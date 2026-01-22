GWI Launches Agent Spark, the Human Insights Agent Built for Use in LLMs and other AI Platforms

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWI, the global insights company, today launched Agent Spark, an always-on insights agent now integrated into leading AI platforms, including ChatGPT and Claude. Designed for a world where AI has become the default interface for work, Agent Spark embeds trusted, human-grounded insights directly into the tools decision-makers already use, enabling users to analyze more than 35 billion data points in seconds.

Powered by GWI’s proprietary dataset built from billions of verified responses across 50+ countries, Agent Spark enables users to explore audiences, behaviors, and cultural trends using natural language processing. Every output is backed by robust and privacy-safe first-party data, not scraped or synthetic guesswork.

“Agent Spark doesn’t replace human judgment, it strengthens it,” said Tom Smith, Founder and CEO at GWI. “Agent Spark grounds AI in truth, helping teams across an organization - from marketing and sales, to insights and product teams – make smarter decisions faster, and is available directly inside the tools they already rely on.”

Key Capabilities of Agent Spark

Built on human truth: Powered by billions of verified, representative data points from real people worldwide

Powered by billions of verified, representative data points from real people worldwide Embedded where work happens: Accessible through the GWI platform, ChatGPT, Claude, Co-pilot, and coming soon to other AI platforms

Accessible through the GWI platform, ChatGPT, Claude, Co-pilot, and coming soon to other AI platforms Analyst-grade insights : Contextual AI trained on GWI’s global audience data – think depth without complexity

: Contextual AI trained on GWI’s global audience data – think depth without complexity Efficiency at scale: Reduces manual research, platform-hopping, and time to insights

Reduces manual research, platform-hopping, and time to insights Breakthrough speed to insights: Audience analyses that once took days can now be completed in minutes thanks to AI-assisted querying across millions of verified data points





Available to GWI customers, Agent Spark advances the company’s vision of insights without friction – embedding real human understanding into everyday decisions. It makes GWI data more accessible and actionable not just for data analysts, but for a broader range of professionals – including sales leaders, brand marketers, product managers, creatives, and communications strategists.

“For teams using AI to generate and scale marketing creative, insights need to move as fast as execution,” said Tobias Cummins, COO at Pencil. “Agent Spark brings trusted, human insights directly into AI workflows, helping ensure creative decisions are grounded in real audience understanding — without slowing teams down. That combination of speed, scale, and rigor is exactly what modern marketing organizations need.”

Currently live in ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft Copilot and the GWI platform, Agent Spark reflects how modern teams work today: fast, integrated, and insights-led. By combining real-time analysis with trusted data, it empowers organizations to generate strategic clarity at a pace that matches AI-driven workflows.

"We’ve started testing Agent Spark in our autonomous-agent workflows & the potential is huge! In the coming months, it will power our Agentic OS marketing system, driving end to end media activation & optimization agents across all ad platforms using GWI audience taxonomies. It also plugs into our creative agents built using Claude, GPT 5.1, Nano Banana Pro, Imagen 4 & Veo 3.1 models, helping them ideate, evaluate & iterate outputs grounded in genuine consumer understanding. With a strong human-in-the-loop model, our strategists stay in control while Agent Spark handles the heavy lifting, paving the way for a next-generation insight-driven Agentic OS for modern marketing." Bharat Khatri, Chief Digital Officer APAC at Omnicom Media Group

www.gwi.com/platform/spark

About GWI

GWI is the human insights company powering faster, smarter strategic decisions in a rapidly evolving world. We provide instant, reliable access to the world’s most globally representative proprietary dataset on how people think, feel, and behave—supported by AI that helps surface and explain human insight in seconds. Representing 3 billion consumers across 50+ countries, GWI is building the human insight infrastructure that connects understanding to action—integrating human data into the systems, tools, and workflows shaping the future.

