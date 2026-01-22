BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Chips Research Report 2026: $2.5 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Chips Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) chips market has experienced remarkable growth and is projected to continue expanding at significant rates. This market is forecasted to increase from $0.78 billion in 2025 to $1 billion in 2026, at a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.5%. By 2030, it is expected to reach $2.5 billion, at a 25.8% CAGR. Key factors contributing to this growth include the integration of BeiDou chips in consumer electronics, increased application in surveying, mapping, and precision agriculture, and advancements in miniaturization improving performance for wearables.

As autonomous vehicles gain traction for their safety, efficiency, and environmental benefits, demand for high-precision BeiDou chips is increasing. These chips provide accurate positioning and timing information crucial for navigation. The defense sector is also driving growth due to rising geopolitical tensions and modernization initiatives necessitating reliable navigation technologies. Investments in defense systems, exemplified by the UK's commitment to increase drone supply, illustrate the market's strategic importance.

Innovative products are at the forefront of this growth, with companies like Allystar Technology developing high-performance GNSS SoCs for centimeter-level accuracy in autonomous driving and precision agriculture. Such advancements improve chip performance, interoperability, and navigation precision. Major industry players include RTX Corporation, China Electronics Technology Group Corporation, Thales Group, and others who are focusing on enhancing system integration and software capabilities.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the market, driven by concentrated semiconductor supply chains in countries like China, Taiwan, and South Korea. However, evolving trade relations and tariffs are influencing market dynamics by affecting import costs and promoting domestic production and regional R&D efforts among BDS chip manufacturers.

The comprehensive research report on the BeiDou navigation satellite system chips market analyzes current trends, opportunities, and competitive strategies. It provides essential market statistics, regional shares, and detailed segment data, assisting stakeholders in adapting to the fast-evolving global landscape. The report covers key geographical markets including Australia, Brazil, China, the USA, and more.

In summary, the BeiDou navigation satellite system chips market is on a progressive path, backed by its extensive application across various industries. The push for advanced navigation solutions in sectors like automotive, consumer electronics, and defense ensures robust growth prospects in the years to come.

Market Scope:

Markets Covered:

Type: High Precision; Ordinary Precision

Application: Special (Security) Applications; Civil Industrial; Mass Consumption

End-User Industry: Automotive; Consumer Electronics

Subsegments:

High Precision: Centimeter-Level Accuracy Chips; Millimeter-Level Accuracy Chips

Ordinary Precision: Meter-Level Accuracy Chips; Sub-Meter Level Accuracy Chips

Key Companies: RTX Corporation, CETC, Thales Group, Beijing Enterprises Holdings, Trimble Inc, among others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.8% Regions Covered Global

Global Beidou Navigation Satellite System Chips Market Trends and Strategies

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Major Trends

Increasing Integration of Bds Chips Into Smartphones and Wearables

Growing Demand for High-Precision Bds Chips for Surveying and Mapping

Rising Adoption of Bds-Enabled Devices in Precision Agriculture

Expansion of Bds Chip Applications in Timing and Synchronization Services

Growing Incorporation of Bds Chips in Civil and Industrial Navigation Systems

Companies Featured

RTX Corporation

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC)

Thales Group

Beijing Enterprises Holdings

Trimble Inc

Kongsberg Gruppen

Topcon Corporation

Furuno Electric Co Ltd

U-blox Holding AG

BDStar Navigation Co Ltd

Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd

NovAtel Inc

South China University of Technology (SCUT)

GNSS Technologies Inc

Unicore Communications Inc

SST Technology Corporation Limited

Wintec Industries Inc

RunXin Information Technology Co Ltd

Huatek Technology Corporation

Navisys Technology Corp

Raco Wireless LLC

NavtechGPS

Nevco Technology Co Ltd

Techtotop Co Ltd

Hwa Create Corporation Limited

ComNav Technology Ltd

Nanjing Veritas Electronic Technology Co Ltd

Changsha Zhongke Electric Co. Ltd.

