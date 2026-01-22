Human Continuum Appoints Dr. Omar Khalid Sial, Ph.D., as its Chief Scientific Officer to Spearhead the Development of Innovative Extracellular Vesicle Topical Formulations and Advanced Biologic Therapies

New York, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Continuum Inc. (“HC” or “the Company”), a developer of platelet-derived and plant-based exosome therapeutics and diagnostics, today announced the appointment of Dr. Omar Khalid Sial, Ph.D. as its Chief Scientific Officer.

Dr. Sial is a distinguished researcher whose work integrates neuroscience, immunology, and genetics. With over 13 years of experience in preclinical research and pharmaceutical drug development, he brings extensive expertise in advancing novel drug candidates from mechanistic exploration to translational biopharmaceutical applications. His contributions have helped bridge the gap between early discovery and real-world therapeutic innovation.





Figure 1 – Human Continuum Inc. Appoints Dr. Omar K. Sial, Ph.D., as its Chief Scientific Officer.

Throughout his career, Dr. Sial has held key positions across academia and industry, where most recently he led analytical and process development initiatives and contributed to the design, optimization, and validation of biologic formulations. As a postdoctoral associate at the UF Scripps Biomedical Research Institute, he investigated orphan receptor biology and the intra- and extracellular mechanisms of signal transduction—work that informs his current focus on molecular communication mediated by extracellular vesicles. Earlier in his career, he was involved with research at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, studying the structure and function of the extracellular matrix within the brain, and consulted for Stream Biomedical.

“It is truly a pleasure to join this talented team and contribute my expertise in the formulation of next-generation therapeutics, including extracellular vesicle candidates and advanced over-the-counter topicals,” said Dr. Omar K. Sial, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Human Continuum. “The Company’s research sits at the forefront of innovation in human longevity, and its vision aligns closely with my own goals in harnessing the potential of extracellular vesicle-based therapies and next-generation delivery systems to enhance health and wellness for all.”

Dr. Sial earned his Ph.D. in Neuroscience from Texas A&M University, where he investigated the long-term molecular and behavioral effects of stress and diet. He completed additional graduate training at Florida State University and holds a B.S. in Exercise Science with minors in Chemistry and Biology. Throughout his academic and professional journey, he has been recognized for research excellence and scientific communication, with over a dozen peer-reviewed publications in high-impact journals, as well as multiple honors and competitive travel awards for his presentations at national and international conferences.

“The addition of a researcher of Dr. Sial’s caliber represents a significant step forward for the Company,” said Dr. Sean Law, MD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Human Continuum. “His deep technical expertise and disciplined approach will be instrumental in advancing our portfolio of biologic formulations and exosome-based therapeutics through their development pipeline. I look forward to working alongside him as we continue to translate this emerging longevity technology into tangible health innovations that can benefit patients worldwide.”

Human Continuum’s mission is to advance next-generation biologic solutions that address a variety of health issues through innovation in exosome therapies. By harnessing the regenerative signaling potential of platelet-derived exosomes, the Company aims to deliver a minimally invasive, scalable, and standardized platform for systemic rejuvenation and inflammation management, setting a new benchmark in longevity-focused care.

About Human Continuum Inc.

Human Continuum Inc. is developing a platform of exosome-based therapeutics and diagnostics spanning longevity, orthopedics, aesthetics, and dermatology. Our lead program is an investigational IV infusion of standardized, cell-free, platelet-derived exosomes designed to deliver regenerative signals that may help modulate systemic inflammation and support cellular health.

Beyond IV infusion, we are advancing:

Injectable hydrogel–exosome candidates for musculoskeletal conditions (e.g., osteoarthritis, tendon and ligament injuries), engineered for localized, sustained delivery.

for musculoskeletal conditions (e.g., osteoarthritis, tendon and ligament injuries), engineered for localized, sustained delivery. Topical plant-derived exosome formulations for skin appearance and barrier support, with scalable isolation and QC built for consumer and clinic settings.

for skin appearance and barrier support, with scalable isolation and QC built for consumer and clinic settings. Point-of-care diagnostics for rapid joint-infection detection using synovial-fluid exosomal biomarkers.

for rapid joint-infection detection using synovial-fluid exosomal biomarkers. Exosomal biomarker panels to aid early diagnosis and longitudinal monitoring of orthopedic disease.

