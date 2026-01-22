Drone Motor Research Report 2026: $7.64 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drone Motor Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The drone motor market is experiencing significant expansion with projected growth from $3.95 billion in 2025 to $4.51 billion in 2026, at a robust CAGR of 14.2%. This surge is driven by the increased use of brushless outrunner motors for efficient and high-torque applications in multirotor drones.

Furthermore, the demand for coreless motors in lightweight drones for hobbyists, and innovations in motor materials enhancing performance, contribute substantially to market growth. By 2030, the market size is expected to reach $7.64 billion, maintaining a CAGR of 14.1%, spurred by demand in commercial and industrial drones for efficient, longer flight-capable motors and reliable propulsion systems for autonomous missions.

Aerospace innovations and the integration of smart motor controllers for real-time performance monitoring are trends defining the industry's future. The transition from traditional brushed to more efficient brushless motors, the increasing adoption of high-power motors for heavy-lift applications, and the development of integrated propulsion systems are also noteworthy. Rising demand for aerial surveillance, especially in defense and border security operations, underscores the strategic importance of this market segment. Reports indicate a boom in drone flights, exemplified by Airservices Australia's projection of flights increasing from 1.5 million in 2023 to 60.4 million by 2043.

Leading companies focus on innovative solutions like dual motor mounting systems to enhance drone performance. An example is Indian Robotics Solution Pvt. Ltd.'s introduction of the IRS Alpha Dual Motor Mount Series in December 2024, emphasizing stability and efficiency. Additionally, significant mergers and acquisitions, such as DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Pvt. Ltd.'s acquisition of PYI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., are reshaping the competitive landscape, broadening value-added offerings in the sector.

Key players in the market include Nidec Corporation, Maxon Motor, Yuneec International, and SZ DJI Technology, illustrating a diverse competitive environment. Regional dynamics reveal North America as the leading market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. Trade relations and tariffs are influencing production costs, particularly impacting Asia-Pacific manufacturing hubs and North American and European markets, which face increased import duties.

The comprehensive drone motor market research report provides insights into market dynamics, size, and competitive standings. The focus on innovations in motor designs and adapting to changing trade policies positions stakeholders to navigate this evolving landscape effectively. This report is a critical resource for understanding market trends and identifying growth opportunities in the drone motor industry.

Countries encompassed in the market analysis include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, among others. The report evaluates both core and peripheral components of the drone motor market, offering a holistic view of the industry's economic footprint.

Motor Types: Brushless, Brushed, Other types.

Brushless, Brushed, Other types. Drone Types: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid.

Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid. Power Capacity: Sub-50W to Above 100W.

Sub-50W to Above 100W. Applications: Agriculture, Construction, Military, Entertainment.

Agriculture, Construction, Military, Entertainment. End-Users: Aerospace, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Retail.

Notable Companies: Nidec Corporation, Maxon Motor, Yuneec International, Parrot SA, and others.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered Global



