Roji Health Intelligence Re-Certified as CMS Qualified Registry for 2026

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roji Health Intelligence , a healthcare technology firm focused on value-based care and quality performance, today announced that it has been re-certified as a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Qualified Registry for 2026, marking its 19th consecutive year earning the designation since the original class of Qualified Registries in 2008.

The 2026 CMS Qualified Registry designation comes at a time when healthcare providers are under mounting pressure to manage increasingly complex quality reporting and value-based care requirements. As CMS expands Alternative Payment Models (APMs), accelerates the transition to MIPS Value Pathways (MVPs), and tightens expectations around data interoperability, providers face greater scrutiny—and greater financial risk—tied directly to cost and quality performance.



By earning the Qualified Registry designation from CMS, Roji Health Intelligence has demonstrated that its Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC)-certified Roji Clinical Data Registry Platform effectively reports its standardized outcome and quality measures across CMS programs.

Utilizing proprietary data aggregation technology, Roji calculates and reports quality measures, and can help its clients improve performance across all patients, and in any APM; this recognition from CMS confirms that Roji performs these tasks while meeting CMS’s rigorous requirements related to data integrity, interoperability, and security.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by CMS as an organization with the proven technology and infrastructure to be a trusted partner in the healthcare ecosystem,” said Theresa Hush, CEO at Roji Health Intelligence. “Earning this certification reflects our commitment to creating a healthcare system that demonstrably delivers better care at a lower cost.”

Roji has supported healthcare organizations through nearly two decades of regulatory change, helping providers adapt as CMS programs evolve and offering deep analysis and guidance on Traditional MIPS, MIPS Value Pathways, and APM Performance Pathway (APP) covering all providers eligible to provide beneficiary health care. In addition to quality reporting, the Roji platform includes services to improve cost performance and to support payment models with financial risk for providers, a critical new feature in the Medicare program.

Healthcare organizations evaluating their Value-Based Care strategy for 2026 should assess whether their technology partners can support cost performance and multiple payment models along with quality reporting, especially as CMS reimbursements continue to evolve toward financial risk.

About Roji Health Intelligence

Roji Health Intelligence is a healthcare technology firm committed to value-based care and ensuring that our clients can succeed in any initiative tied to healthcare quality and affordability. The Roji Health Intelligence Clinical Data Registry is a certified, comprehensive platform of services for physician organizations and hospitals to measure quality and improve costs for all patients, supporting payment models for government and commercial health plans. First-of-its-kind Roji Episodes technology in the platform enable providers to identify and address quality issues and cost drivers in patient conditions and procedures, for success under every risk-based payment model.

For more information about Roji Health Intelligence and its technology and services, visit