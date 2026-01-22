CarGurus Marks 20 Years of Automotive Leadership with Next Chapter of AI-Powered Innovation

With the largest audience, inventory, and dealer network, CarGurus continues to

BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), the No. 1 visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.1, is marking 20 years of redefining trust, transparency, and innovation in car buying and selling. This foundation, combined with leadership in consumer audience1, vehicle inventory2, and dealer network2, is powering CarGurus’ next phase: AI-driven products and real-time market intelligence that enable smarter, more confident decisions.

“CarGurus was founded on a simple idea: that transparency and differentiated data could create a better experience for consumers and dealers. Twenty years later, that principle still guides how we operate, but our scale has changed what’s possible in applying technology and intelligence to deliver value to customers,” said Jason Trevisan, CarGurus Chief Executive Officer. “We intend to continue investing in innovation that deepens our role as an indispensable partner across the full buying and selling journey.”

Built on Trust and Transparency, Strengthened by Scale

Since launching in 2006, CarGurus has transformed car buying and selling by prioritizing data, unbiased information, and customer trust. Early innovations like Instant Market Value and Deal Ratings disrupted how value and pricing are communicated and reshaped car shopper expectations. More recent launches like Digital Deal, CarGurus’ fastest-growing product, help dealers meet shopper demand to do more from home.

Today, CarGurus connects tens of millions of shoppers each month1 with the widest selection of vehicles and the largest dealer network in the U.S.2, translating scale into a customer advantage.

Innovation That Helps Consumers Get Their Best Deal

Shoppers rely on the CarGurus website and No. 1-downloaded app3 at every step, from researching, considering, and purchasing one car to selling or trading in another. To further empower consumers, CarGurus has introduced AI-powered products that simplify the journey to their best deal:

CarGurus Discover is an AI-powered shopping assistant that makes car research and discovery more personalized and approachable. Shoppers can use their own words to explore options, compare models, and narrow down listings. The impact is clear: traffic to Discover has nearly tripled quarter-over-quarter, as of Q3 2025.

is an AI-powered shopping assistant that makes car research and discovery more personalized and approachable. Shoppers can use their own words to explore options, compare models, and narrow down listings. The impact is clear: traffic to Discover has nearly tripled quarter-over-quarter, as of Q3 2025. Dealership Mode is a first-of-its-kind app feature that helps car buyers get their best deal while at the dealership. Through location-based technology, shoppers can instantly find details about vehicles on the lot, compare cars, see AI-generated recommendations, and estimate final price and payments—all in one seamless experience.

Audience Scale and Intelligence That Bring Dealers Higher-Quality Leads and Stronger Profits

As the No. 1-ranked listings site for ROI by dealers4, CarGurus helps dealerships sell more cars and run more profitable businesses. Innovation across inventory, marketing, conversion, and data solutions is empowering dealers with clearer guidance backed by data from billions of monthly site interactions:

PriceVantage is an AI-powered software solution that turns real-time information on shopper demand and market supply into predictive pricing recommendations tailored to a dealer’s business goals. The most engaged PriceVantage users see cars turn five times faster than their closest peers using CarGurus 5 .

is an AI-powered software solution that turns real-time information on shopper demand and market supply into predictive pricing recommendations tailored to a dealer’s business goals. The most engaged PriceVantage users see cars turn five times faster than their closest peers using CarGurus . Dealer Data Insights help dealers enhance profits and performance with pricing, merchandising, and inventory acquisition recommendations customized to their strategy and local market. By the end of Q3 2025, nearly 20,000 dealers across North America and the U.K. were using CarGurus’ intelligence to strengthen their business.

Brand Updates that Underscore this Journey

CarGurus has launched an updated logo to reinforce this next chapter of innovation. The enhanced design preserves the spirit and visual connection of the original, while reflecting a more forward-looking momentum. Updated typography is inspired by roadways with rounded corners that convey a sense of ease and simplicity.

CarGurus is introducing the refreshed logo across its platforms, channels, and events, including the National Automotive Dealers Association’s annual convention.

Dealers can demo products like PriceVantage, see the logo come to life, and experience the CarGurus advantage at NADA Show 2026. Visit booth #1501W in Las Vegas from Feb. 4 to 6.

About CarGurus, Inc.

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is the leading multinational automotive platform helping consumers and dealers confidently buy and sell vehicles. Founded in 2006 with a mission to bring more trust and transparency to car shopping, CarGurus is the No. 1 visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.1 with the largest selection of inventory and network of dealers.2 CarGurus’ unmatched selection, trusted automotive insights, and data-driven products and solutions support each shopper’s journey — from online research and shopping to in-dealership decisions — to empower them at every step. And, by translating data from billions of monthly site interactions, CarGurus provides dealers a personalized, predictive intelligence platform with software solutions that helps them run their businesses more efficiently and profitably at all stages of inventory acquisition and pricing, marketing, and conversion to sale.

CarGurus operates online marketplaces in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. The company’s network of brands includes PistonHeads, the largest online motoring community in the U.K.6, and Autolist, a U.S.-based online marketplace.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com .

