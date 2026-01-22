Unmanned Composites Research Report 2026: $3.7+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unmanned Composites Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The unmanned composites market is witnessing rapid growth, expecting an increase from $1.89 billion in 2025 to $2.16 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate of 14.6%. This upward trend is driven by several factors such as the surge in adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) necessitating lightweight composite airframes, and the expansion of defense-led drone programs boosting demand for high-strength composite components. The development of composite propellers aimed at enhancing endurance and maneuverability, and increased commercial drone applications requiring durable composite payload enclosures, further fuel this growth. Additionally, there's a significant rise in manufacturing capacities for advanced resin-matrix composite structures used in unmanned systems.

Looking ahead, the unmanned composites market is poised to reach $3.71 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.4%. Key growth drivers include the heightened demand for unmanned systems with long endurance capabilities utilizing next-generation composite materials, the rising integration of composite armor to improve UAV survivability, and the adoption of high-performance composite fairings for better aerodynamic efficiency. The expansion of autonomous logistics and delivery drones further promotes the need for lightweight composite designs. Notably, trends such as lightweight multi-material hybridization, advanced resin systems for extreme conditions, and high-temperature composite innovations are steering the market forward.

Drones stand to benefit substantially from unmanned composites, offering improved aerodynamics, extended flight endurance, better performance, and increased payload capacity. For instance, the UK Ministry of Defence announced a £350 million investment in June 2025 to enhance Ukraine's drone supply, aiming to increase drone numbers from 10,000 in 2024 to 100,000 in 2025. Such ventures underscore the escalating demand for UAVs, thereby propelling the unmanned composites market.

Leading companies in this sector are engaging in strategic partnerships to create innovative nanomaterial-reinforced drones. In August 2023, Carborundum Universal Ltd. joined forces with IdeaForge Technology to develop drones with advanced nanomaterial composite components, focusing on increased strength, reduced weight, and enhanced durability. Another significant development in this space was Creative Composites Group's acquisition of Enduro Composites in February 2023, aimed at amplifying service capabilities and expanding global reach.

North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region. The global market is influenced by changing trade relations and tariffs, affecting raw material cost and supply chain dynamics. Unmanned composites such as carbon fiber reinforced polymers are particularly impacted, prompting increased local production and cost-efficient hybrid composites development to mitigate tariff effects.

Major players include Mitsubishi Rayon, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin, Toray Industries Inc., and Solvay S.A., among others. The countries covered in the market analysis span Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, and several others across various continents. The industry encompasses manufacturing and sales of composite components like airframes, propellers, and payload enclosures, constituting a significant part of production revenue assessments. With evolving market dynamics, enterprises within the unmanned composites market are positioned for robust growth, guided by technological advancements and strategic collaborations.

Market and Competitive Analysis:

The report distinguishes market types including Carbon Fiber (CFRP), Glass Fiber (GFRP), Aramid Fiber (AFRP), and Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymers (BFRP).

Platform analysis covers UAVs, UGVs, USVs, AUVs, ROVs, Autonomous Ships, and Passenger Drones.

Application focuses on both interior and exterior uses.

The supply chain section details the complete value chain, resource allocation, and competitive structure.

New Market Developments:

Focus on technological disruption and regulatory impacts alongside consumer preference shifts.

Expands geographical focus to include Taiwan and Southeast Asia, assessing emerging supply chain dynamics and manufacturing shifts.

The competitive landscape section reviews key players such as Mitsubishi Rayon, The Boeing Company, and NVIDIA, among others.

