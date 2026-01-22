The Super Sunday Pig Roast returns to Tavern at Deerfoot Meadows





CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the success of last year’s debut, Tavern at Deerfoot Meadows is bringing back its Super Sunday Pig Roast on Feb 8, marking the second edition of what is set to become an annual tradition. Designed to celebrate food, football, and community, the immersive event invites Calgary locals to gather for a one-of-a-kind Super Sunday experience for The Big Game.

Inspired by the historical preparation of roasted meats in traditional local taverns, the Super Sunday Pig Roast puts a modern spin on a classic concept. Guests are invited to settle in, soak up the atmosphere, and enjoy a hearty, slow-roasted meal paired with the excitement of game day, all under one roof.

Each ticket includes a generous game-day feast featuring a choice of two pulled pork sandwiches or a pulled pork plate, accompanied by three sides, plus one pint of Trolley 5 Turntable Lager or a non-alcoholic beverage. Guests will also receive a reserved table for The Big Game, ensuring a front-row seat to all the action from kickoff to final whistle.

The event celebrates collaboration and community, with Tavern at Deerfoot Meadows working alongside local partners to bring the experience to life, including food supplied from a local meat vendor and beer from Trolley 5. Together, the focus is on quality ingredients, local connections, and creating an atmosphere that feels both nostalgic and fresh.





“This event is all about bringing people together in a way that feels familiar, fun, and full of flavour,” said Vadym Nosov, Executive General Manager of Tavern at Deerfoot Meadows. “We loved the response last year, so bringing the Pig Roast back and making it an annual tradition felt like the natural next step. It’s comfort food done right, a great game on the screens, and a room full of energy.”





Tickets for the Super Sunday Pig Roast on Feb 8 are available on a first-come, first-served basis and can be purchased through OpenTable. With limited availability and strong demand expected, guests are encouraged to secure their spot early.

Tavern at Deerfoot Meadows is known for its globally inspired menu, welcoming atmosphere, and commitment to creating memorable moments. The Super Sunday Pig Roast is a celebration of everything the brand stands for, good food, good company, and experiences worth coming back for year after year.

For further information on the Super Sunday Pig Roast and event details, please visit OpenTable, The Tavern Collective website or on social @thetaverncollective.

About The Tavern Collective

Proudly Canadian-owned but with a global flair, we’re a modern take on the public house. The Tavern Collective combines nostalgia, steampunk vibes, and an atmosphere where every day feels like an adventure. From great music and delicious food to uncommonly good service, we’re all about bringing people together and creating memories that last.

For full information on all Tavern Locations and their opening hours, please visit www.thetaverncollective.com or follow the team on social @thetaverncollective.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25f17e05-d62f-4ba5-aa1e-e4b2ce1bba54

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0731877a-0162-493d-9f49-0da102c6dbe4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b313d530-a268-4bd7-ae9a-6377baeccf7c