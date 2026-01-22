Big Idea Ventures and McCain Foods Launch the “Golden Crisp Innovation Challenge” to Solve One of Food Delivery’s Biggest Consumer Challenges

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Idea Ventures and McCain Foods today announced the launch of the Golden Crisp Innovation Challenge, a global challenge designed to discover breakthrough solutions to one of the most pressing challenges in food delivery: how to keep french fries satisfyingly crispy from kitchen to customer.

Crispiness is the single most important attribute consumers look for in fries. Yet in delivery operations, steam, moisture migration, and transport delays often leave fries soggy, threatening repeat purchase rates and customer loyalty. With the rapid growth of off-premises dining worldwide, the need for effective solutions has become urgent. The Golden Crisp Innovation Challenge aims to identify and scale technologies that can preserve the crunch consumers love and ensure every fry tastes as good as the first bite.

The Golden Crisp Innovation Challenge offers innovators the ultimate prize: the opportunity to co-develop a proof of concept (POC) with McCain Foods. Participants will gain access to real-world testing, expert mentorship, and the chance to scale their solution to address one of the biggest challenges in global food delivery.

To prepare innovators for this high-value opportunity, the program includes an intensive two-week accelerator hosted by McCain Foods, Big Idea Ventures, and global experts. This bespoke program is designed to fast-track each team’s journey, providing hands-on support in product development, supply chain optimization, and go-to-market strategy. The goal is to equip participants with the tools and insights needed to deliver a highly valuable and scalable POC.

The program will culminate in a live pitch event in Chicago, where participants will present their solutions and go on to officially kick-off their POC in a co-development partnership with McCain Foods.

“We’re inviting innovators from across the global ecosystem to solve one of food delivery’s biggest challenges: preserving crispiness,” said Andrew D. Ive, Founder and Managing General Partner of Big Idea Ventures. “Together with McCain Foods, we aim to turn bold ideas from startups, researchers, and industry teams into scalable solutions that enhance how consumers experience food around the world.”

“Crispiness is what makes fries so enjoyable—and it’s what consumers value most,” said Cesar Vega, Vice President, R&D Applied Technology & Innovation at McCain Foods. “Delivering that experience away from the restaurant, particularly through delivery, remains a challenge. Building on innovations like our SureCrisp® portfolio, this initiative brings us together with leading innovators to unlock new, and differentiated ways to deliver consistently crispy fries, wherever consumers choose to enjoy them.”

Applications are open globally to startups, university teams, research groups, and established companies that can demonstrate scalability and real-world impact. Areas of interest include novel biotech approaches for food preservation, smart packaging materials, oils and coatings that maintain crispiness, humidity-control technologies, logistics and delivery optimization, and smart appliances.

Applications are now open, and the deadline to apply is March 20, 2026. Startups interested in applying can visit here to apply and https://bigideaventures.com/golden-crisp-innovation-challenge/ for more information.

About the Partners

Big Idea Ventures



Big Idea Ventures is building the bioeconomy by investing in breakthrough technologies across food, agriculture, and materials. Its mission is to support the world’s best entrepreneurs, scientists, and engineers to solve the world’s greatest challenges.

BIV gives partners access to world-leading innovation through fund management, tech scouting, venture building, acceleration, direct investment, and global innovation challenges. Supported by Vevolution, Big Idea Ventures’ digital platform connecting thousands of startups with investors and corporates, the firm delivers continuous deal flow, analysis, and ecosystem mapping—creating low-risk, high-insight opportunities to pilot technologies, form strategic partnerships, and demonstrate leadership in sustainable innovation.

With teams in New York, Paris, and Asia, and more than 160 investments across 30 countries, Big Idea Ventures helps solve real-world challenges—extending partners’ R&D, strategy, and investment reach to accelerate the next generation of sustainable innovation.

To explore partnerships, pilots, or investment opportunities, contact Shruti Salkar at shruti.salkar@bigideaventures.com

www.bigideaventures.com

McCain Foods

McCain Foods Limited is a family-owned business founded in 1957 in Florenceville, New Brunswick, Canada. Today, the company is the world's largest manufacturer of frozen potato products and a global leader in prepared appetizers and snacks. Its products can be found in restaurants and retail stores in more than 160 countries around the world. The company has major production, retail and corporate operations around the world, employs approximately 22,000 people, operates 49 production facilities on six continents, partners with 3,900 farmers and generates annual sales in excess of $16 billion CAD.