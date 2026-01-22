Cannabix Marijuana Breath Test Featured on the Cover of AlcoPro’s 2026 Product Catalog

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTCID: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company” or “Cannabix”) a developer of marijuana and alcohol breath-testing devices, is pleased to announce that its Marijuana Breath Test (“MBT”) will be featured on the cover of the 2026 AlcoPro Inc. product catalogue (see Figure 1). AlcoPro Inc. (“AlcoPro”), based in Knoxville, TN, is a leading U.S. supplier of professional drug and alcohol testing instruments, kits, and supplies, serving customers since 1982. The 2026 AlcoPro product catalogue will be distributed to more than 85,000 businesses across the United States and internationally including law enforcement and the corrections segment.





Figure 1. Cannabix Technologies Inc. Marijuana Breath Test featured on cover of 2026 AlcoPro, Inc. product catalog

Cannabix and AlcoPro have been working closely together on pre-launch marketing activities for the MBT primarily in the U.S. market.

The Marijuana Breath Test (MBT) system brings together Cannabix’s proprietary Breath Collection Unit and Breath Cartridge technologies to capture and preserve non-invasive breath samples for gold-standard LC-MS analysis. Cannabix’s strategic partnership with Omega Laboratories Inc.—a global leader in forensic drug testing for more than 25 years—adds world-class expertise, backed by multiple federal and international certifications and decades of innovation in drug detection.

Brian Terry, Director of Business Development of AlcoPro stated, “We are exciting about our growing relationship with Cannabix Technologies, and the upcoming availability of the MBT to our clients. We’re moving beyond traditional testing tools and leaning into advanced technologies that deliver the accuracy today’s workplaces demand. As safety challenges shift, staying ahead with solutions that proactively reduce risk is essential to protecting employees.”

About AlcoPro, Inc.

Since 1982, AlcoPro has been a trusted leader in drug and alcohol testing solutions for employers, healthcare professionals, law enforcement, and substance abuse specialists. Known for reliable instruments like market-leading breathalyzers, AlcoPro also offers innovative online training with interactive tools to enhance knowledge retention. With a comprehensive product catalog, easy online ordering, and expert support, AlcoPro makes workplace testing simple, accurate, and professional. Learn more at www.AlcoPro.com.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana and alcohol breathalyzer technologies for law enforcement, workplaces and laboratories. Cannabix is developing delta-9 THC and alcohol screening devices. Delta-9 THC is the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis. Breath testing for delta-9 THC would allow employers and law enforcement to identify recent marijuana use. Cannabix is the developer of its Breath Logix Series of breath alcohol detection devices for employers and a range of other settings.

