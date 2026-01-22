SPR Announces Eight Featured Posters and Presentations at NANS 2026

CLEVELAND, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPR will feature eight abstracts on 60-day peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) with SPRINT® PNS that will be presented at the North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) Annual Meeting in Las Vegas, January 22-25. Various applications of short-term, 60-day PNS will be discussed in at least 34 abstracts during the conference.

An estimated 10-20 percent of 800,000 patients in the United States experience persistent postoperative pain annually following total knee arthroplasty (TKA). The data presented at the conference includes the first look at 12-month outcomes (Smith et al.) of crossover participants who initially received placebo (sham) stimulation and then opted to receive 60-day PNS. The multicenter, double-blind randomized placebo-controlled trial1 was conducted to evaluate the efficacy of 60-day SPRINT PNS in relieving persistent postoperative pain following TKA.

Nine participants who received placebo (sham) stimulation first, then crossed over to receive 60-day PNS, reported significantly greater pain relief with 60-day PNS at the end of treatment compared to placebo.

A majority of crossover participants reported mild or no pain at the end of PNS treatment and at 12 months after the start of treatment.

Among study participants, there were no study-related serious or unanticipated adverse events. Skin irritation was the most common adverse event.



“The volume of published data on SPRINT PNS treatment continues to grow rapidly and we are proud to deliver the largest body of clinical evidence in PNS to the marketplace and physicians,” said Maria Bennett, President, CEO, and Founder of SPR. “As SPRINT PNS continues to advance in the treatment continuum and be used in treating pain throughout the body, we are encouraged by the consistency and durability in the reduction of pain across indications.”

The eight accepted abstracts are listed below and include four oral presentations, three poster presentations, and an e-poster. Treatment approaches featured at NANS include low back pain, head and neck pain, and knee pain.

Percutaneous 60-Day Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) Relieves Postoperative Pain After Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA): Crossover Outcomes Through 12 Months (Smith et al.)

Percutaneous Sixty-Day Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Provides Durable Relief from Occipital Headache: A Prospective Single-Arm Study, Oral Abstract Award Winner (Gilmore et al.)

Evidence for 60-Day PNS Treatment of Occipital Headache in Patients with Migraine: A Pilot Study (Pingree et al.)

RESET RCT 6-Month Follow-up: 60-Day PNS vs. Usual Care with Standard Interventional Management for CLBP (Lester et al.)

Durable Outcomes of Percutaneous 60-Day Peripheral Nerve Stimulation for Low Back Pain: A 5-Year Cross-Sectional Follow-Up Survey (Sheth et al.)

Durable Knee Pain Relief After 60-Day Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS): Cross-Sectional Survey Outcomes Out to Five Years (Lester et al.)

Durable Knee Pain Relief with Percutaneous 60-Day PNS in Surgery-Naïve Patients Seeking Non-Surgical Pain Management (Shah et al.)

Percutaneous 60-Day Peripheral Nerve Stimulation used for treating chronic knee pain: Outcomes from a multi-center, retrospective chart review (Aman et al.)

View the full posters to be featured at NANS by visiting our summary page here which also links to the presentation dates and times for attendees.

The most common device-related adverse event reported in clinical studies was skin irritation (which may include inflammation, mild blistering, and/or erythema). The majority of the device-related adverse events in sponsored clinical studies were resolved with little to no intervention within a few days, and serious device-related adverse events have been rare.

1 The vast majority of funding for this clinical trial was from The Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, through the Peer Reviewed Orthopedic Research Program under Award No. W81XWH1810799. Opinions, interpretations, conclusions, and recommendations are those of the author and are not necessarily endorsed by the Department of Defense.

Drs. Aman, Gilmore, Pingree, Shah, Sheth, and Smith are consultants for SPR.

About the SPRINT PNS System

The SPR® SPRINT® PNS System marks an innovative shift in the treatment of pain. Our breakthrough, 60-day treatment is a First-Line PNS™ option uniquely proposed to recondition the central nervous system to provide significant and sustained relief from chronic pain — without a permanent implant, nerve destruction or the risk of addiction. The system has been studied extensively for low back pain, knee pain, shoulder pain, post-amputation pain, and chronic and acute postoperative pain, is cleared for use up to 60 days, and is recognized by leading pain management centers. Market research indicates that this breakthrough neuromodulation treatment is a patient-preferred alternative to more invasive options.

The SPRINT PNS System is indicated for up to 60 days for: Symptomatic relief of chronic, intractable pain, post-surgical and post-traumatic acute pain; symptomatic relief of post-traumatic pain; symptomatic relief of postoperative pain. The SPRINT PNS System is not intended to be placed in the region innervated by the cranial and facial nerves.

Physicians should use their best judgment when deciding when to use the SPRINT PNS System. For more information see the SPRINT PNS System IFU. Most common adverse events are skin irritation and erythema. Results may vary. Rx only.

For additional information regarding safety and efficacy, visit: SPR Safety Information.

About SPR

SPR is a privately held medical device company, providing patients with a non-opioid, minimally invasive pain treatment option. Our SPRINT® PNS System fulfills a critical unmet need for a drug-free, surgery-free option for millions who suffer from chronic pain. Backed by the largest body of clinical evidence in peripheral nerve stimulation for the treatment of pain, SPR has demonstrated commercial demand in untapped peripheral (shoulder and knee) and back pain markets and built an incredibly strong foundation for commercial growth. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH with satellite offices in Chapel Hill, NC and Minneapolis, MN, SPR’s Senior Management team includes experienced industry veterans with nearly 200 years of collective pain market and MedTech expertise, all driven by our purpose – to improve the quality of patients’ lives by providing them with a minimally invasive, drug-free, surgery-free solution to manage their acute and chronic pain. SPR – Solutions for pain. Inspired by life.™

More information can be found at www.SPRPainRelief.com.

SPR Contact:



Dave Folkens

Public Relations

Dave.Folkens@SPRpainrelief.com

612.978.6547