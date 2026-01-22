Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator Listed on World Economic Forum UpLink

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental & Public Health International® (EPHI) announced that its Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator® (LSLRCC) has been published on the World Economic Forum’s UpLink Innovation Portal, a global platform connecting governments, development partners, and investors with vetted, deployable solutions advancing sustainable development.

EPHI has also registered the EPHI Newsroom as a standalone commitment under the United Nations Decade, reinforcing its role in transparency, implementation, and public access to information supporting the Sustainable Development Goals.

World Economic Forum UpLink Inclusion

The inclusion of the LSLRCC on UpLink places the tool within a global platform used to surface solutions ready for practical deployment. The calculator supports municipalities, Tribal governments, and public water systems by providing free, multilingual, and locally adaptable cost estimates for full lead service line replacement, aligned with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Lead and Copper Rule Improvements and infrastructure funding requirements.

The UpLink listing also outlines sponsorship opportunities for public, nonprofit, and private sector partners to demonstrate alignment with efforts advancing equitable drinking water infrastructure planning, public health protection, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

UN Decade Commitment for Transparency and Implementation

Building on the global visibility provided through the World Economic Forum’s UpLink, EPHI has registered the EPHI Newsroom as a voluntary commitment under the United Nations Decade. The Newsroom functions as a public-facing resource documenting verified actions, recognitions, and implementation progress related to safe drinking water, climate resilience, and the SDGs.

The commitment reflects EPHI’s focus on transparency and public access to information as a foundation for safe, climate resilient water systems and effective SDG implementation.

Leadership Perspective

“The goal is practical access to reliable planning tools for communities through trusted platforms like the World Economic Forum’s UpLink and global sustainability initiatives such as the UN Decade, in direct support of advancing the Sustainable Development Goals,” said Anthony Ross, Founder of Environmental & Public Health International.

About Environmental & Public Health International

Environmental & Public Health International® (EPHI) is a trusted leader in EPA-aligned drinking water training and public water system compliance support for municipalities, Tribal governments, and state agencies. Drawing on direct expertise from the Flint Water Crisis response and Flint water crisis recovery initiatives, EPHI equips government agencies with proven strategies to eliminate lead in drinking water, achieve Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) compliance, and advance public health equity in drinking water infrastructure.

Through a data-driven, equity-focused planning framework, EPHI strengthens State Revolving Fund (SRF) drinking water applications, supports Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) compliance strategies, and guides lead service line replacement projects funded under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for clean water and sanitation, and advancing climate-resilient drinking water infrastructure, EPHI promotes environmental equity, expands access to sustainable community water systems, and accelerates global progress toward resilient water infrastructure development.

For more information on our terms, privacy policy, training evaluation surveys, sponsorship opportunities for the LSLRCC, and registration details, please contact us.

You can access the original press release in the EPHI Newsroom and Media Updates.



This recognition follows a series of high-profile features and endorsements, including:

EPHI Advances Climate Resilience with UN Race to Resilience

January 14, 2026

EPHI Partners with UNEP–WHO on Lead Exposure Prevention

January 12, 2026

LSLRCC Featured on World Economic Forum UpLink

January 8, 2026

World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day | EPHI, WHO Alignment

