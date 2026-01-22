Ballistic Protective Gear Research Report 2026: $6.25+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ballistic Protective Gear Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global ballistic protective gear market has demonstrated robust growth in recent years and continues to expand rapidly. In 2025, the market size reached $4.46 billion and is projected to grow to $4.79 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. Key factors contributing to past growth include the increasing adoption of bullet-resistant vests and plate carriers by military and law enforcement agencies, advancements in ballistic helmet technology, and the rising use of face shields, tactical gloves, and boots for enhanced safety and mobility.

Looking ahead, the ballistic protective gear market is expected to maintain strong growth momentum, with an anticipated market value of $6.26 billion in 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 6.9%. This growth is driven by escalating demand for lightweight, high-performance ballistic materials, the development of modular and multi-threat protective gear, and the integration of smart sensors and wearable technology. Increased procurement for defense and security applications further fuels this growth trajectory.

One of the major forces behind the market's expansion is the increasing prevalence of terrorism, which heightens the need for effective ballistic protective solutions. According to the Institute for Economics and Peace, global deaths from terrorism increased by 22% to 8,352 in 2023. This rise is attributed to political instability and civil unrest, fueling demand for ballistic gear to protect security personnel in high-risk situations.

Market leaders are actively innovating to meet evolving demands, with companies like Premier Body Armor, LLC introducing the Fortis Ballistic Helmet in March 2024. This lightweight, high-cut helmet offers advanced features such as a modular rail system and a moisture-wicking liner, setting new standards for head protection. Similarly, strategic acquisitions such as Double Tap Industries LLC's purchase of Caliber Armor in January 2025 aim to broaden product offerings and enhance market presence.

The competitive landscape includes prominent companies like BAE Systems plc, Safariland LLC, and Point Blank Enterprises Inc., among others, driving innovations and market penetration. North America was identified as the largest market for ballistic protective gear in 2025, while the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth in the coming years.

Trade relations and tariffs are impacting the market outlook, with increased manufacturing costs due to tariffs on key materials for ballistic protective gear in regions like Asia-Pacific and Europe. Nevertheless, these challenges also promote local manufacturing and innovation in cost-effective, lightweight protective solutions.

This comprehensive analysis provides strategic insights into the ballistic protective gear market, detailing its global size, regional dynamics, market segmentation, and future opportunities. It serves as an indispensable resource for stakeholders seeking to navigate the complex landscape of the ballistic protective gear industry.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

Global Ballistic Protective Gear Market Trends and Strategies

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Major Trends

Growth in Demand for Lightweight and High-Strength Ballistic Materials

Rising Use of Modular and Customizable Protective Gear

Increased Adoption of Multi-Threat Protective Solutions

Integration of Communication and Situational-Awareness Features in Gear

Expanding Civilian and Private Security Market for Personal Protection

Report Scope:

Coverage by Type: Body Armor, Head Protection, Shields.

Material Type: Kevlar, UHMWPE, Ceramics, Steel, Composite Materials.

Distribution Channel: Online Retailing, Direct Sales, Third-Party Distributors, Specialty Stores, Government Procurement.

Application Area: Combat Operations, Crowd Control, Surveillance and Protection, Transportation Security, Sports and Recreation.

End User: Military, Law Enforcement, Private Security, Civilians, Industrial Workers.

Companies Mentioned: BAE Systems plc, Safariland LLC, Point Blank Enterprises Inc., among others.

Geographies Covered: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Companies Featured

BAE Systems plc

Safariland LLC

Point Blank Enterprises Inc.

Australian Defence Apparel Pty Ltd.

MKU Limited

U.S. Armor Corporation

Mehler Vario System GmbH

VestGuard UK Limited

HardShell FZE

MARS Armor Ltd.

Indian Armour Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Armored Republic LLC

Ningbo Dacheng Machine Tool Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Ballistic Body Armour

Premier Body Armor LLC

Anorak Hellas Ltd.

MC Armor

Sarkar Tactical India Private Limited

PGD Body Armor

SMPP Limited

