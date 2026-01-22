Crane Rental Industry Report 2026: $67.95 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crane Rental Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers vital insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to effectively assess the burgeoning crane rental market. This comprehensive analysis highlights the market dynamics, key trends, and future projections spanning sixteen geographic regions, providing a global perspective on the sector's growth trajectory over the next decade and beyond.





The crane rental market is witnessing robust growth, with market size projected to increase from $50.54 billion in 2025 to $53.76 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.4%. This growth is primarily driven by the rise in construction and infrastructure development, the preference for renting over ownership to cut capital and maintenance costs, and the expansion of industrial projects demanding specialized lifting solutions. Enhanced transportation and onsite setup services further increase rental accessibility, with the availability of trained crane operators ensuring safe operations.

Looking ahead, the crane rental market is expected to reach $67.95 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 6%. Key growth drivers include the adoption of advanced cranes for complex construction, rising demand from urban development and megaprojects, and the integration of telematics and fleet management systems. The renewable energy sector's expansion, needing heavy-lift crane support, and the development of customized lifting solutions will enhance value-added rental services. Market trends also indicate a shift towards long-term rental contracts, increased specialized lifting services, and a growing preference for mobile cranes due to their flexibility and rapid deployment capabilities.

The surge in construction activity significantly contributes to the crane rental market's expansion. With urbanization driving demand for residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects, crane rental services provide essential support by offering flexible and cost-efficient access to heavy lifting equipment. For instance, in July 2023, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported a rise in dwelling construction to 240,813 units in the March quarter, indicating increased demand for crane rentals.

Technological advancements remain a priority for companies in the crane rental market. In May 2023, AP Rentals Ltd. unveiled a 200-ton all-terrain crane in China, designed for challenging environments like building construction and bridge erection. This crane, combining the mobility of truck-mounted cranes with the lift power of rough-terrain models, underscores the industry's focus on innovation to meet complex project demands.

Expanding through strategic acquisitions, Wilkerson Crane Rental Inc. acquired Jensen Crane Services in October 2025, enhancing its fleet and geographical presence to better serve wind energy and infrastructure sectors in the upper Midwest of the U.S.

Notable companies in the crane rental market include Liebherr Group, Mammoet Holding B.V., Terex Corporation, Konecranes PLC, and TNT Crane & Rigging Inc., among others. As of 2025, North America leads the regional market.

However, global trade dynamics and tariffs on steel, mechanical parts, and heavy machinery present challenges. These tariffs increase costs for crane rental providers, affecting various sectors. Despite these hurdles, they encourage domestic manufacturing, localized servicing, and regional investment, ultimately reducing reliance on imported machinery in the long run.

The Crane Rental Market Research Report delivers comprehensive insights, including market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, trends, and opportunities. This in-depth analysis helps stakeholders navigate the current and future scenarios of the crane rental industry.

Type: Mobile Cranes, Fixed Cranes

Weight Lifting Capacity: Low, Low-Medium, Heavy, Extreme Heavy

End Use: Buildings and Constructions, Marine and Offshore, Mining, Oil and Gas, Transportation, Other End Users

Mobile Cranes: Truck-Mounted, Rough Terrain, All-Terrain, Crawler, Floating Cranes

Fixed Cranes: Tower, Level Luffing, Hammerhead, Gantry, Bridge or Overhead Cranes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $53.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $67.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global



