. Certain of the Company's employees will receive DONT as Early Contributors and may divest their holdings in accordance with the Company's predefined employee sales plan.

To learn more about DisclaimerCoin (DONT), please visit: https://www.DisclaimerCoin.com

DONT Twitter: https://x.com/DisclaimerCoin

DONT Telegram Community: https://t.me/DisclaimerCoin

DONT Contract Address: FbmmdcCYHL7WETG89xtWmNFMzQAaQ8Zs9NXVbimibonk

DONT Raydium Pool: https://raydium.io/launchpad/token/?mint=FbmmdcCYHL7WETG89xtWmNFMzQAaQ8Zs9NXVbimibonk

About DeFi Development Corp

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (“DeFi”) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.



The Company is an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing data and software subscriptions, as well as value-add services, to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage.

The Company currently serves more than one million web users annually, including multifamily and commercial property owners and developers applying for billions of dollars of debt financing per year, professional service providers, and thousands of multifamily and commercial property lenders, including more than 10% of the banks in America, credit unions, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), debt funds, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA multifamily lenders, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) lenders, Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lenders, and more. The Company’s data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service (“SaaS”).

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including concerning the launch of DONT; the (lack of) any future value of DONT; the Company’s expected plans for DONT; the Company’s intentions with its holdings of DONT; and the existence of a market for DONT. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including market risks, trends and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

ir@defidevcorp.com

Media Contact:

press@defidevcorp.com