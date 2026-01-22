Turbine Motor Research Report 2026: $3.35+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turbine Motor Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The turbine motor market has exhibited robust growth, escalating from $2.38 billion in 2025 to $2.55 billion in 2026, marking a 7.2% CAGR. This growth is driven by enhancements in global power infrastructure, advancements in turbine designs, increased adoption in aviation, and government initiatives supporting renewable energy projects.

Looking forward, the market is poised for further expansion, projected to reach $3.36 billion by 2030, maintaining a 7.2% CAGR. Key factors influencing this growth include heightened demand in renewable energy sectors, advanced material innovations for turbine durability, industrial automation, and increased global energy capacity. Trends such as product innovation in blade and rotor designs and rising demand for efficiency are noteworthy.

The push for sustainable energy solutions is anticipated to bolster market expansion, as turbine motors are integral in converting energy sources-wind, water, steam, and gas-into electricity. According to IRENA, renewable energy comprised 86% of the 2023 total capacity expansion, illustrating the escalating shift towards sustainable solutions.

Industry leaders are focusing on innovation, as evidenced by Kawasaki Heavy Industries' 2023 launch of the GPB17MMX, the first 1.8 MW gas turbine cogeneration unit utilizing 100% hydrogen-fueled dry combustion. This system underscores the industry's commitment to reducing emissions and enhancing efficiency.

Market dynamics are further shaped by strategic acquisitions, such as Integrated Power Services acquiring Lighthouse Global Energy LLC in October 2023, a move that strengthens wind power parts distribution capabilities and reinforces IPS's position in utility-scale renewable energy. Major companies like Hitachi, Siemens, and General Electric continue to play pivotal roles in the industry.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific led in 2025, with significant contributions from Europe and North America. However, global trade challenges, including tariffs on turbine components, have impacted manufacturing costs and supply chain logistics. These factors have catalyzed local manufacturing advancements and investments, offering growth opportunities in emerging markets.

The comprehensive market research report provides extensive insights, covering market statistics, regional shares, competitor analysis, and future trends. It serves as a crucial resource for stakeholders to navigate the evolving turbine motor industry landscape.

The report covers various turbine motor types, including water, steam, gas, and wind turbines, segmented by capacity and application across industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. The competitive landscape features prominent players such as Shanghai Electric, Vestas, and Mitsubishi Corporation.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type: Water, Steam, Gas, Wind Turbines

By Capacity: Small, Medium, Large

By Application: Industrial, Commercial, Residential

Subsegments:

Water Turbines: Pelton, Francis, Kaplan, Bulb, Crossflow

Steam Turbines: Condensing, Back Pressure, Extraction, Geothermal

Gas Turbines: Heavy-Duty, Aeroderivative, Industrial

Wind Turbines: Horizontal Axis, Vertical Axis, Offshore, Onshore

Key Companies Mentioned: Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Caterpillar Inc., among others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Hitachi Ltd.

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

Caterpillar Inc.

Mitsubishi Corporation

Baker Hughes Company

Toshiba Corporation

Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Andritz AG

Voith GmbH & Co. Kgaa

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Ansaldo Energia S.p.A.

Suzlon Energy Limited

Nanjing Turbine & Electric Machinery (Group) Co. Ltd.

Doosan Skoda Power

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.

TD Power Systems Private Limited

Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd.

Destinus SA

MAN Energy Solutions SE

