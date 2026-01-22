Flourish Launches QuickBooks and Quicken Integrations for Flourish Cash, Streamlining Financial Management for Business and Individual Clients

New York, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flourish, a wealthtech platform that helps registered investment advisors (RIAs) grow by evolving from holistic advice to holistic implementation, today announced the launch of its QuickBooks and Quicken integrations, allowing business and individual clients to automatically sync their Flourish Cash account transaction data and balances directly into their accounting software platforms. The integration addresses one of the most requested features from Flourish's growing business client base, which now represents more than 15% of all Flourish Cash accounts, reflecting the demand for high yield cash accounts for businesses.

The integrations enable clients to streamline their financial management by automatically importing Flourish Cash transaction data into these popular accounting software platforms, eliminating the need for manual data entry and reducing the potential for errors in bookkeeping processes. Users can also import PDF statements directly into their QuickBooks or Quicken instance, further enhancing their ability to have a more comprehensive view of their finances while removing administrative burden.

Small Business Cash Management Gains Momentum

The launch comes as small businesses increasingly recognize the value of optimized cash management. In 2025, Flourish Cash business account clients collectively earned more than $45 million in interest. This substantial interest demonstrates how proper cash management can become a meaningful revenue stream for businesses that traditionally earned minimal returns on their cash reserves. Further, the ability to offer Flourish Cash gives advisors an easy way to add value to clients with businesses and non-profits.

"Nearly every financial advisor works with clients whose wealth comes from business ownership. When advisors are able to offer a benefit to the business, it expands and strengthens the client relationship and demonstrates a commitment to holistic financial management," said Max Lane, CEO of Flourish. "This integration responds directly to feedback from our business clients who wanted the same automated data sync with Flourish Cash that they have with their other bank accounts. Crucially, Flourish Cash also provides businesses with daily liquidity and unlimited transfers, ensuring they can access their funds as needed for payroll, operating expenses, or unexpected needs - while still earning a great rate. We’re excited to help business owners reduce complexity while they earn competitive returns with the flexibility to manage their cash flow effectively."

Addressing Core Business Banking Challenges

Traditional business banking options often leave small businesses with limited choices – typically offering lower interest rates, cumbersome processes, and insufficient FDIC coverage. With more than 30% of Flourish Cash business accounts holding more than $250,000 in cash, the need for enhanced protection is clear.

"Our holistic approach to wealth management means we help our clients with more than just their personal finances. For clients who are business owners, having access to competitive rates and enhanced FDIC coverage helps improve cash flow management, provides greater financial security, and ensures liquidity,” said Todd Rouleau, CFA, CFP a Senior Wealth Advisor at Earned Wealth, a California-based wealth management firm that specializes in working with physicians and dentists. "This integration makes Flourish Cash even easier for clients to use and allows them to focus on what they do best – serving their patients and delivering quality care."

Flourish offers enhanced FDIC insurance coverage through its Program Banks, providing businesses up to $7.5 million in FDIC insurance for business accounts. Two-person households are eligible to receive up to $30 million in FDIC insurance through a joint account and two individual accounts. This provides up to 30x more coverage than standard checking or savings accounts, particularly valuable for clients with higher balances.

The QuickBooks and Quicken integrations are available immediately to all Flourish Cash account holders. Flourish has deep integrations across the RIA ecosystem, allowing advisors to incorporate Flourish products into their existing workflows while seamlessly serving clients. To learn more about Flourish’s integrations with the RIA tech stack, including Quicken and Quickbooks, please visit: https://info.flourish.com/integration-partners.

Over 1,100 RIAs managing over $2.6 trillion in combined assets trust Flourish to help them fully execute financial plans and bring more assets into their orbit. As a platform that helps RIAs grow by evolving from holistic advice to holistic implementation, Flourish also allows advisors to feature their firm’s branding as well as providing client-friendly marketing materials, premium support, and more.



