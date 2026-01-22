ASUS Listed Among Clarivate’s Top 100 Global Innovators 2026

KEY POINTS

ASUS recognized as one of the world’s most innovation-driven companies in Clarivate’s Top 100 Global Innovators 2026

ASUS stood out for its 342 patents awarded globally across diverse disciplines in 2025

ASUS has declared a total of 416 Standard Essential Patent families with the European Telecommunications Standards Institute





TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced that the company was listed by Clarivate as one of the Top 100 Global Innovators 2026, which recognizes the world’s most innovation-driven companies. According to Clarivate, ASUS consistently demonstrates exceptional performance in innovation, reflected in its influential patents, success in the market, and commitment to protecting its intellectual property. This leadership was recently on display at CES 2026, where ASUS captured attention with its latest Copilot+ PCs and standout laptops, including the new Zenbook DUO, ExpertBook Ultra, Zephyrus DUO, as well as with material innovations like Ceraluminum™.

“We are honored to be named a Top 100 Global Innovator once again,” said S.Y. Hsu, ASUS Co-CEO. “Guided by our user-centric design thinking, we are expanding our patent portfolio beyond hardware into frontier fields like 5G SEPs (Standard-Essential-Patents) and AI. By collaborating closely with academia on international innovative technologies, we continue to demonstrate our global influence in patents.”

The Top 100 Global Innovators listing is based on the volume of patent filings, patents awarded, quality of the patented technology, and the leadership in innovation that the patents hold. ASUS is committed to innovation and research & development (R&D), with intellectual property being one of its key efforts. As of Q3 2025, ASUS had obtained a total of 9,761 patents since its founding, across various countries. The patents cover diverse disciplines beyond in-house hardware design, including communication standards and networking technologies, cybersecurity and post-quantum cryptography, mobile devices and guidance/navigation mechanisms, AI server technologies and generative AI, as well as medical information platforms and IoT solutions.

In 2025 Q1-Q3, ASUS secured 342 patents globally, including:

139 patents in Taiwan

203 patents across other Asian regions, Europe, North America, and Brazil

Additionally, during Q1-Q3 2025, ASUS continued its active investment in the high-end communications market in Taiwan, resulting in 109 patents. Furthermore, ASUS regularly declares Standard-Essential-Patents (SEPs) with the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), accumulating a total of 416 patent families as of 2025, reflecting steady growth in its telecommunications SEPs.

About The Top 100 Global Innovators

The Top 100 Global Innovators uses a complete comparative analysis of global invention data to assess the strength of every patented idea. It uses measures based on uniqueness, success, and influence, as well as the individual strength of inventions, to identify the organizations that create them more consistently and frequently.

The Top 100 Global Innovators rankings are generated by the Clarivate Center for IP and Innovation Research. Its analyses are underpinned by rigorous research leveraging the proprietary Derwent Strength Index, derived from the Derwent World Patents Index (DWPI) and global patent data.

NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS Zenbook DUO: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/zenbook/asus-zenbook-duo-ux8407/

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-work/expertbook/asus-expertbook-ultra/

ROG Zephyrus DUO: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-duo-2026/

ASUS CES 2026 Event: https://www.asus.com/event/ces/

ROG CES 2026 Event: https://rog.asus.com/event/ces/

ASUS Homepage: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/

ASUS Copilot+ PC: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/copilot-plus-pc/

ASUS Ceraluminum: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/ceraluminum-by-asus-impresses-at-london-design-festival/

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Canada Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asuscanada/

ASUS Canada Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asus_ca

ASUS Canada YouTube: https://ca.asus.click/youtube

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/794b09a5-c646-4962-ae2f-94111dfb412b