CyberFOX Names Os Haque as Vice President of Global Channels

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberFOX , a global cybersecurity software provider, today announced the appointment of Os Haque as Vice President of Global Channels. Haque will lead CyberFOX's expansion into the enterprise market through strategic channel partnerships.

Haque brings deep experience in building and scaling global channel programs across multiple industries. He's built multiple business lines that crossed the $100M mark, created monetization models for emerging technologies, and led worldwide channel sales at organizations where strategic partnerships weren't just nice to have but central to growth.

In his first 90 days, Haque will focus on accelerating CyberFOX's presence in the mid-market segments and on building stronger connections with IT decision-makers through channel partners.

"Two things brought me to CyberFOX," said Haque. "First, the culture. This team plays hard, builds technology that's actually simple to use, and tackles cybersecurity as proactive defense rather than reactive cleanup. Second, I wanted to work alongside proven entrepreneurs like David Bellini and Adam Slutskin to shape what cybersecurity looks like next. I'm also excited to join forces with Berto Guiterrez, who's built a solid foundation for our channel program over the past two years. What he's accomplished gives us a real springboard for what comes next."

Haque holds advanced degrees in technology management and business, including an MBA from UNC Chapel Hill's Kenan-Flagler School of Business and completion of Harvard Business School's General Management Program. His technical foundation started with degrees in Management Information Systems and Information Systems from the University of Maryland.

"Os brings exactly what we need right now," said Adam Slutskin, Chief Revenue Officer at CyberFOX. "He knows how to build channel programs that actually work, and he gets what it takes to move upmarket without losing what makes our products special. His track record speaks to someone who can execute at scale while keeping partners engaged and happy."

The appointment comes as CyberFOX continues to expand its cybersecurity portfolio, which now includes CyberFOX AutoElevate for privileged access management, CyberFOX Password Manager, and the recently launched CyberFOX DNS Filtering solution.

About CyberFOX

CyberFOX is a global cybersecurity software provider focused on privileged access management (PAM) and password management for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT professionals. Its flagship products, CyberFOX AutoElevate for PAM, CyberFOX Password Manager, and CyberFOX DNS Filtering, supply critical elements of a comprehensive security strategy. By controlling user access to critical information, these products help mitigate risks and strengthen the security defenses of MSPs and IT departments. Prioritizing cybersecurity best practices, such as CIS critical controls, allows CyberFOX to simplify complex cybersecurity while providing affordable and efficient solutions. To learn more about how CyberFOX helps protect MSPs and businesses, visit www.cyberfox.com

