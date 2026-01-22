TEN Holdings Strengthens Enterprise Trust with SOC 2-Compliant Broadcast Systems

Langhorne, PA, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XHLD) through its subsidiary, Ten Events, Inc., ("Ten Events" or the "Company"), a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services, today announced its successful completion of its SOC 2 examination as of January 12, 2026 for Broadcast Media Production and Distribution Services System to the Common Criteria/Security Category.

This milestone reflects Ten Events’ focus on supporting high-stakes corporate events including town halls, investor days, executive communications, and regulated broadcasts, where reliability, security, and operational discipline are essential.

SOC 2 compliance validates that Ten Events has implemented rigorous controls governing system access, infrastructure security, monitoring, and incident response across its media production and content distribution environment.

“Achieving SOC 2 compliance reflects the operational maturity and technical resilience we’ve intentionally built into our platform,” says Randolph Wilson Jones III, Chief Executive Officer of TEN Holdings, Inc. “In the events industry, where reliability, trust, and real-time performance matter most, our clients need confidence that the technology supporting their events is as dependable as the experiences they deliver. This milestone reinforces our commitment to protecting data, minimizing risk, and providing a platform our customers can rely on at every critical moment.”

As organizations place greater scrutiny on the platforms that support corporate events and executive messaging, SOC 2 compliance has become a key requirement. Ten Events’ certification positions the company to serve enterprises with strict governance, risk, and compliance standards while supporting scalable, long-term growth.

About TEN Holdings, Inc.

The Company, through its subsidiary, Ten Events, Inc., is a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services headquartered in Pennsylvania. The Company mainly produces virtual and hybrid events and physical events. Virtual and hybrid events involve virtual and hybrid event planning, production and broadcasting services, and continuing education services, all of which are supported by the Company's proprietary Xyvid Pro Platform. Physical events mainly involve live streaming and video recording of physical events. To learn more, visit www.tenholdingsinc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other filings with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and TEN Holdings, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com