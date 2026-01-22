Organic Acids Research Report 2026: $17.75+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Acids Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The organic acids market is experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from $12.98 billion in 2025 to $13.86 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8%. This uptrend is driven by the diverse applications of organic acids, including their use as preservatives in food and beverage production, acidulants in processed foods, and components in household and industrial cleaning products. Additionally, organic acids are finding increased use in textile processing and personal care products. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $17.79 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.4%. The future expansion is fueled by the demand for bio-based organic acids, especially in sustainable manufacturing and clean-label food products. The rise of industrial applications, particularly in biodegradable cleaning agents, and cosmetic formulations that emphasize skin health, also contribute to this growth.

The consumption of processed food plays a significant role in the rising demand for organic acids. As lifestyles become more fast-paced, there is a growing preference for ready-to-eat food options that incorporate organic acids to extend shelf life and maintain flavor stability. In 2024, the USDA reported a 2.9% increase in U.S. processed food exports, reaching a total value of $38.84 billion. Similar increases were noted in Canada and Mexico. This trend bolsters the organic acids market's growth.

Companies within the industry are innovating through advanced fermentation technologies to enhance production efficiency. For instance, AFYREN NEOXY, a French green tech company, launched large-scale production of bio-based organic acids through cutting-edge fermentation techniques in June 2023. This initiative aligns with sustainable practices by converting renewable biomass into organic acids. Additionally, Solugen's partnership with Archer-Daniels-Midland highlights efforts to create low-carbon organic acids using ADM-sourced dextrose at a planned biomanufacturing facility in Marshall.

Leading companies in this market include Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, DuPont, and others. In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the dominant region, with expectations of being the fastest-growing region in the coming years. The market encompasses regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and others.

The global trading environment and tariffs impact the market, influencing production costs and prices, particularly for acetic, citric, and lactic acids. While tariffs challenge import-reliant regions like Asia-Pacific and Europe, they also encourage localized production and supply chain diversification, stabilizing market availability.

The organic acids market research offers comprehensive insights, covering market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, trends, and opportunities. It provides a detailed perspective on the current and future market landscape. Organic acids are available in various forms, including acetic, citric, and lactic acids, with applications across numerous industries such as animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture.

According to the report, countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, and the USA are significant players in this market. The sales consist of preservatives, acidulants, and other agents, with values reflecting factory gate prices.

Key Companies: Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, DuPont, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Eastman Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, Tate & Lyle Plc, and others.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $13.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global