January 1, 2026

Flint Water Crisis Drinking Water Training | UN Decade Pledge

December 31, 2025

MDH Lists Flint Water Crisis Training for Public Water Systems

December 29, 2025

Water Program Portal Highlights Flint Water Crisis Training

December 29, 2025

Flint Water Crisis Public Water System Training | MERLOT

December 29, 2025

EPHI Submits World Water Day 2026 Action to UN Agenda

December 28, 2025

APA Highlights Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator

December 28, 2025

UNEP Recognizes LSLRCC for Climate Adaptation Planning

December 27, 2025

EPHI Commits to Equity in Climate Action | Paris Agreement

December 27, 2025

EPHI Submits Governance Input for 2026 UN Water Conference

December 26, 2025

Flint Water Crisis Training Recognized for Disaster Risk Reduction

December 26, 2025

Flint Water Crisis Training Recognized by UNDRR PreventionWeb

December 24, 2025

Cleveland CLASH Integrates LSLRCC into Public Health Resources

December 24, 2025

EPHI Submits Paris Agreement Article 13 Input to UNEA 7

December 23, 2025

Harvard–Boston University Climate Health Platform Lists LSLRCC

December 22, 2025

Yale University-Led Platform Lists LSLRCC Climate Adaptation Tool

December 22, 2025

UNDRR Features Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator

December 21, 2025

LSLRCC Featured by ASLA Colorado for Drinking Water Planning

December 21, 2025

LSLRCC Listed Under Ramsar Convention for World Wetlands Day 2026

December 21, 2025

LSLRCC Recognized Under the Paris Agreement

December 20, 2025

LSLRCC Listed on CAKE Climate Adaptation Knowledge Exchange

December 20, 2025

LSLRCC Listed on UNESCO IHP-WINS Climate Water Platform

December 20, 2025

LSLRCC Listed in WIPO GREEN Climate Technology Database

December 19, 2025

EPHI Supports COP30 Climate Action via World Bank Connect4Impact

December 19, 2025

LSLRCC Listed in NDC Partnership for Paris Agreement Action

December 18, 2025

UNFCCC Features LSLRCC in Adaptation Knowledge Platform

December 15, 2025

Climate-Resilient Drinking Water Tool in Biodiversity Frameworks

December 14, 2025

Future Earth Lists Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator

December 13, 2025

UN Convention on Biological Diversity Lists EPHI

December 13, 2025

LSLRCC Featured on UNDP SparkBlue for Climate Resilience

December 12, 2025

EPHI Supports UNEA 7 with AI for Environmental Governance

December 12, 2025

UN Platform Features EPHI LSLRCC Supporting UNEA 7

December 11, 2025

EPHI Earns Zero Hunger Recognition for Clean Water Leadership

December 10, 2025

EPHI Contributes to UNEA-7 Sustainable Development Process

December 10, 2025

UN Lists EPHI Newsroom as Climate Adaptive Drinking Water Hub

December 10, 2025

LSLRCC Listed in the United Nations SDG Partnership Platform

December 9, 2025

EPHI Expands LSLRCC for Indigenous & Local Communities After GMGSF

December 7, 2025

United Nations ESCAP Features Climate Adaptive LSLRCC

December 5, 2025

UN Global Digital Compact Recognizes Climate Adaptive LSLRCC

December 5, 2025

Environmental & Public Health International Receives Federal Trademark

December 4, 2025

Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator Receives Federal Trademark

December 4, 2025

EPHI Signs UN WEPs to Advance Equitable Climate Adaptive Water Systems

December 2, 2025

EPHI Commits to UN Decade for Climate Adaptive Water Systems

December 1, 2025

EPHI Joins UN Global Major Groups and Stakeholders Forum (GMGSF)

November 25, 2025

EPHI Joins Zero Hunger Pledge to Support SDG 2 & Climate Action

November 23, 2025

EPHI Pledge Supports UNHCR Climate Adaptive Drinking Water Systems

November 22, 2025

EPHI Signs UN WASH Pledge | Strengthening Climate-Resilient Drinking Water

November 8, 2025

TNFD Lists LSLRCC | Climate-Adaptive Drinking Water Infrastructure

November 8, 2025

ALNAP Lists Climate-Resilient Drinking Water Infrastructure Tool

November 5, 2025

NACDI Features EPA-Aligned Tribal Lead Service Line Replacement Tool

September 16, 2025

Free Tribal, State & Local Lead Service Line Replacement Tool | APA Colorado

September 13, 2025

EPA-Aligned Lead & Copper Rule Improvements Compliance Tool | WC&P

September 10, 2025

Lead in Drinking Water Risk Reduction Tool | River Network LCRI Hub

September 6, 2025

AWWA Lists EPHI’s LSLRCC: Lead Service Line Replacement Tool

August 29, 2025

LCRI Tool for Disadvantaged Communities | UN Water Action Hub

August 21, 2025

EPA-Aligned LSLR Tool for LCRI & DWSRF | APA Washington

August 16, 2025

Lead Service Line Replacement Funding & Compliance Tool | Duke CTSI

August 13, 2025

Environmental Justice Lead Service Line Replacement Tool | WPP

August 10, 2025

UNICEF-Aligned SDWA & LCRI Compliance Tool Listed on UNEP Platform

August 3, 2025

Lead and Copper Rule Improvements Compliance Tool | Featured by NCHH

July 27, 2025

Lead Service Line Replacement | Free EPA-Aligned Tool Featured by EDF & EPIC Innovation Hub

July 13, 2025

Water Infrastructure Tool | EPA, HUD, USDA | Environmental Justice | Lead Service Line Replacement

July 12, 2025

Sponsor WHO- & UNEP-Aligned Clean Water Equity Tool Advancing 8 UN SDGs | WASH & LSLR

July 6, 2025

UNEP Recognizes Safe Drinking Water Equity Tool | Sponsor Now

June 28, 2025

Free Lead Service Line Replacement Tool | Supports SRF Applications

June 22, 2025

Lead Service Line Replacement Tool listed in MERLOT & CivicTech

June 7, 2025

Lead Service Line Replacement Cost | Tribal & Local Governments

May 26, 2025

Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR) Tool | Federal Trademark & Copyright Filed

May 11, 2025

Former EPA Official Debuts Lead Service Line Replacement Tool

April 29, 2025

Former EPA Flint Coordinator Leads Water Crisis Training

March 31, 2025