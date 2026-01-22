Industrial Explosives Research Report 2026: $19.68 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Explosives Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The industrial explosives market has shown robust expansion, growing from $14.81 billion in 2025 to $15.72 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.1%. This upsurge is propelled by burgeoning global mining and quarrying operations, greater adoption of emulsion and slurry explosives for enhanced safety, innovations in detonators, and a boom in infrastructure and large-scale construction activities. Moreover, modernization in blasting techniques drives market dynamics.

Looking forward, the market is poised for continued growth, projected to reach $19.68 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 5.8%. Key growth drivers include escalating demand for high-performance explosives in deep mining, automation in digital blasting, and mineral exploration in emerging markets. Companies are increasingly focusing on environmentally sound explosives, precision blasting technologies, and integrated blasting services.

A notable surge in mining activities fuels industrial explosives demand. Efficient rock fragmentation using these explosives aids in faster mineral access. For instance, the US Geological Survey reported a rise in US metal mine production value from $33 billion in 2023 to $33.5 billion in 2024, underscoring this trend.

Industry leaders are innovating with digital blasting systems to boost precision and efficiency. Orica Limited, for example, introduced the 4D Bulk Explosives System in March 2023 for underground mining, offering real-time control over explosive energy for adapting to geological variations, improving blast performance, and minimizing environmental impact. Rheinmetall AG's acquisition of Expal Systems S.A.U. in August 2023 for $1.3 billion highlights strategic expansions in ammunition production and industrial explosives capabilities.

Among the major companies are Nordex Explosives Ltd, Hanwha Corporation, and Orica Ltd. With North America as the leading region in 2025 and Asia-Pacific predicted as the fastest-growing through 2030, the industrial explosives market spans regions from Asia-Pacific to Western Europe, each navigating the impacts of shifting trade relations and tariffs.

Tariffs have increased input costs, disrupting supply chains especially in segments like mining across Asia-Pacific and Africa, while promoting domestic production. Industries are driven towards diversifying sourcing and localizing production to maintain competitive in the evolving landscape.

The latest market research encompasses data on global market size, regional shares, key players, and future forecasts of the industrial explosives sector. It highlights the versatility of industrial explosives applications, spanning from mining and construction to defense and oil and gas. Key types include high explosives and blasting agents, distributed through various channels to industries worldwide.

Countries like the USA, China, Germany, and Brazil epitomize the primary markets covered. Overall, the industrial explosives market encompasses a blend of innovation, regional strategies, and economic conditions.

Report Scope:

Type: High Explosives, Blasting Agents

Type Of Explosives: Commercial Explosives, Blasting Agents, Propellants

Product Form: Bulk Explosives, Packaged Explosives, Emulsions, Water Gels

Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors

End-User Industry: Mining, Construction, Oil and Gas, Manufacturing

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $15.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Nordex Explosives Ltd

Hanwha Corporation

Orica Ltd

Enaex S.A.

AECI Ltd

NOF Corporation

Austin Powder Company

Dyno Nobel Inc.

Solar Industries India Ltd.

Gulf Oil Corporation Limited

Anhui Jiangnan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Premier Explosives Limited (PEL)

Titanobel Group

Yantra India Ltd.

Ideal Industrial Explosives Ltd.

Economic Explosives Ltd.

SBL Energy Ltd.

Deccan Explotech Pvt. Ltd.

GOCL Corporation Ltd.

Tamil Nadu Industrial Explosives Ltd. (TEL).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vgc6f4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment