Maggie Gendron to Serve as Vice President of Government Relations

Washington, D.C., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) is proud to announce Maggie Gendron’s promotion to vice president of Government Relations. Gendron will continue to strengthen relationships with key congressional members to advance ARA’s mission: solving critical technical challenges, and enhancing safety, security, and way of life.

Gendron brings over two decades of legislative affairs experience in health, infrastructure, and transportation policy. As vice president, she will leverage her expertise in federal policy development, legislative strategy, and appropriations to further support ARA’s extensive portfolio.

She will build on the alignment between ARA’s strategic goals and congressional initiatives, deepening ARA’s influence in innovative technology solutions across security, infrastructure, and environmental sectors.

“ARA takes pride in the work we do to support our federal agency partners,” said ARA President & CEO Curt Beckemeyer. “Given Maggie’s strong track record, I’m confident she will continue to advance our mission to develop innovative solutions to critical technical challenges.”

Gendron has served as a member of ARA’s Government Relations team since 2024, collaborating closely with executive leadership to identify high-impact opportunities to advance ARA’s mission.

Before joining ARA, Gendron served as deputy secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources under Governor Phil Scott (R-VT). She also previously served as the legislative assistant to U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT), expanding government relations and strategic development at Lime, and shaping fundamental transportation policy initiatives from Baltimore, MD, to Richmond, VA, at the Greater Washington Partnership.

Gendron holds a bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University, and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Vermont.

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 2,300 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

