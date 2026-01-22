Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator Listed on World Economic Forum UpLink

Listing expands global access to the tool and is complemented by a UN Decade commitment supporting transparency and implementation

 Environmental & Public Health International

Chicago, Illinois

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental & Public Health International® (EPHI) announced that its Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator® (LSLRCC) has been published on the World Economic Forum’s UpLink Innovation Portal, a global platform connecting governments, development partners, and investors with vetted, deployable solutions advancing sustainable development.

EPHI has also registered the EPHI Newsroom as a standalone commitment under the United Nations Decade, reinforcing its role in transparency, implementation, and public access to information supporting the Sustainable Development Goals.

World Economic Forum UpLink Inclusion
The inclusion of the LSLRCC on UpLink places the tool within a global platform used to surface solutions ready for practical deployment. The calculator supports municipalities, Tribal governments, and public water systems by providing free, multilingual, and locally adaptable cost estimates for full lead service line replacement, aligned with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Lead and Copper Rule Improvements and infrastructure funding requirements.

The UpLink listing also outlines sponsorship opportunities for public, nonprofit, and private sector partners to demonstrate alignment with efforts advancing equitable drinking water infrastructure planning, public health protection, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

UN Decade Commitment for Transparency and Implementation
Building on the global visibility provided through the World Economic Forum’s UpLink, EPHI has registered the EPHI Newsroom as a voluntary commitment under the United Nations Decade. The Newsroom functions as a public-facing resource documenting verified actions, recognitions, and implementation progress related to safe drinking water, climate resilience, and the SDGs.

The commitment reflects EPHI’s focus on transparency and public access to information as a foundation for safe, climate resilient water systems and effective SDG implementation.

Leadership Perspective
“The goal is practical access to reliable planning tools for communities through trusted platforms like the World Economic Forum’s UpLink and global sustainability initiatives such as the UN Decade, in direct support of advancing the Sustainable Development Goals,” said Anthony Ross, Founder of Environmental & Public Health International.

About Environmental & Public Health International
Environmental & Public Health International® (EPHI) is a trusted leader in EPA-aligned drinking water training and public water system compliance support for municipalities, Tribal governments, and state agencies. Drawing on direct expertise from the Flint Water Crisis response and Flint water crisis recovery initiatives, EPHI equips government agencies with proven strategies to eliminate lead in drinking water, achieve Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) compliance, and advance public health equity in drinking water infrastructure.

Through a data-driven, equity-focused planning framework, EPHI strengthens State Revolving Fund (SRF) drinking water applications, supports Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) compliance strategies, and guides lead service line replacement projects funded under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for clean water and sanitation, and advancing climate-resilient drinking water infrastructure, EPHI promotes environmental equity, expands access to sustainable community water systems, and accelerates global progress toward resilient water infrastructure development.

For more information on our terms, privacy policy, training evaluation surveys, sponsorship opportunities for the LSLRCC, and registration details, please contact us.

