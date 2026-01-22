Rio Silver Expands Capital Markets Access with U.S. OTC Application and Investor Outreach at VRIC 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio Silver Inc. (“Rio Silver” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) is pleased to announce that it has submitted an application to trade on the U.S. OTCID market, a strategic step designed to broaden investor access and enhance visibility within the world’s largest capital market.

In parallel, the Company confirms it will be attending the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) 2026, taking place January 25–26, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Rio Silver welcomes current and prospective investors to visit the Company at Booth 829.

Opening Access to the World’s Largest Capital Market

The Company’s application to trade on the U.S. OTCID market is intended to make Rio Silver’s shares more easily accessible to U.S. investors through a transparent U.S. trading venue, improving trading efficiency and expanding exposure to a broader institutional and retail audience. Upon approval, Rio Silver expects enhanced visibility among U.S.-based investors seeking direct exposure to silver-dominant exploration and development stories.

This initiative aligns with the Company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen market awareness and investor engagement as it advances its silver assets in Peru through permitting, access, and execution-focused milestones, while establishing a U.S. market presence that supports broader participation in the Company’s growth.

Management Commentary

“Opening access to the U.S. capital markets is a meaningful step in the evolution of Rio Silver,” said Chris Verrico, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rio Silver. “The United States represents the largest and deepest pool of capital globally, and this application is about making it easier for investors to participate in our story as we progress. With visible silver mineralization, a clear regulatory pathway, and a disciplined, capital-efficient strategy, we believe increased accessibility and engagement will be an important catalyst as we move into the next phase of growth. We look forward to welcoming global investors to meet our team and learn more about Rio Silver at VRIC 2026 at Booth 829.”

Investor Engagement at VRIC 2026

VRIC is one of North America’s leading resource investment conferences, bringing together mining companies, institutional investors, retail investors, analysts, and industry leaders. Management will be available throughout the conference to discuss Rio Silver’s project portfolio, execution strategy, and upcoming milestones.

Conference Details:

Event: Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) 2026



Dates: January 25–26, 2026



Time: 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.



Location: Vancouver Convention Centre



Booth: 829



Why This Matters to Investors

For investors, access matters. Expanding into the U.S. OTC market lowers friction for U.S.-based capital, increases liquidity potential, and broadens the audience able to participate in Rio Silver’s growth. Combined with active investor engagement at VRIC, this initiative strengthens market visibility at a time when the Company is advancing tangible, execution-driven milestones. As Rio Silver continues to progress its silver-dominant assets with a capital-efficient strategy, improved accessibility to the world’s largest capital market positions the Company to attract a wider investor base and more accurately reflect project momentum.

About Rio Silver Inc.

Rio Silver Inc. (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) is a Canadian resource company advancing high-grade, silver-dominant assets in Peru, the world’s second-largest silver producer. The Company is focused on near-term development opportunities within proven mineral belts and is supported by a seasoned technical and operational team with long standing experience in Peruvian geology, development, and district-scale exploration. With a clear strategy and a growing portfolio of highly prospective silver assets, Rio Silver is establishing the foundation to become one of Peru’s next emerging silver producers.

Learn more at www.riosilverinc.com

ON BEHALF OF RIO SILVER INC.

Chris Verrico

Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

To learn more or engage directly with the Company, please contact:

Christopher Verrico, President and CEO

Tel: (604) 762-4448

Email: chris.verrico@riosilverinc.com

Website: www.riosilverinc.com

