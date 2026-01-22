Rivers Agency Awarded Golden Tusk Award by The Carolinas Healthcare Public Relations and Marketing Society (CHPRMS) for Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

Chapel Hill, NC, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivers Agency , an award-winning advertising agency and Certified Women’s Business Enterprise , today announced it has been awarded a Golden Tusk award for healthcare marketing excellence by The Carolinas Healthcare Public Relations and Marketing Society (CHPRMS).

The Golden Tusk Awards are presented annually by CHPRMS to recognize the “best of the best" in campaigns from hospitals and health care organizations across the Carolinas. Rivers Agency was honored with the Golden Tusk award in the health and wellness promotion category for its “ We See the Difference ” campaign – a breast cancer awareness initiative ideated and executed on behalf of Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex .

"We are incredibly proud to receive this Golden Tusk recognition from CHPRMS," said Lauren Rivers, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rivers Agency. "This recognition validates the hard work and dedication of our team to create compelling, impactful narratives for our clients in the health care space. We are honored to be recognized among the leading health care marketers in the Carolinas."

Rivers’ campaign was selected as a winner by a panel of experienced marketing and communications professionals from around the country, underscoring Rivers Agency’s ability to deliver innovative, results-driven communications that resonate within the dynamic health care industry. The agency's achievement was recognized during the CHPRMS Annual Conference at the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, NC.

"This Golden Tusk award is a testament to the strategic creativity our team delivers for our clients,” said Sarah Owens, Executive Creative Director of Rivers Agency. “At Rivers, we understand the unique challenges in the health care sector and are skilled in developing innovative campaigns that move the needle and keep brands top of mind.”

"We See the Difference" generated more than 572,000 ad impressions across digital, social, and print, contributing to more than 6,500 mammograms performed by Wake Radiology in October 2024. In October 2025, the extension of the campaign saw more than 11,800 breast imaging studies.

Complete list of 2025 Golden Tusk winners here: https://www.chprms.org/2025-winners





About Rivers Agency

Rivers Agency is an advertising, branding, design, digital, social, PR, and web development agency with locations in Raleigh and Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Since 1993, our teams have been creating integrated campaigns, innovative marketing solutions and user-friendly web experiences for B2C and B2B clients on both a national and local scale.

We’re proud that our creative and web development work has earned accolades from the Addy Awards, Communicator Awards, MarCom Awards, Davey Awards and W3 Awards, and our agency is recognized as one of the largest advertising agencies by the Triangle Business Journal. But our true passion is working with clients and using our creativity to seize opportunities and conquer challenges so we can deliver results and exceed your expectations.

To see our work or learn more, visit riversagency.com





About CHPRMS & the Wallie & Golden Tusk Awards

Carolinas Healthcare Public Relations & Marketing Society (CHPRMS) provides professional development, networking and resources to its members who work in the ever-changing and dynamic health care industry. Members throughout the Carolinas support a variety of organizations, from academic medical centers to independent physician practices. Its annual Wallie and Golden Tusk Awards recognize the best of the best in campaigns and collateral within the field of health care marketing and communications. Since its founding in 1973, CHPRMS has become one of the largest affiliates in the country of the Society of Health Care Strategy and Market Development. Learn more at CHPRMS.org







