Holley Performance Brands Redefines a Legacy With Launch of “American Performance” Vertical

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY), a leader in automotive aftermarket performance solutions, today announced the renaming of its flagship consumer vertical from “Domestic Muscle” to “American Performance.” The evolution reflects a generational shift in enthusiast behavior, supported by new internal research and market observations showing sustained growth across 1980s–2000s American vehicle platforms, including trucks, SUVs and muscle cars.

For years, the domestic muscle naming convention was often viewed as a legacy segment. Iconic, but focused only on older 60s and 70s muscle cars and plateauing. Holley’s analysis of search behavior, product sales and event participation tells a different story. Demand is expanding, driven by younger enthusiasts entering their peak spending years and engaging deeply with the vehicles they grew up with.

For us the American Performance segment is defined as trucks, SUVs, and cars 20 years and older as well as modern American performance vehicles such as Mustangs, Corvettes, Camaros, Challengers, Chargers, and more.

“This isn’t a decline story, it’s a growth story,” said Nick Hite, SVP of American Performance at Holley Performance Brands. “The research confirms what we’re seeing on the ground: new passion platforms, broader demographics and cultural momentum redefining American performance. The name change reflects the reality of today’s market and where it’s headed.”

Key Findings from Holley’s Research Include:

Platforms from 1980–2009 now account for more than 78% of Holley event participation and 81% of segment sales, signaling strong demand beyond traditional 1960s–1970s muscle.

Trucks dominate search and sales activity, representing 80% of top vehicle searches on Holley.com.

New buyers are younger and more diverse, with over 70% of Holley’s LS Fest attendees engaging with 1980s–1990s platforms under the age of 45.

Pop culture is accelerating demand, with media moments, museum exhibitions, and nostalgia driving renewed interest and rising values in vehicles such as the Buick Grand National and Fox Body Mustang.

Together, these trends point to an expanded and evolving performance aftermarket—one where legacy platforms remain strong, while newer generations bring additional vehicles, use cases and spending into the category.

A visual summary of the research will be shared across Holley’s B2B customer network, investor channels, and social platforms, and is available at www.holley.com/american_performance. The insights referenced are based on Holley Performance Brands’ proprietary internal data and market observations.

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to Holley’s ability to (1) execute our business strategy, including monetization of services provided and expansions in and into existing and new lines of business; (2) grow and manage growth profitably; (3) maintain relationships with customers and suppliers; (4) successfully design, develop, and market new, effective, and safe products, (5) expand into new markets; (6) compete effectively in our market; (7) maintain and strengthen demand for our products and brands; (8) maintain successful and profitable partnerships; (9) achieve expected returns on investments; and (10) the other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 14, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC.

About American Performance

Holley’s newly named American Performance vertical encompasses both classic and modern American vehicles—from 1960s-era muscle cars to 1990s trucks and early-2000s performance platforms. The segment represents a $5B+ addressable market and contributes approximately 60% of Holley Performance Brands’ annual revenue. It includes category-leading brands such as Holley EFI, MSD, Flowmaster, Sniper, Diablosport, NOS, and more.

About Holley Performance Brands

Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) leads in the design, manufacturing and marketing of high-performance products for automotive enthusiasts. The company owns and manages a portfolio of iconic brands, catering to a diverse community of enthusiasts passionate about the customization and performance of their vehicles. Holley Performance Brands distinguishes itself through a strategic focus on four consumer vertical groupings, including Domestic Muscle, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing, ensuring a wide-ranging impact across the automotive aftermarket industry. Renowned for its innovative approach and strategic acquisitions, Holley Performance Brands is committed to enhancing the enthusiast experience and driving growth through innovation. For more information on Holley Performance Brands and its dedication to automotive excellence, visit https://www.holley.com.

Media Relations Contact(s):

Nathan Espinosa/Patrick Curtin

Kahn Media

818-881-5246

Holley@KahnMedia.com

Investor Relations Contact(s):

Anthony Rozmus / Neel Sikka

Solebury Strategic Communications

203-428-3224

Holley@soleburystrat.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80020b79-aba7-4dff-a9a2-5c94ffe88868